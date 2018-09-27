Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Replacement Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL
95 003 029 543
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John Douglas Begg
Date of last notice
22 August 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Director & beneficiary
Date of change
18 September 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
Rock Doc Pty Ltd
140,400,026 Ordinary Shares
78,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020
Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares
78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020
Class
Ordinary Shares and Class A Options
Number acquired
Rock Doc Pty Ltd
66,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
61,000,000 Class A options (exercised)
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
Sale of shares $522,640
Exercise of options $264,000
No. of securities held after change
|
Rock Doc Pty Ltd
145,400,026 Ordinary Shares
12,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020
Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares
78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Sale of shares on market and exercise of options.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts -N/A
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
Yes
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Yes
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
15 September 2018
