Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Notice under s 708A of the Corporations Act 2001

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
19 SEPTEMBER 2018
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE
CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL advises that it has issued 144,926,830 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company resulting from the exercise of options. Details are contained in the Appendix 3B lodged today.
The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").
The Shares will be issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:
As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.
For and on behalf of
Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL
V Petrovic
Company Secretary
