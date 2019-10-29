Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Meeba Project - Farmout, Resource & Drilling Update

The ATP 920 Option may be exercised by Pancon giving notice to Key at least 90 days prior to the expiry of Year 1 of the renewed term of ATP 920; and

By satisfying the Farmin Obligations Pancon shall be deemed to have also acquired from Key an option ("ATP 920 Option") to acquire a further undivided 15% participating interest in ATP 920:

fund 26.67 % of the total costs and expenses of drilling an exploration well to target depth (site to be selected) including plugging and abandoning the well ("Dry Hole Costs") but excluding success case costs associated with testing and completing the well, with such well costs to be capped at gross $3,000,000 ("on a 100% basis").

a payment to Key of $150,000 (which has been received) to cover back costs. $100,000 will be refundable if ATP 920 and ATP 924 are not renewed; and

In consideration of the assignment of the Farmin Interest, Pancon will undertake the following obligations (collectively "Farmin Obligations"):

an undivided 20% participating interest in ATP 920 (together with an option to acquire an additional undivided 15% participating interest in ATP 920); and

Pancon has agreed to farm-in to the Meeba Project. Pancon will acquire from Key:

an Area of Mutual Interest Agreement ("AMI") to jointly acquire assets in a defined area of interest.

transfers and Joint Operating Agreement encompassing ATP 920 and the Ace Area of ATP 924; and

Pancontinental Oil and Gas NL ("Pancon") is pleased to announce that the following documents have been executed with Key Petroleum Cooper Basin Pty Ltd ("Key"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Key Petroleum Limited ("KPL") in relation to the previously announced farmout terms sheet for the Meeba Project:

If Pancon exercises the ATP 920 Option then Pancon will fund, at its sole risk and expense, during Year 2 of the renewed term of ATP 920, 280km of 2D seismic data acquisition in respect of ATP 920 and shall thereby earn or acquire a further undivided 15% participating interest in ATP 920.

Key will remain Operator and as soon as practicable following Pancon satisfying the Farmin Obligations, Key will have the option ("Excise Option") to apply to divide ATP 924 into two authorities to prospect, one comprising the Ace Area where Key will retain 75% and the other comprising the balance area within ATP 924 with Key retaining 100%.

The Excise Option may be exercised by Key giving notice to Pancon within 12 calendar months following Pancon satisfying the Farmin Obligations.

Meeba Project Prospective Resources Upgrade

Further to the Farmin formalities, Key as Operator has identified additional prospects within the Meeba Project including along trend from the Inland Oilfield. These include the Teddy and Teevee Prospects with Teevee being a lookalike to the Inland Oil Field (see overleaf).

Assessment of recently reprocessed seismic work has materially impacted upon the Meeba Project:

The prospective resource range for the Meeba Project is identified in millions of barrels of recoverable oil and the range has been upgraded to include eighteen (18 prospects) with the prospective resource range defined as 1U (Low) 11.3 mmbbls, 2U (Best) 33.7 mmbbls, and 3U (High) 83.7 mmbbls 1 as at 30 October 2019. These estimates now include each of the Inland and Meeba trends which have been more clearly defined on reprocessed 2D seismic volumes. All cases include the prospects listed on the table overleaf, including the drillable Ace prospect and do not include any barrels of oil equivalent;

The prospective resource range in relation to conventional gas remains unchanged as 1U (Low) 14.6 Bcf, 2U (Best) 39.6 and 3U (High) of 72.7 Bcf 2

The average geological chance of success for all prospects in the Meeba Project is 14%;

Cautionary Statement: Prospective Resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) and relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

With regard to the Ace Prospect, the company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that, in its opinion, materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and that all the material assumptions