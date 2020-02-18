Panda Green Energy : COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

熊 貓綠色能 源集 團 有限 公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUANCE OF

NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

References are made to (i) the announcements of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") dated 2 August 2019, 19 November 2019, 10 December 2019, 12 December 2019, 24 December 2019, 30 December 2019 and 16 January 2020 (the "Announcements"), and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 11 December 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the Subscription, the Whitewash Waiver and the proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

On 19 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Subscriber entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which, the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 7,176,943,498 Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$0.25 per Subscription Share for a total cash consideration of HK$1,794,235,874.5.