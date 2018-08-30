Panasonic El Works : to Showcase Future Lifestyles at IFA 2018

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic will exhibit its latest exciting products and technologies at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2018 to be held in Berlin, Germany, from August 31 to September 5, 2018.

Celebrating its centenary anniversary this year, Panasonic is providing its customers with products and solutions for 'A Better Life, A Better World.' It also looks forward to the next century of innovations. The booth showcase is all about experience this year, with plenty of interactive activities for visitors to test and try.

Main Exhibits in the Panasonic Booth

1. Future Home

One of the key highlights of the booth this year is the evolution of our home from the past, present and looking towards the future.

The home showcase will feature Panasonic's groundbreaking technologies and products which have revolutionized and enriched people's lives over the last century. Starting from the first double socket to today's IoT connected solutions.

Outside the home, visitors will be able to envision Panasonic's eco-conscious technologies. This includes energy solutions such as solar panels for smart energy sourcing. The booth will also host cleaner and environmentally safer ways to heat water and homes thanks to Panasonic's Aquarea air source heat pump and Fuel Cell technology.

Inside the home there is a new personalized experience, making our living spaces as comfortable and convenient as ever. The latest IoT technology will connect several appliances, integrating Panasonic's GA10 smart speaker with Google Voice Control and monitor/sensor detectors.

By evolving IoT, AI and robotic technologies, Panasonic will create an environment which takes the dining experience to a whole new level. Prepare yourself to be transported through time to see what's in store just a few years from now. Here the Intelligent Kitchen will showcase the Cooking Partner with food technology innovations that becomes the best aid in preparing customized meals and making cooking intuitive and easy.

2. TV

Featuring Panasonic's latest TV line-up, this area will showcase Panasonic's long experience and close partnerships with Hollywood to develop the best OLED picture accuracy seen today. It will demonstrate why Panasonic's TVs are the choice of Hollywood for professional displays. And also show how they are used by major studios to edit the latest blockbuster movies, enabling us to see the films as the artist truly intended.

Featuring the latest FZ model series of Panasonic's expanding OLED TV range, visitors will learn about HDR10+ and how it optimizes picture quality for the next generation of displays. With Panasonic's newest TV range, you'll be stunned with beauty from the inside out. Visitors will be able to get up close and personal to the flexible pedestal demo and beauty in the Art of Glass.

3. Home AV

Panasonic will demonstrate voice command operation for TVs as well as the latest audio and video products using the wireless speaker system SC-GA10. The Home AV area includes a sound demo experience featuring HTB sound bars and UA series micro systems, alongside a relaxation area to experience the HD605 noise cancelling headphones. Not to miss is the UHD Blu-Ray player line up, spearheaded by the UB9000. UB9000 stands out as the reference class in picture and sound quality. It is in fact this year's winner of the EISA High-End UHD Blu-Ray Player award.

4. Digital Imaging

This area features the latest premium products such as the G9, GH5 and GH5s as well as an interactive touch and try area. It also comes with a race car camera shooting corner. One of the highlights here is the recently introduced DMC-LX100II, the successor of the well-acclaimed high-end compact camera DMC-LX100. While inheriting the design of the LX100, Panasonic has increased the overall pixel (21.7 M) and added focus select functions to enhance photo enthusiasts' photography experience. Visitors will be able to take extraordinary photos of themselves in a climbing surrounding and get them directly printed onsite to take home.

5. Personal Care

Panasonic is bringing the 'Salon Experience Home' where visitors will be able to enjoy the full personal care product repertoire. Including the demonstration of new shavers, nose and facial hair trimmers, beauty experts will share the latest industry tips on the perfect grooming treatment, head to toe.

6. Small Kitchen Appliances & Built-in Kitchen Appliances

Panasonic's latest small kitchen appliances, such as the newest slimline combination microwave oven, will be on full display. Each visitor can 'Experience Fresh' the cooking and tasting of healthy and delicious meals. The jewel is the new hard crust bread maker 'Croustina' SD-ZP2000, which was designed and developed in Europe and specifically tailored for European customers' tastes. Just follow the smell of freshly baked bread and make sure to try a bite yourself.

7. Telecommunications

The full range of DECT digital cordless phones and user-friendly mobile phones for the elderly will be exhibited in this area.

8. Technics

The symbol of the 'new' Technics will be featured here: audio products purposely developed for the modern era, and in particular the Premium-class. Technics Premium-class systems are designed for music lovers and take an all-in-one form factor with eye-catching designs and connectivity options which match the diverse needs of modern lifestyles. The new stylish wireless speaker OTTAVA S (SC-C50) incorporates Technics' unique digital and acoustic technologies to deliver incredible music.

Booth Layout

Panasonic Booth at IFA