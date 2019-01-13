Panasonic El Works : to Exhibit Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solutions at NRF 2019 Tradeshow in New York

New York, USA - Panasonic Corporation will be exhibiting at NRF 2019 : Retail's Big Show, the world's leading tradeshow for the retail sector, which will be held from January 13-15, 2019, in New York City. In its booth on the show floor, Panasonic will introduce a collection of enterprise grade technology solutions that optimize processes for customers in the manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors to help them improve the way they do their jobs in various scenarios from shipping to proof of delivery and store operation.

Within the booth, Panasonic will be exhibiting the supply chain management software solutions of its group company, Zetes Industries S.A. Moreover, Panasonic, along with JDA Software Group, Inc., will be showing for the first time four integrated solutions leveraging the JDA® LuminateTM family of solutions and Panasonic's unique technologies for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors.

Providing integrated solutions

Panasonic will feature presentations and demonstrate solutions to help visualize firsthand the value of integrating innovative software technology with rugged mobile laptops and handheld computers, including the following integrated solutions:

Delivery Execution: Offers visibility and traceability throughout the delivery process. Proof-of-delivery software paired with rugged mobile computers connects drivers, back-office workers and logistics management to enable faster data entry, reduce delivery and pick-up errors, and provide real-time information for customers and organizations.

Rapid Application Development: Accelerates software application development when updating operating systems. When business critical legacy applications must be ported over to more modern operating systems, Rapid Application Development rewrites software applications so they are compatible and seamlessly integrate with warehouse management systems.

Voice Picking: Eliminates manual data entry, making workers more efficient and accurate. Optimizing order picking with voice recognition software and mobile computers with barcode scanners reduces training time and optimizes productivity.

In-Store Execution: Connects workers to real-time information and alerts. In-store execution software puts inventory data at your workers' fingertips, which empowers employees and keeps customers satisfied.

Furthermore, Panasonic will showcase its Visual Sort AssistTM system, out-of-stock detection, flowline analytics, and facial recognition technology combined with JDA's AI/ML-based Luminate software solutions. Having just today announced a joint partnership to co-develop integrated solutions, Panasonic will show at its booth how the two companies aim to automate, customize, and modernize the processes to create better efficiencies and enhance the value chain by optimizing production plans, supply and demand prediction, lead times, and store inventory management.

Panasonic invites visitors to the show to come to its booth, where it will deliver a series of educational main stage presentations hitting upon industry trends, processes and integrated digital supply chain solutions as well as Panasonic's professional services.

Panasonic as a strategic B2B partner: 'Gemba Process Innovation'

Enhancing the world by providing ever greater convenience is a major challenge for people at any enterprise. Fundamental solutions to complex issues require process innovation at the actual 'gemba,' where things get made, distributed or sold.

As a technology partner to its customers, Panasonic aims to transform supply chain management through implementation of its vision, 'Gemba Process Innovation' -- which seeks to maximize efficiency in customers' frontline operations.

Unique insight gained from over a century of manufacturing allows Panasonic to propose and enact comprehensive gemba-focused solutions that address today's changing value network. By proactively bringing about innovation within customers' gemba operations, Panasonic is able to offer customers drastically enhanced operations, from the back of the warehouse to the front of the store and ensure their experience is better because of our solutions.

