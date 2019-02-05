Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Pandora    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA (PNDORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/05 04:36:49 am
324.65 DKK   +13.79%
04:17aPANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
RE
03:47aSolid BP update pushes European shares to 9 week high as banks rebound
RE
01:53aPANDORA : Annual Report 2018
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pandora : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 04:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Pandora store, the international Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer, is seen in Paris

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Investors welcomed a new strategy from jewellery maker Pandora, which is struggling to regain its competitive edge in a weak retail market, sending its shares up more than 10 percent on Tuesday.

The Danish charm-bracelet maker, currently looking for a new chief executive, has been challenged by a fall in the number of shoppers visiting malls in its main markets, while new jewellery lines have failed to entice shoppers. It cut its 2018 sales outlook twice in consecutive quarters last year.

Pandora said it would target annual cost savings of 1.2 billion Danish crowns (£141.1 million) and push marketing efforts to try reignite interest from women in particular. It expects up to 2.5 billion crowns in restructuring costs during this year and 2020.

"We can clearly see that our brand could be sharper and more focused," Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer told Reuters.

"Our marketing has not provided the juice needed to drive positive like-for-like growth," he added.

Pandora will launch a new concept for both its physical and online stores, to give customers a new "look and feel", Boyer said.

Pandora has been leaderless since ousting Anders Colding Friis following a first profit warning in August last year. Former Body Shop CEO Jeremy Schwartz and recently appointed CFO Boyer are running the business for now.

SHARES REBOUND

Shares in Pandora rose 12 percent at 0900 GMT, trading at 320 crowns, which is still a far cry from its 2016 peak of 1,000 crowns

"Strategic review focuses on cost savings, improved brand positioning, reducing promotions, inventory buy-back and new ways of working, all of which are the right steps in our view," said RBC analyst Piral Dadhania

However, the firm will have to execute against a challenging retail backdrop, which might make it difficult to achieve, Dadhania warned.

Sales this year would fall 3-7 percent, hit by a decision to reduce promotional activities, the company said.

"The level of promotions have been too high the past couple of years, so we reduce this now and it will hit our sales, but we will come back at a lower but more solid level," Boyer told Reuters.

Pandora had enjoyed dramatic sales growth over the past decade as its customisable bracelets and charms became hugely popular, but would not return to double-digit growth, Boyer said.

The company has already announced that it will cut 397 of its 27,000 employees to streamline operations and to protect profitability. More than half of the job losses will be in Thailand.


(GRAPHIC: Pandora sales growth -

Pandora's 2019 EBIT margin is seen at 26-28 percent, excluding restructuring costs of up to 1.5 billion crowns.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell almost 8 percent from the same period the previous year to 2.8 billion Danish crowns, but above the 2.5 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The firm also proposed to buy back 2.2 billion crowns worth of shares in 2019 and said dividends would remain at the same level as in 2018.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Keith Weir)

By Stine Jacobsen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANDORA
04:17aPANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
RE
03:47aSolid BP update pushes European shares to 9 week high as banks rebound
RE
01:53aPANDORA : Annual Report 2018
AQ
01:34aPANDORA : DELIVERS ON GUIDANCE AND ENTERS TWO-YEAR TRANSFORMATION TO REIGNITE A ..
AQ
01/28PANDORA : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
01/21EUROPE : European shares slip after weak Chinese GDP data
RE
01/21PANDORA : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
01/21EUROPE MARKETS: Slow Annual Growth For China Pulls European Markets Down
DJ
01/14EUROPE : European shares in reverse after shock China data; luxury stocks fall
RE
01/14PANDORA : Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 22 689 M
EBIT 2018 6 154 M
Net income 2018 4 872 M
Debt 2018 6 659 M
Yield 2018 6,86%
P/E ratio 2018 6,21
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 31 391 M
Chart PANDORA
Duration : Period :
Pandora Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 315  DKK
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Executive VP
Peder Tuborgh Chairman
Jeremy Schwartz Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Dawn Alvey Independent Director
Povl Christian Lütke Frigast Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA7.54%4 807
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT9.37%36 213
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD-5.78%2 696
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.8.34%2 556
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%2 072
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-0.69%995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.