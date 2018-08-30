Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic El.Works    6991   JP3867600003

PANASONIC EL.WORKS (6991)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Panasonic El Works : and Vodafone Connecting Home Devices Using Narrowband-IoT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Berlin, Germany (29 August 2018) - Panasonic Corporation and Vodafone today announced they have agreed to collaborate on a pilot experiment aimed at realising IoT-based home appliances utilising Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT), a Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) technology. The two companies plan to start evaluation tests with NB-IoT-enabled home appliances are scheduled to take place in Frankfurt, Germany, starting this autumn.

As the world becomes more connected, the Internet of Things (IoT) is starting to play an increasingly important role. Some of the most promising applications for IoT need a wireless connectivity option that can deliver coverage to devices underground or are capable of operating for long periods using only battery power.

The new industry standard of wireless technologies gaining attention in many sectors as best suited for enabling long-distance and low power communication and for which Vodafone has already provided service is NB-IoT. Connected home appliances using NB-IoT technologies would allow users to connect their devices, using a cellular network, to cloud services simply via plug and play.

The joint project with Vodafone kicks off with testing Panasonic products such as air-conditioners, and exploring low bandwidth functionality for remote control and maintenance. Panasonic and Vodafone plan further testing to evaluate the successful incorporation of NB-IoT technology into a variety of Panasonic consumer appliances.

Panasonic is also going to start a pilot experiment for IoT home appliances using LPWA networks in Japan in cooperation with Japan's leading mobile operator from this autumn.

By connecting home appliances using LPWA technology, Panasonic and Vodafone plan to create new experiences and values for customers in the IoT era.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC EL.WORKS
10:12aPANASONIC EL WORKS : Presents "Future of Image" with Its Latest Audio Visual Pro..
PU
10:12aPANASONIC EL WORKS : to Showcase Future Lifestyles at IFA 2018
PU
10:12aPANASONIC EL WORKS : and Vodafone Connecting Home Devices Using Narrowband-IoT
PU
08/29PANASONIC EL WORKS : Commercializes Granular Epoxy Mold Compound (EMC) Semicondu..
PU
08/13HELPING TO RESOLVE JAPAN'S LACK OF L : A Transport Assistance Service Using AI
PU
08/10PANASONIC EL WORKS : JULY 2018 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
08/09PANASONIC EL WORKS : ATOUN Introduces the Powered Wear "ATOUN MODEL Y" into the ..
PU
08/09PANASONIC INTRODUCES THE SHOE DEODOR : Deodorizes Your Shoes While You Sleep
PU
08/03PANASONIC EL WORKS : Thailand and U.S.A Won the Grand Prixs in Panasonic KWN Glo..
PU
07/20PANASONIC EL WORKS : South Africa Establishes New Business Office in Cape Town, ..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC EL.WORKS0.00%0
SAINT-GOBAIN-21.17%23 700
ASSA ABLOY AB8.74%20 841
MASCO-11.49%12 022
AGC INC-10.85%9 179
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-21.11%7 807
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.