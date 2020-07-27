Panda Green Energy : FURTHER EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE WAIVER UNDER RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

As at the date of this announcement, the Stock Exchange has agreed to extend the Waiver from strict compliance with (i) Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules on the basis that the Company will despatch 2019 Annual Report on or before 31 August 2020 and (ii) the waiver from strict compliance with Rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules to convene the AGM on 2 September 2020.

The Company has already arranged for on-site visits to the local grid companies and the banks from which the audit confirmations are still outstanding as at the time of this announcement. The Company confirms that the outstanding 1% audit confirmations will be received by mid-August 2020. The 2019 Audited Annual Results is currently estimated to be published on or around 24 August 2020.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable in relation to the publication of the 2019 Audited Annual Results, the 2019 Annual Report and the AGM is set out below:

Meeting of the Board for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the

2019 Audited Annual Results and its publication . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or around 24 August 2020

Publication of the 2019 Audited Annual Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or around 24 August 2020

Despatch of the 2019 Annual Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or before 31 August 2020

Convening the AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2 September 2020

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Zhang Ping

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei, and Mr. Xu Jianjun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Sui Xiaofeng, Mr. Chen Dayu, Mr. Li Hao, Ms. Xie Yi and Mr. Yu Qiuming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Chen Hongsheng.