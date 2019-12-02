Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 30/11//2019
0
12/02/2019 | 11:35pm EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/11/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Panda Green Energy Group Limited
Date Submitted
3 December 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
686
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
20,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$2,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
20,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$2,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HK$2,000,000,000
currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
15,251,004,934
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase / (decrease)
during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
15,251,004,934
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme
Subscription Price:
HK$1.00
(19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
20,400,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme
Subscription Price:
HK$0.564
(19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
110,000
Nil
11,101,000
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme
Subscription Price:
HK$1.076
(19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
213,500,000
(Note 1)
4. Share Option
Scheme
Subscription Price:
HK$1.132
(19/06/2012)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
70,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be issued
pursuant thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency
Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value at
close of the
Description of warrants
of nominal
close of
during the
close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
Unlisted warrants
HK$
HK$
HK$
562,715,004.268
Nil
562,715,004.268
Nil
871,075,858
(20/03/2020)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Ordinary Shares
Subscription price
HK$0.646 per warrant share
(subject to adjustment)
SGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(28/11/2016)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
amount
of preceding
during the
Amount at close
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
of the month
thereto
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
On 19 November 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription
Nil
7,176,943,498
Agreement with the Subscriber in connection with the issue and
subscription of 7,176,943,498 Subscription Shares a t the
Subscription Price of HK$0.25 per Subscription Share. For details,
please refer to the Company's announcement dated 19 November
2019.
(to be approved at the forthcoming SGM)
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
4. N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of issuer
issued during
which may be
the month
issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares
N/A
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares
N/A
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be issued
pursuant thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
reorganisation
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
N/A
(Note 1)
10.
Other
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
( /
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
Nil
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: Mr Chen Qinglong
Title:
Executive Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:34:00 UTC