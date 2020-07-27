Panda Green Energy : FURTHER EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

Log in
FURTHER EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

07/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

熊 貓綠色能 源集 團 有限 公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 686)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH

RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

References are made to (1) the announcement of Panda Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2020 in relation to a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to be held on 30 March 2020; (2) the announcement of the Company dated 30 March 2020 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019; (3) the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2020 in relation to a meeting of the Board to be held on 29 April 2020; (4) the announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2020 in relation to, among other things, postponement of the meeting of the Board and update on publication of 2019 Audited Annual Results; (5) the announcements of the Company dated 12 May 2020 and 13 May 2020 respectively in relation to, among other things, the formation of an independent investigation committee; (6) the announcement of the Company dated 9 June 2020 in relation to, among other things, the engagement of external professional adviser, further update on publication of 2019 Audited Annual Results and 2019 Annual Report;

  1. the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2020 in relation to the grant of waiver by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with Rules 13.46(2)(a) and 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver"); and (8) the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2020 in relation to the Company's application for extension of the Waiver (the "Announcements").

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

- 1 -

FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE WAIVER UNDER RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

As at the date of this announcement, the Stock Exchange has agreed to extend the Waiver from strict compliance with (i) Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules on the basis that the Company will despatch 2019 Annual Report on or before 31 August 2020 and (ii) the waiver from strict compliance with Rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules to convene the AGM on 2 September 2020.

The Company has already arranged for on-site visits to the local grid companies and the banks from which the audit confirmations are still outstanding as at the time of this announcement. The Company confirms that the outstanding 1% audit confirmations will be received by mid-August 2020. The 2019 Audited Annual Results is currently estimated to be published on or around 24 August 2020.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable in relation to the publication of the 2019 Audited Annual Results, the 2019 Annual Report and the AGM is set out below:

Meeting of the Board for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the

2019 Audited Annual Results and its publication . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or around 24 August 2020

Publication of the 2019 Audited Annual Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or around 24 August 2020

Despatch of the 2019 Annual Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or before 31 August 2020

Convening the AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2 September 2020

For and on behalf of

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Zhang Ping

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Ping (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lu Zhenwei, and Mr. Xu Jianjun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Sui Xiaofeng, Mr. Chen Dayu, Mr. Li Hao, Ms. Xie Yi and Mr. Yu Qiuming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony, Mr. Shi Dinghuan and Mr. Chen Hongsheng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 14:55:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 168 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2019 -3 379 M -483 M -483 M
Net Debt 2019 18 110 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,80x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 607 M 723 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,2x
EV / Sales 2019 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 59,8%
NameTitle
Ping Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Li Chief Operating Officer
Kai Cheong Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Ho Yen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Wei Lu Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED30.21%723
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.98%57 055
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.17.81%16 483
TENAGA NASIONAL-15.23%15 020
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-5.00%8 073
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-5.48%5 840
