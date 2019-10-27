Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Annual Report to shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

The Board of Directors of Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL is pleased to present to you the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

The highlights of the 2019 financial year for Pancontinental include:

exploration on the Company's PEL 87 project producing positive results;

participating in the drilling of the Cormorant-1 well, offshore Namibia;

Cormorant-1 well, offshore Namibia; receiving the second instalment of US $5.5 million for the partial sale of one of Pancontinental's Namibian assets;

streamlining the Group's portfolio to focus on areas of Board expertise and divest of non-core assets.

During the financial year exploration work continued on Petroleum Exploration Licence 87, offshore Namibia. Pancontinental holds a strong position in this project with a 75% interest as well as being the Joint Venture Operator. The Company has held the licence for less than two years and during this period the exploration programme outcomes have delivered encouraging results. The "Saturn Superfan" has been identified within the licence area as the largest of the prospective Plays. Based on interpretation of the seismic data, it is a Cretaceous (Late Aptian) turbidite fan system which may contain a number of individual Leads. However, Pancontinental believes that there is a probability of the fan being one, vast, single oil trap due to the structure being overlaid by sealing shale. The oil potential in the licence area has been independently assessed and Pancontinental is currently seeking farminees for an accelerated 3D seismic and drilling programme.

Elsewhere in Namibia, Pancontinental holds a 20% interest in the PEL 37 project it initiated in 2011 through an interest (66.67%) in subsidiary Pancontinental Namibia Pty Ltd. The Cormorant-1 well was drilled in September 2018 to test the oil potential of a mid-Cretaceous marine turbidite "fan" sandstone system. The well reached its planned depth however no hydrocarbons were found. Although the results of the drilling were disappointing, the Company was not financially exposed to the drilling costs of the well as per the previously negotiated farmout agreement with operator Tullow Namibia Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc). Other Prospects within the licence area will be assessed based on the drilling results going forward.

A number of exploration wells are planned for drilling by other companies offshore Namibia during 2020 and 2021. A discovery in any of these may have a huge impact on Pancontinental's holdings offshore Namibia.

Pancontinental acquired acreage situated in the United States through the acquisition of Bombora Natural Energy Pty Ltd in 2017. The Company drilled two wells which did not produce satisfactory results and as such the Board resolved to divest of the investments in California to focus on the Company's core assets. As such, during the year Pancontinental signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with Raven Energy Limited (now Gasfields Limited) for the Bombora subsidiary. This transaction completed the exit from California, however the Company now has a shareholding in Gasfields Limited which gives Pancontinental shareholders upside through Gasfields' operations in USA and elsewhere.

The Company has spent time evaluating a number of projects to assess their suitability in Pancontinental's portfolio. As a result of this, the Company signed a binding term sheet in July 2019 to farmin to two large exploration permits, ATP 920 and the Ace Area of 924 in the Cooper Basin, Queensland. Both ATPs are located on conventional trends which are prospective for both oil and gas however, drilling planned for late 2019 will focus on the oil prone acreage.

In addition to the project activity conducted throughout the year, the Company also underwent changes in its corporate division. Long term Director Ernie Myers now holds responsibility for the overall management of the Company as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Myers has played a vital role in the project and corporate transactions of the Company since his appointment to the Board in 2004.