Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Panda Green Energy Group Limited    0686   BMG6889V1072

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(0686)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panda Green Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 30/11//2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 11:35pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Panda Green Energy Group Limited

Date Submitted

3 December 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

686

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Page 1 of 10

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$2,000,000,000

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

15,251,004,934

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase / (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

15,251,004,934

N/A

N/A

N/A

Page 2 of 10

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.00

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

20,400,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$0.564

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

110,000

Nil

11,101,000

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.076

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

213,500,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme

Subscription Price:

HK$1.132

(19/06/2012)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

70,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

Page 3 of 10

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value at

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

close of

during the

close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

Unlisted warrants

HK$

HK$

HK$

562,715,004.268

Nil

562,715,004.268

Nil

871,075,858

(20/03/2020)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.646 per warrant share

(subject to adjustment)

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(28/11/2016)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 4 of 10

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

amount

of preceding

during the

Amount at close

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

of the month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 5 of 10

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

On 19 November 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription

Nil

7,176,943,498

Agreement with the Subscriber in connection with the issue and

subscription of 7,176,943,498 Subscription Shares a t the

Subscription Price of HK$0.25 per Subscription Share. For details,

please refer to the Company's announcement dated 19 November

2019.

(to be approved at the forthcoming SGM)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

4. N/A

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 6 of 10

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

issued during

which may be

the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Page 7 of 10

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares

N/A

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares

N/A

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Page 8 of 10

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

reorganisation

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

N/A

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of
    Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

Page 9 of 10

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Mr Chen Qinglong

Title:

Executive Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Page 10 of 10

Disclaimer

Panda Green Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP L
12/02PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
11/25PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
11/05PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
10/18PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Summary of electricity generation volume of power plants fo..
PU
10/11PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Supplemental announcement in relation to discloseable trans..
PU
10/04PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2017PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Invited to Attend the UN “South-South Cooperation for..
PU
2017PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Attended United Nations Social Good Summit
PU
2017PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Rol..
PU
2017PANDA GREEN ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Direct..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 081 M
Chart PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Panda Green Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Zhong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhen Wei Lu Chairman
Guang Li Chief Operating Officer
Wang Yang Chief Financial Officer
Kai Cheong Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-57.45%397
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.14.17%56 721
INNOGY SE8.52%27 068
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 907
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.75.28%14 510
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group