Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Full Year Statutory Accounts

The Directors of Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL ("Pancontinental" or the "Company") submit their report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The names and details of the company's Directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are as follows. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Names, qualifications, experience and special responsibilities

Henry David Kennedy MA (Geology), SEG (Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr Kennedy is a Geologist with a long history in Australian and New Zealand oil and gas companies. During his time as a technical director he was instrumental in the formation and development of a number of successful listed companies. These companies were involved in numerous discoveries in Western Australia and New Zealand. At Pancontinental, Mr Kennedy has used his wide knowledge base to assist with the strategic direction of the company. Mr Kennedy has been a director of Pancontinental since August 1999.

Mr Kennedy is currently a Non-Executive Director of Norwest Energy NL (since April 1997).

Ernest Anthony Myers CPA (CEO & Executive Director)

Mr Myers, an Accountant by profession, has held senior management and executive roles within a number of ASX listed companies. During his career he has been instrumental in the capital raisings and financial management of these companies. He has played a key role in managing the Group's African portfolio. Mr Myers joined Pancontinental in March 2004, was appointed Executive Director in January 2009 and Chief Executive Officer in November 2018.

Mr Myers is currently also Non-Executive Chairman of Norwest Energy NL (since November 2018).

Roy Barry Rushworth, BSc (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Rushworth is a Geologist who brings extensive experience in petroleum exploration to the Company. Commencing with positions in exploration operations, his career then extended to the role of Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager for an Australian listed company. A number of oil and gas discoveries were made by the company during that time. More recently, Mr Rushworth has been responsible for identifying, negotiating and acquiring international new venture opportunities in Malta, Kenya, Morocco and Namibia.

Mr Rushworth has been a director of Pancontinental since August 2005.