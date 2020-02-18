Panda Green Energy : COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
02/18/2020 | 04:35am EST
PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
熊 貓綠色能 源集 團 有限 公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 686)
COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUANCE OF
NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
References are made to (i) the announcements of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") dated 2 August 2019, 19 November 2019, 10 December 2019, 12 December 2019, 24 December 2019, 30 December 2019 and 16 January 2020 (the "Announcements"), and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 11 December 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the Subscription, the Whitewash Waiver and the proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.
COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
On 19 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Subscriber entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which, the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 7,176,943,498 Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$0.25 per Subscription Share for a total cash consideration of HK$1,794,235,874.5.
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions in respect of the Subscription Agreement as set out in the sub-section headed "Conditions of the Subscription" of the Circular have been fulfilled, and the Completion of the Subscription took place on 18 February 2020. At the Completion of the Subscription, 7,176,943,498 Subscription Shares were duly allotted and issued as fully paid by the Company to the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.25 per Subscription Share pursuant to the Specific Mandate obtained at the SGM held on 30 December 2019. The Subscription Shares represent approximately 32.00% of the enlarged fully paid up issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.
CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF THE COMPANY
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has a total of 15,251,004,934 Shares in issue, and a total of 294,601,000 Share Options and 871,075,858 unlisted warrants remain outstanding.
Set out below are the shareholding structures of the Company (i) immediately prior to the Completion of the Subscription; (ii) upon the Completion (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares); and (iii) upon the Completion (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares and upon full exercise of the existing Share Options and unlisted warrants):
Upon the Completion
(assuming there is no change
in the issued share capital of the
Upon the Completion
Company other than the issue of
(assuming there is no change
the Subscription Shares and
Immediately prior
in the issued share capital of the
upon full exercise of the
to the Completion of
Company other than the issue of
existing Share Options and
Shareholders
the Subscription (Note 1)
the Subscription Shares) (Note 2)
unlisted warrants) (Note 3)
No. of Shares
%
No. of Shares
%
No. of Shares
%
The Subscriber
-
-
7,176,943,498
32.00
7,176,943,498
30.40
China Merchants New Energy
3,469,281,329
22.75
3,469,281,329
15.47
3,832,229,603
16.23
Group Limited and its parties
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
acting in concert
China Huarong Overseas
3,048,927,933
19.99
3,048,927,933
13.59
3,048,927,933
12.92
Investment Holdings
(Note 5)
(Note 5)
Co., Limited
Huaqing Solar Power Limited
3,048,750,000
19.99
3,048,750,000
13.59
3,048,750,000
12.92
(Note 6)
(Note 6)
Directors
-
-
-
-
90,000,000
0.38
(Note 7)
Public Shareholders
5,684,045,672
37.27
5,684,045,672
25.35
6,409,174,256
27.15
Total
15,251,004,934
100.00
22,427,948,432
100.00
23,606,025,290
100.00
Notes:
These percentages are calculated based on 15,251,004,934 Shares in issue immediately prior to the Completion of the Subscription.
These percentages are calculated based on 22,427,948,432 Shares in issue upon the Completion (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares).
These percentages are calculated based on 23,606,025,290 Shares in issue upon the Completion (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares and upon full exercise of the existing Share Options and unlisted warrants).
These Shares are held by the associates of and the parties acting in concert with China Merchants New Energy Group Limited*（招商新能源集團有限公司）("CMNEG") pursuant to an agreement under Section 317 of the SFO. CMNEG is indirectly owned as to approximately 79.36% by China Merchants Group Limited*（招商局集團 有限公司）.
These Shares are held by the subsidiaries of China Huarong Overseas Investment Holdings Co., Limited*（中 國華融海外投資控股有限公司）, which is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Huarong Huaqiao Asset Management Co., Ltd.*（華融華僑資產管理股份有限公司）, owned as to approximately 91% by Huarong Zhiyuan Investment & Management Co., Ltd.*（華融致遠投資管理有限責任公司）.
These Shares are held by Huaqing Solar Power Limited, which is indirectly wholly-owned by Qingdao City Construction Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.*（青島城市建設投資（集團）有限責任公司）.
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors' existing interests in Share Options are as follows:
Number of
outstanding
Grantees
Date of grant
Exercise price
Share Options
Exercise period (note)
(HK$/share)
Mr. Lu Zhenwei
28
January 2016
0.564
3,000,000
28
January 2017 to
27
January 2021
16
June 2017
1.076
5,000,000
16
June 2018 to
15
June 2022
Mr. Yu Qiuming
12
September 2017
1.132
70,000,000
12
September 2018 to
11
September 2022
Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong
28
January 2016
0.564
1,000,000
28
January 2017 to
27
January 2021
16
June 2017
1.076
3,000,000
16
June 2018 to
15
June 2022
Number of
outstanding
Grantees
Date of grant
Exercise price
Share Options
Exercise period (note)
(HK$/share)
Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony
28
January 2016
0.564
1,000,000
28
January 2017 to
27
January 2021
16
June 2017
1.076
3,000,000
16
June 2018 to
15
June 2022
Mr. Shi Dinghuan
28
January 2016
0.564
1,000,000
28
January 2017 to
27
January 2021
16
June 2017
1.076
3,000,000
16
June 2018 to
15
June 2022
Note: All Share Options granted by the Company shall vest in three tranches within a period of three years in proportions of 30%, 30% and 40% of the Share Options granted, i.e. 30% of the Share Options granted shall vest on the first anniversary of the grant, another 30% shall vest on the second anniversary of the grant, and the remaining 40% shall vest on the third anniversary of the grant. In this table, "exercise period" begins with the first anniversary of the grant date.
For identification purposes only
For and on behalf of
Panda Green Energy Group Limited
Lu Zhenwei
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 18 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lu Zhenwei (Chairman), Ms. Zhong Hui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chen Qinglong and Mr. Xu Jianjun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Qiuming, Mr. Li Hao, Ms. Xie Yi and Mr. Wang Heng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Chen Hongsheng.
The Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
