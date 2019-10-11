Panda Green Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

Changzhou Ranchen is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC. It mainly engages in the investment, development, building and operation of solar power plants.

The unaudited consolidated net assets of Changzhou Ranchen as at 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB294 million under the HKFRSs.

The unaudited consolidated net profit or loss of Changzhou Ranchen for the two years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 under the HKFRSs are set out as follows:

For the For the year ended year ended 31 December 31 December 2017 2018 RMB' million RMB' million Net profit before taxation and extraordinary items 182 154 Net profit after taxation and extraordinary items 178 138

Changzhou Ranchen is owned by Changzhou Haozhen Venture Investment Centre Limited Partnership*（常州灝貞創業投資中心（有限合夥））("Changzhou Haozhen") as to 95%

and by Zhaolian Lvzhao as to 5%. Changzhou Haozhen is a limited liability partnership of which Zhaolian Lvyi is a limited partner with an interest of approximately 33.1%.

The other two limited partners and one general partner of the Changzhou Haozhen are Ping An Securities Company Limited*（平安証券股份有限公司）, Wanxiang Trust Co., Ltd.*（萬向信託股份公司）and China Zheyin Synergy Capital Management Co., Ltd.* （浙銀協同資本管理有限公司）, with an interest of approximately 33.1%, 33.1% and

0.7%, respectively. They are independent third parties of the Company.

The Company has not disposed of any equity interest in Changzhou Ranchen before the Zhaolian Lvzhao Disposal and the Zhaolian Lvyi Disposal. As such, the Company is of the view that no previous disposal is required to be aggregated under the Listing Rules.