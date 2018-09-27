Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL : Replacement Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL

ABN

95 003 029 543

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director John Douglas Begg Date of last notice 22 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director & beneficiary Date of change 18 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Rock Doc Pty Ltd 140,400,026 Ordinary Shares 78,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020 Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares 78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020 Class Ordinary Shares and Class A Options

Number acquired Rock Doc Pty Ltd 66,000,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed 61,000,000 Class A options (exercised) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Sale of shares $522,640 Exercise of options $264,000 No. of securities held after change Rock Doc Pty Ltd 145,400,026 Ordinary Shares 12,926,830 Class A Options exercisable at $0.004 each on or before 23 July 2020 Mr John Douglas Begg & Mrs Adrienne Stacey Begg 46,800,000 Ordinary Shares 78,926,830 Class D Options exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 23 July 2020 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Sale of shares on market and exercise of options.

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Yes If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Yes If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? 15 September 2018

