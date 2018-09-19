Log in
PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL    PCL   AU000000PCL4

PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL (PCL)
Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Notice under s 708A of the Corporations Act 2001

09/19/2018 | 01:38am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 SEPTEMBER 2018

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE

CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL advises that it has issued 144,926,830 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company resulting from the exercise of options. Details are contained in the Appendix 3B lodged today.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").

The Shares will be issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

  • (b) Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice there is no information that is excluded information for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

For and on behalf of

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL

V Petrovic

Company Secretary

Head Office - Level 1, 10 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Postal Address - PO Box 1154, West Perth, Western Australia 6872 Telephone +61 8 6363 7090 Facsimile +61 8 6363 7099

ACN 003 029 543www.pancon.com.au

1 | Page

Disclaimer

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:37:01 UTC
