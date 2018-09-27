Log in
03:56aPANCONTINENTAL : Replacement Appendix 3Y
PU
09/25AFRICA ENERGY : Market Announcement
AQ
09/24Tullow Oil Abandons Failed Namibian Offshore Well
DJ
Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Replacement Appendix 3Y

09/27/2018 | 03:56am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL

ABN

95 003 029 543

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Douglas Begg

Date of last notice

22 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director & beneficiary

Date of change

18 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Rock Doc Pty Ltd

140,400,026 Ordinary Shares

78,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020

Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares

78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020

Class

Ordinary Shares and Class A Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Rock Doc Pty Ltd

66,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

61,000,000 Class A options (exercised)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Sale of shares $522,640

Exercise of options $264,000

No. of securities held after change

Rock Doc Pty Ltd

145,400,026 Ordinary Shares

12,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020

Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares

78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Sale of shares on market and exercise of options.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts -N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Yes

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Yes

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

15 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 01:55:01 UTC
