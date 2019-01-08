Panasonic El Works : Technics Unveils the SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive Turntable at CES 2019

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation announced today that it will exhibit the new Technics SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive Turntable at CES 2019.* The SL-1200MK7 maintains the same operating ease as the Technics SL-1200 Series direct drive turntables, which have supported the dawning of the DJ culture, while delivering the high-quality sound expected from the high-end audio brand. The SL-1200MK7 is scheduled to be launched in summer 2019.

Since its launch in 1972, the SL-1200 Series has been admired by audio enthusiasts around the world, as well as clubs, studios, and broadcast stations for the high sound quality and reliability that are only possible with the direct drive system. On all models since the SL-1200MK2, which was launched in 1979, various features were incorporated to make them perform like a musical instrument, such as changing the pitch controller from a knob type to a vertical fader type. This made the series a standard at disco and other clubs that were coming into fashion mainly in the United States at the time. Up until production was discontinued in 2010 with the SL-1200MK6, the series had cumulative sales of more than 3.5 million units, and is still highly acclaimed around the world today.

The SL-1200MK7 further improved sound quality by utilizing technologies newly developed by the reborn Technics, including those from the SL-1200G, which was launched in 2016. Specifications of the latest model that affect DJ performance, such as the button layout and inertial mass of the platter, follows those of the SL-1200MK6. Users who are familiar with using previous models will find the same operating feel in the SL-1200MK7. New functions, such as starting torque/brake speed adjustment and reverse play function, will expand the breadth of performance.

Technics challenges the creation of a new musical culture with the SL-1200MK7.

* An international consumer electronics show to be held from 8 to 11 January, 2019 at Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

[Main Features]

1. The SL-1200MK7 delivers optimal operating ease and achieves various play styles by

- following SL-1200MK6 specifications such as dimensions, button layout, and inertial mass of the platter to achieve the same operating feel as previous models;

- using detachable power/phono cable terminals for easier maintenance; and

- adding new functions for versatile performance such as starting torque/brake speed adjustment and reverse play function.

2. The SL-1200MK7 provides highly precise rotation to draw out the sound quality of analogue records and thoroughly suppress vibrations by

- employing a newly developed coreless direct drive motor to suppress tiny vibrations during rotation, while achieving high-precision rotation with digital control; and

- adopting a highly rigid chassis with a two-layer construction integrated with a special material consisting of ABS mixed with glass fiber, and the use of an insulator comprised of a spring and rubber to effectively shut out external vibrations under high sound level conditions.