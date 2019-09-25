Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Full Year Statutory Accounts

CORPORATE INFORMATION
Corporate structure
Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL (ACN 003 029 543) is a no liability company incorporated and domiciled in Australia. The Company's registered office is at Level 1, 10 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005.
Nature of operations and principal activities
The principal activity during the year of entities within the consolidated entity was exploration for oil and gas.
There have been no significant changes in the nature of those activities during the year.
Objectives
Objectives of the group include:
Continue exploration on the company's current portfolio of permits;
Extract value from the Company's asset base;
Seek new ventures suitable for inclusion in the group's asset structure;
Manage risks involved in the exploration industry; and
Maintain liquidity.
The group's targets and strategies for meeting the above objectives include:
Approve work programmes best suited for exploration success which are within the Company's financial capacity;
Consider strategic alliances through joint ventures to minimise risks to the group;
Focus on cost cutting in all non-essential areas; and
Review appropriate fundraising proposals.
Cents
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
(0.03)
The main contributing factor to the Earnings per Share result this financial year was the write off of exploration carrying balances and proceeds received on sale of investments.
Employees
The consolidated entity had three (3) employees as at 30 June 2019, (2018: two (2)). The consolidated entity employs the services of specialised consultants where and when needed.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Projects
Namibia PEL 87 - Offshore [75% interest]
Pancontinental has held the PEL 87 licence for less than two years and within that time has fast-tracked an exploration programme which has yielded impressive results to date. The Petroleum Agreement is over a large, offshore exploration area in the Orange Basin. Pancontinental is the project Operator, with a 75% interest.
The Company has focused its resources on working up the oil potential of this area and has already spent over US $1 million on seismic data acquisition alone. The largest of the prospective Plays identified so far is a Cretaceous (Late Aptian) turbidite fan system known as the "Saturn Superfan". This fan system is interpreted to contain a number of individual Leads whilst also having the potential to be one, vast, single oil trap due to the structure being overlaid by sealing shale.
The oil potential in the licence area has been independently assessed and Pancontinental is currently seeking farminees for an accelerated 3D seismic and drilling programme.
Namibia PEL 37 - Offshore [20% interest]
Pancontinental holds a 20% interest in the PEL 37 project through an interest (66.67%) in subsidiary Pancontinental Namibia Pty Ltd. During the previous financial year, Africa Energy Corp. committed to an investment of US $7.7 million in Pancontinental Namibia Pty Ltd for a 33.33% shareholding, equating to 10% of PEL 37. US $2.2 million was received at the close of the transaction with the balance of US $5.5 million received at the spud of the Cormorant-1 well in September 2018. The total investment of US $7.7 million equates to AU $10 million.