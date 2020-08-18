Pandora A/S : Appendix Company Announcement No_603 0 08/18/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Revenue_appendix REVENUE AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE PER CHANNEL DKK million Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail 1,416 1,467 1,460 2,540 1,965 2,002 1,970 3,845 2,592 2,765 2,608 4,930 3,061 3,121 2,783 5,216 2,623 2,480 - of which concept stores 1,074 1,134 1,181 1,832 1,539 1,584 1,601 2,812 2,007 2,167 2,083 3,708 2,404 2,403 2,168 3,644 1,836 924 - of which online stores 187 190 141 527 304 298 264 812 438 447 400 1,019 477 543 455 1,307 621 1,487 - of which other points of sale 155 143 138 181 122 120 105 221 147 151 125 203 181 175 160 264 165 68 Wholesale 2,920 2,578 2,765 3,529 2,723 2,489 2,820 3,438 2,178 1,733 2,053 2,669 1,503 1,359 1,383 2,480 1,328 365 - of which concept stores 1,587 1,394 1,540 2,519 1,492 1,478 1,589 2,119 1,226 984 1,186 1,614 854 797 758 1,434 765 126 - of which other points of sale 1,333 1,184 1,225 1,010 1,231 1,011 1,231 1,319 952 749 867 1,055 649 562 625 1,046 563 239 Third-party distribution 404 282 387 533 471 334 404 320 345 321 321 291 239 214 249 261 220 32 Total revenue 4,740 4,327 4,612 6,602 5,159 4,825 5,194 7,603 5,115 4,819 4,982 7,890 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,956 4,172 2,876 LIKE-FOR-LIKE Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail -10% -7% -8% 0% -10% 28% Wholesale1 -11% -14% -14% -10% -12% -41% Third-party distribution1 -11% -14% -14% -10% -12% -41% Total like-for-like -2% 1% -2% 2% -5% -1% -3% -7% -10% -10% -10%2 -4%2 -11% 8% 1Like-for-like for wholesale and third-party distribution is based on consolidated estimation 2Excluding Hong Kong SAR SELL-OUT GROWTH INCLUDING TEMPORARILY CLOSED STORES Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail -10% -7% -10% -1% -17% -18% Wholesale1 -11% -14% -14% -10% -18% -73% Third-party distribution1 -11% -14% -14% -10% -18% -73% Sell-out growth including temporarily closed stores -10% -10% -11%2 -5%2 -17% -39% 1Like-for-like for wholesale and third-party distribution is based on consolidated estimation 2Including Hong Kong SAR ORGANIC GROWTH Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail 10% 3% 2% 1% 2% -16% -20% - of which concept stores 7% 2% -1% -2% -4% -25% -61% - of which online stores 25% 6% 20% 12% 25% 29% 176% - of which other points of sale -9% 1% -4% 9% 4% -17% -62% Wholesale -13% -27% -17% -31% -7% -12% -73% - of which concept stores -8% -21% -10% -33% -11% -10% -84% - of which other points of sale -21% -34% -26% -30% -2% -14% -57% Third-party distribution 1% -23% -27% -21% -7% -9% -85% Total revenue 7% 10% 14% 12% 0% -2% -7% -1% -12% -7% -14% -1% -14% -38% Due to data capture, organic growth will only be available from Q4 2018 and going forward FORWARD INTEGRATION Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail 19% 13% 10% 5% 2% 1% 0% - of which concept stores 25% 16% 12% 5% 1% 1% 0% - of which online stores 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% - of which other points of sale 0% 20% 18% 17% 23% 8% 1% Wholesale -10% -7% -7% -3% -1% -1% 0% - of which concept stores -16% -12% -12% -5% -2% -2% 0% - of which other points of sale 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Third-party distribution -10% -8% -8% -3% -5% 0% 0% Total revenue 4% 3% 3% 1% 1% 0% 0% REVENUE GROWTH, DKK Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail 100% 65% 43% 34% 39% 36% 35% 51% 32% 38% 32% 28% 18% 13% 7% 6% -14% -21% - of which concept stores 91% 59% 48% 36% 43% 40% 36% 54% 30% 37% 30% 32% 20% 11% 4% -2% -24% -62% - of which online stores 171% 107% 44% 41% 63% 57% 87% 54% 44% 50% 52% 25% 9% 22% 14% 28% 30% 174% - of which other points of sale 104% 64% 13% 2% -21% -16% -24% 22% 20% 26% 19% -8% 23% 16% 28% 30% -9% -61% Wholesale 18% 10% 8% 6% -7% -3% 2% -3% -20% -30% -27% -22% -31% -22% -33% -7% -12% -73% - of which concept stores 39% 21% 12% 26% -6% 6% 3% -16% -18% -33% -25% -24% -30% -19% -36% -11% -10% -84% - of which other points of sale 0% 0% 3% -23% -8% -15% 0% 31% -23% -26% -30% -20% -32% -25% -28% -1% -13% -57% Third-party distribution 10% -24% 18% 15% 17% 18% 4% -40% -27% -4% -21% -9% -31% -33% -23% -10% -8% -85% Total revenue 34% 20% 18% 16% 9% 12% 13% 15% -1% 0% -4% 4% -6% -3% -11% 1% -13% -39% REVENUE GROWTH, LOCAL CURRENCY Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Pandora owned retail 104% 71% 47% 36% 39% 37% 40% 58% 40% 43% 34% 28% 16% 12% 6% 4% -15% -20% - of which concept stores 95% 66% 51% 37% 42% 40% 40% 60% 39% 42% 32% 32% 18% 10% 3% -3% -24% -61% - of which online stores 174% 117% 52% 49% 66% 59% 94% 62% 53% 54% 52% 24% 6% 20% 12% 25% 29% 176% - of which other points of sale 105% 69% 13% 2% -21% -16% -21% 25% 24% 28% 20% -9% 21% 14% 26% 27% -9% -61% Wholesale 19% 15% 11% 10% -7% -3% 5% 2% -14% -27% -27% -23% -34% -24% -34% -9% -13% -73% - of which concept stores 41% 28% 18% 31% -6% 6% 7% -11% -10% -30% -25% -25% -33% -22% -38% -13% -12% -84% - of which other points of sale 0% 3% 3% -22% -9% -15% 3% 36% -18% -23% -30% -21% -34% -26% -30% -2% -14% -57% Third-party distribution 10% -22% 21% 17% 16% 17% 6% -38% -23% -1% -21% -10% -32% -35% -24% -12% -9% -85% Total revenue 35% 25% 21% 19% 8% 12% 16% 20% 6% 4% -3% 3% -8% -4% -13% -1% -14% -38% REVENUE IN KEY MARKETS DKK million Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UK 602 446 610 1,046 547 453 708 1,101 534 414 581 1,217 579 466 522 1,295 590 409 Italy 433 433 570 568 531 530 716 825 606 494 645 716 443 505 471 854 452 261 France 217 257 206 447 248 282 207 535 276 281 210 486 225 248 202 494 241 197 Germany 223 190 188 373 208 214 236 407 234 213 204 390 188 196 188 390 179 185 US 1,371 1,268 1,141 1,377 1,274 1,273 1,118 1,632 1,018 1,039 1,005 1,818 977 1,039 868 1,792 935 687 Australia 283 318 275 653 360 368 329 590 311 293 259 498 237 247 195 439 193 167 China 193 194 269 254 427 362 414 389 467 464 527 511 548 507 491 424 212 378 Total revenue 4,740 4,327 4,612 6,602 5,159 4,825 5,194 7,603 5,115 4,819 4,982 7,890 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,956 4,172 2,876 REVENUE GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, DKK Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UK 30% 7% -3% 7% -9% 2% 16% 5% -2% -9% -18% 11% 9% 13% -10% 6% 2% -12% Italy 71% 39% 69% 41% 23% 22% 26% 45% 14% -7% -10% -13% -27% 2% -27% 19% 2% -48% France 74% 68% 36% 60% 14% 10% 0% 20% 11% 0% 1% -9% -18% -12% -4% 2% 7% -21% Germany 48% 73% -13% 5% -7% 13% 26% 9% 13% 0% -14% -4% -19% -8% -8% 0% -5% -6% US 13% 8% 8% -5% -7% 0% -2% 19% -20% -18% -10% 11% -4% 0% -14% -1% -4% -34% Australia 46% 29% 32% 39% 27% 16% 20% -10% -14% -20% -21% -16% -24% -16% -25% -12% -19% -33% China 451% 341% 120% 97% 121% 87% 54% 53% 9% 28% 27% 31% 17% 9% -7% -17% -61% -25% Total revenue 34% 20% 18% 16% 9% 12% 13% 15% -1% 0% -4% 4% -6% -3% -11% 1% -13% -39% REVENUE GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, LOCAL CURRENCY Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UK 33% 17% 16% 30% 2% 12% 22% 8% 0% -7% -19% 11% 7% 12% -9% 2% 0% -11% Italy 71% 40% 69% 42% 23% 22% 26% 45% 14% -7% -10% -13% -27% 2% -27% 19% 2% -48% France 73% 69% 36% 60% 15% 10% 0% 20% 11% 0% 1% -10% -18% -12% -4% 2% 7% -21% Germany 48% 73% -13% 5% -6% 12% 26% 9% 13% 0% -14% -4% -20% -8% -8% 0% -5% -6% US 11% 11% 9% -6% -10% -2% 4% 31% -8% -12% -12% 7% -12% -6% -18% -4% -7% -35% Australia 56% 38% 27% 32% 18% 12% 21% -3% -4% -15% -16% -13% -22% -14% -23% -10% -15% -30% China 466% 377% 134% 108% 125% 91% 62% 62% 16% 29% 28% 33% 15% 10% -8% -18% -61% -24% Total revenue 35% 25% 21% 19% 8% 12% 16% 20% 6% 4% -3% 3% -8% -4% -13% -1% -14% -38% TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE IN KEY MARKETS Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UK -5% -5% -6% 0% -4% -1% -5% -8% -13% -8% -10% -3% 5% 101% Italy 6% 7% 6% 7% 0% -7% -7% -13% -22% -10% -12% 7% 2% 26% France 17% 3% 10% 11% -1% -4% -16% -17% -23% -26% -11% 3% 5% 36% Germany 13% 22% 15% 15% 17% 6% 3% -1% -20% 0% -5% 2% 4% 14% US -9% -2% -6% 4% -3% 3% 4% -1% -2% -6% -9% -3% -4% 27% Australia 7% 14% -5% -7% -17% -15% -7% -16% -19% -17% -22% -14% -13% -19% China 27% 11% -5% 24% -14% 1% 1% 4% -4% -4% -16% -22% -60% -24% Total like-for-like -2% 1% -2% 2% -5% -1% -3% -7% -10% -10% -10%1 -4%1 -11% 8% 1Excluding Hong Kong SAR SELL-OUT GROWTH INCLUDING TEMPORARILY CLOSED STORES IN KEY MARKETS Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 UK -4% -1% -5% -8% -13% -8% -10% -3% -8% -25% Italy 0% -7% -7% -13% -22% -10% -12% 7% -9% -45% France -1% -4% -16% -17% -23% -26% -11% 3% -5% -17% Germany 17% 6% 3% -1% -20% 0% -5% 2% -2% -10% US -3% 3% 4% -1% -2% -6% -9% -3% -10% -35% Australia -17% -15% -7% -16% -19% -17% -22% -14% -13% -33% China -14% 1% 1% 4% -4% -4% -16% -22% -64% -24% Total like-for-like -5% -1% -3% -7% -10% -10% -11%1 -5%1 -17% -39% 1Including Hong Kong SAR REVENUE PER BUSINESS UNIT DKK million Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Moments, Charms and Collaborations 3,238 3,339 2,985 5,533 2,830 2,012 Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation 1,566 1,354 1,430 2,424 1,342 865 Total revenue 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,957 4,172 2,876 Product_appendix REVENUE PER PRODUCT CATEGORY Revenue per product category DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Charms 2,381 2,456 2,428 3,568 2,927 2,697 2,661 3,706 2,976 2,847 2,892 4,205 2,854 2,561 2,630 4,081 2,434 2,545 2,321 4,095 2,124 1,524 Bracelets 546 550 575 1,019 926 736 777 1,233 873 877 877 1,338 891 933 985 1,584 893 912 856 1,554 799 537 Rings 405 382 616 663 532 544 686 881 753 582 789 1,037 736 634 720 1,078 762 597 629 1,125 663 407 Earrings 105 100 142 222 181 181 280 410 285 257 353 523 309 300 304 573 335 304 286 563 270 189 Necklaces & Pendants 110 110 150 209 174 169 208 372 272 262 283 500 325 391 343 574 380 336 323 620 315 219 Total 3,547 3,598 3,911 5,681 4,740 4,327 4,612 6,602 5,159 4,825 5,194 7,603 5,115 4,819 4,982 7,890 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,956 4,172 2,876 Revenue growth per product category, DKK Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Charms 23% 10% 10% 4% 2% 6% 9% 13% -4% -10% -9% -3% -15% -1% -12% 0% -13% -40% Bracelets 70% 34% 35% 21% -6% 19% 13% 9% 2% 6% 12% 18% 0% -2% -13% -2% -11% -41% Rings 31% 42% 11% 33% 42% 7% 15% 18% -2% 9% -9% 4% 4% -6% -13% 4% -13% -32% Earrings 72% 81% 97% 85% 57% 42% 26% 28% 8% 17% -14% 10% 8% -1% -6% -2% -19% -38% Necklaces & Pendants 58% 54% 39% 78% 56% 55% 36% 34% 19% 49% 21% 15% 17% -14% -6% 8% -17% -35% Total 34% 20% 18% 16% 9% 12% 13% 15% -1% 0% -4% 4% -6% -3% -11% 1% -13% -39% Revenue growth per product category, local currency Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Charms 24% 14% 12% 7% 1% 5% 12% 19% 2% -7% -9% -3% -17% -2% -13% -1% -13% -40% Bracelets 71% 39% 39% 24% -7% 19% 16% 13% 10% 11% 13% 18% -2% -4% -14% -3% -11% -41% Rings 33% 49% 15% 38% 41% 7% 19% 24% 5% 14% -8% 4% 1% -8% -14% 3% -14% -31% Earrings 75% 90% 104% 91% 57% 42% 31% 33% 16% 21% -13% 10% 6% 0% -7% -3% -20% -37% Necklaces & Pendants 60% 59% 45% 82% 57% 56% 39% 40% 28% 56% 23% 14% 14% -15% -8% 7% -18% -34% Total 35% 25% 21% 19% 8% 12% 16% 20% 6% 4% -3% 3% -8% -4% -13% -1% -14% -38% Network_appendix STORE NETWORK Store network, number of points of sale Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Concept stores 1,447 1,554 1,666 1,802 1,852 1,920 2,010 2,138 2,196 2,266 2,328 2,446 2,485 2,548 2,614 2,705 2,713 2,731 2,721 2,770 2,746 2,714 - of which Pandora owned 292 357 440 474 511 525 563 598 660 711 865 974 1,022 1,136 1,266 1,340 1,364 1,380 1,379 1,397 1,382 1,373 - of which franchise owned 711 731 769 829 851 884 918 976 963 981 971 969 958 918 850 849 834 834 833 856 845 828 - of which third-party distribution 444 466 457 499 490 511 529 564 573 574 492 503 505 494 498 516 515 517 509 517 519 513 Other points of sale 8,187 8,008 7,867 7,469 7,174 6,999 6,911 5,993 5,693 5,459 5,379 5,348 5,233 5,234 5,158 5,023 4,845 4,778 4,729 4,657 4,593 4,539 Total number of points of sales 9,634 9,562 9,533 9,271 9,026 8,919 8,921 8,131 7,889 7,725 7,707 7,794 7,718 7,782 7,772 7,728 7,558 7,509 7,450 7,427 7,339 7,253 Store network, other points of sale development Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Other store formats (retail) 87 94 115 116 119 118 112 111 105 99 130 150 149 158 157 183 195 188 197 207 225 227 Other store formats (wholesale) 6,395 6,277 6,128 5,755 5,550 5,383 5,334 4,401 4,156 4,115 4,593 4,550 4,416 4,408 4,329 4,158 3,982 3,928 3,899 3,812 3,746 3,706 Other store formats (third-party) 1,705 1,637 1,624 1,598 1,505 1,498 1,465 1,481 1,432 1,245 656 648 668 668 672 682 668 662 633 638 622 606 Other points of sale 8,187 8,008 7,867 7,469 7,174 6,999 6,911 5,993 5,693 5,459 5,379 5,348 5,233 5,234 5,158 5,023 4,845 4,778 4,729 4,657 4,593 4,539 Concept stores_appendix CONCEPT STORES Number of concept stores Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 All markets 1852 1920 2010 2138 2,196 2,266 2,328 2,446 2,485 2,548 2,614 2,705 2,713 2,731 2,721 2,770 2,746 2,714 US 328 335 340 346 349 359 363 382 380 388 392 397 399 395 396 402 403 403 Brazil 72 75 82 89 91 92 95 98 98 98 99 98 98 95 94 95 91 91 Canada 72 73 73 78 78 78 77 77 77 78 79 80 80 79 79 79 79 79 Mexico 14 16 17 19 19 20 25 34 44 47 53 66 65 66 67 69 76 76 Caribbean 19 20 21 24 24 24 24 25 26 26 27 27 27 27 27 27 27 26 Rest of Americas 14 21 26 32 31 32 34 41 45 47 54 56 59 67 68 88 82 81 Americas 519 540 559 588 592 605 618 657 670 684 704 724 728 729 731 760 758 756 China 58 67 81 97 117 134 143 155 171 189 203 210 220 227 234 237 238 236 Australia 103 105 109 112 114 115 120 123 124 124 124 127 127 128 127 128 126 123 Philippines 8 10 11 16 15 17 22 26 28 32 34 35 35 35 36 36 34 35 Malaysia 25 25 25 27 29 29 28 30 29 31 31 31 32 33 31 31 32 31 Hong Kong 26 26 28 29 29 27 29 30 30 28 30 30 27 28 27 30 29 28 Thailand 9 8 9 9 9 11 12 14 14 15 16 17 18 19 18 20 20 21 New Zealand 12 12 12 13 13 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 Singapore 15 15 14 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 15 15 16 15 12 11 11 Rest of Asia Pacific 22 26 26 27 29 31 32 33 31 32 32 35 38 38 38 39 39 39 Asia Pacific 278 294 315 344 369 393 416 442 458 482 502 517 529 541 544 551 547 542 UK 198 205 217 228 230 230 233 234 233 233 233 236 233 233 231 230 222 216 Russia 203 200 205 208 206 209 206 201 200 200 200 201 198 195 186 184 186 182 Germany 159 157 157 156 154 154 153 154 152 152 154 153 152 151 148 146 141 138 Italy 53 59 66 75 82 88 98 112 116 119 126 138 143 146 148 148 146 146 France 58 60 60 71 73 76 80 95 98 101 109 120 120 121 120 122 121 121 Spain 38 47 50 55 55 62 63 69 72 75 77 84 83 83 83 87 88 88 Poland 40 40 41 43 45 46 45 47 47 48 49 50 49 49 49 52 52 52 South Africa 29 31 30 32 35 36 29 29 29 29 30 31 31 30 30 30 30 30 Turkey 13 13 13 13 14 15 15 19 19 21 22 27 27 29 29 30 30 30 Ireland 22 23 27 29 29 30 30 30 29 29 29 29 29 28 28 29 29 26 Netherlands 19 20 21 20 22 22 23 23 23 24 25 26 26 27 27 26 26 25 Ukraine 20 21 22 23 23 23 23 23 23 24 24 24 26 27 28 29 30 30 Portugal 17 18 20 22 22 23 23 24 24 24 24 26 26 26 26 26 26 26 Belgium 24 24 24 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 27 25 25 25 24 24 23 Romania 10 10 13 15 15 15 16 19 20 20 21 22 22 22 22 23 23 23 United Arab Emirates 15 15 19 19 19 19 20 21 21 21 21 20 20 20 19 18 18 18 Czech Republic 14 14 14 17 17 17 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 Israel 16 17 14 14 16 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 18 17 Austria 12 11 12 14 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 14 14 14 11 Greece 11 13 13 13 13 13 13 14 14 15 15 15 15 14 14 14 14 13 Denmark 11 11 11 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 12 12 8 7 Saudi Arabia 2 2 3 6 7 8 9 10 10 12 12 12 12 12 12 13 13 12 Sweden 4 5 7 8 8 8 8 10 10 11 11 12 11 11 11 10 9 10 Nigeria 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 8 8 8 8 10 10 10 10 10 8 8 Rest of EMEA 61 64 71 80 92 99 112 116 120 127 128 136 133 137 138 146 146 145 EMEA 1055 1086 1136 1206 1,235 1,268 1,294 1,347 1,357 1,382 1,408 1,464 1,456 1,461 1,446 1,459 1,441 1,416 Number of O&O concept stores Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 All markets 511 525 563 598 660 711 865 974 1,022 1,136 1,266 1,340 1,364 1,380 1,379 1,397 1,382 1,373 US 42 44 46 46 64 70 99 114 117 134 149 154 154 153 154 158 156 156 Brazil 43 42 46 50 52 53 56 58 58 58 59 59 59 57 56 57 54 54 Canada 2 2 2 2 6 6 10 10 14 15 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 19 21 27 40 39 40 41 45 47 47 Caribbean 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rest of Americas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 8 9 10 13 13 14 13 13 Americas 87 88 94 98 122 129 167 195 211 231 266 285 285 286 287 297 293 293 China 58 67 81 97 116 133 139 151 165 183 196 203 213 218 223 226 227 225 Australia 17 17 17 17 19 19 22 26 27 27 34 36 36 39 38 39 38 38 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hong Kong 24 24 25 25 25 23 24 25 25 23 25 25 24 25 25 28 27 26 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 5 6 6 6 6 8 8 8 8 9 9 9 9 Singapore 12 12 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 12 11 11 11 11 Rest of Asia Pacific 7 8 9 9 10 10 11 11 9 10 10 10 16 16 15 15 15 15 Asia Pacific 118 128 143 159 181 201 213 230 243 260 284 293 308 318 321 328 327 324 UK 9 9 13 13 22 22 23 37 45 78 121 126 126 127 127 126 126 127 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 144 144 144 142 140 141 140 145 143 143 145 145 146 145 142 140 135 133 Italy 19 20 22 27 32 39 53 66 70 73 81 93 102 105 107 107 107 107 France 23 23 23 27 27 27 30 44 47 50 61 73 74 75 75 77 77 77 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 54 57 60 62 69 68 68 69 70 70 70 Poland 17 17 18 20 19 20 34 36 36 37 38 39 39 38 37 37 37 37 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 22 22 27 28 29 29 28 28 28 28 28 Turkey 13 13 13 13 14 15 15 19 19 21 22 27 27 29 29 30 30 30 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 24 24 24 23 23 24 24 21 Netherlands 19 20 21 20 22 22 23 23 23 24 25 26 26 27 27 26 26 25 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13 13 13 13 15 15 15 15 15 15 14 Romania 7 7 9 9 9 9 10 11 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 United Arab Emirates 15 15 19 19 19 19 20 21 21 21 21 20 20 20 19 18 18 18 Czech Republic 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Israel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 4 4 5 7 7 7 8 8 9 9 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 9 Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 11 11 11 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 12 12 8 7 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 4 5 7 8 8 8 8 10 10 11 11 12 11 11 11 10 9 10 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rest of EMEA 11 11 11 12 14 15 15 16 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 21 21 21 EMEA 306 309 326 341 357 381 485 549 568 645 716 762 771 776 771 772 762 756 Cost, GM, EBIT, EBITDA_appendix COST, GM, EBIT AND EBITDA *EBIT and EBITDA excludes IFRS 16 until Q4 2018, unless stated otherwise - and includes IFRS 16 from Q1 2019 onwards Cost of sales and gross profit DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenue 3,547 3,598 3,911 5,681 4,740 4,327 4,612 6,602 5,159 4,825 5,194 7,603 5,115 4,819 4,982 7,890 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,956 4,172 2,876 Cost of sales -1,025 -1,025 -1,018 -1,476 -1,204 -1,067 -1,148 -1,639 -1,378 -1,258 -1,341 -1,838 -1,239 -1,181 -1,380 -2,064 -1,159 -1,123 -946 -1,721 -942 -722 Gross Profit excl. restructuring costs 2,522 2,573 2,893 4,205 3,536 3,260 3,464 4,963 3,781 3,567 3,853 5,765 3,876 3,638 3,602 5,826 3,645 3,570 3,469 6,235 3,230 2,155 Restructuring costs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -25 -67 -721 -203 -86 -56 Total Gross profit incl. restructuring costs 2,522 2,573 2,893 4,205 3,536 3,260 3,464 4,963 3,781 3,567 3,853 5,765 3,876 3,638 3,602 5,826 3,620 3,503 2,747 6,032 3,144 2,099 Cost of sales and gross profit, ratios Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Cost of sales -28.9% -28.5% -26.0% -26.0% -25.4% -24.7% -24.9% -24.8% -26.7% -26.1% -25.8% -24.2% -24.2% -24.5% -27.7% -26.2% -24.1% -23.9% -24.1% -21.6% -22.6% -25.1% Gross Profit excl. restructuring costs 71.1% 71.5% 74.0% 74.0% 74.6% 75.3% 75.1% 75.2% 73.3% 73.9% 74.2% 75.8% 75.8% 75.5% 72.3% 73.8% 75.9% 76.1% 78.6% 78.4% 77.4% 74.9% Restructuring costs -0.5% -1.4% -16.3% -2.6% -2.1% -1.9% Total Gross profit incl. restructuring costs 71.1% 71.5% 74.0% 74.0% 74.6% 75.3% 75.1% 75.2% 73.3% 73.9% 74.2% 75.8% 75.8% 75.5% 72.3% 73.8% 75.4% 74.6% 62.2% 75.8% 75.4% 73.0% Cost of sales per business unit DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Moments, Charms and Collaborations -810 -859 -1,122 -1,359 -700 -556 Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation -374 -331 -546 -565 -328 -222 Total cost of sales -1,184 -1,190 -1,668 -1,924 -1,028 -778 Gross profit per business unit DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Moments, Charms and Collaborations 2,428 2,480 1,863 4,174 2,130 1,456 Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation 1,192 1,023 884 1,859 1,014 643 Total gross profit 3,620 3,503 2,747 6,032 3,144 2,099 Operational expenses development including depreciation and amortisation DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Sales & distribution expenses -599 -662 -807 -1,052 -998 -894 -934 -1,185 -1,084 -1,057 -1,077 -1,592 -1,373 -1,376 -1,485 -1,846 -1,551 -1,468 -1,381 -1,860 -1,594 -1,240 Marketing expenses -327 -319 -360 -596 -346 -405 -360 -716 -447 -480 -470 -838 -485 -454 -431 -772 -483 -537 -690 -985 -570 -464 Administrative expenses -358 -357 -387 -555 -547 -473 -451 -510 -534 -580 -506 -517 -577 -542 -490 -680 -529 -490 -507 -585 -428 -418 Total operating expenses excl. restructuring costs -1,284 -1,338 -1,554 -2,203 -1,891 -1,772 -1,745 -2,411 -2,065 -2,117 -2,053 -2,947 -2,435 -2,372 -2,406 -3,298 -2,563 -2,495 -2,578 -3,430 -2,592 -2,122 Restructuring costs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -97 -244 -368 -300 -348 -175 Total operating expenses incl. restructuring costs -1,284 -1,338 -1,554 -2,203 -1,891 -1,772 -1,745 -2,411 -2,065 -2,117 -2,053 -2,947 -2,435 -2,372 -2,406 -3,298 -2,660 -2,739 -2,945 -3,730 -2,940 -2,297 Operational expenses development including depreciation and amortisation, ratios Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Sales & distribution expenses -16.9% -18.4% -20.6% -18.5% -21.1% -20.7% -20.3% -17.9% -21.0% -21.9% -20.7% -20.9% -26.8% -28.6% -29.8% -23.4% -32.3% -31.3% -31.3% -23.4% -38.2% -43.1% Marketing expenses -9.2% -8.9% -9.2% -10.5% -7.3% -9.4% -7.8% -10.8% -8.7% -9.9% -9.0% -11.0% -9.5% -9.4% -8.7% -9.8% -10.1% -11.4% -15.6% -12.4% -13.7% -16.1% Administrative expenses -10.1% -9.9% -9.9% -9.8% -11.5% -10.9% -9.8% -7.7% -10.4% -12.0% -9.7% -6.8% -11.3% -11.2% -9.8% -8.6% -11.0% -10.4% -11.5% -7.4% -10.3% -14.5% Total operating expenses excl. restructuring costs -36.2% -37.2% -39.7% -38.8% -39.9% -41.0% -37.8% -36.5% -40.0% -43.9% -39.5% -38.8% -47.6% -49.2% -48.3% -41.8% -53.3% -553.2% -58.4% -43.1% -62.1% -73.8% Restructuring costs -2.0% -5.2% -8.3% -3.8% -8.4% -6.1% Total operating expenses incl. restructuring costs -36.2% -37.2% -39.7% -38.8% -39.9% -41.0% -37.8% -36.5% -40.0% -43.9% -39.5% -38.8% -47.6% -49.2% -48.3% -41.8% -55.4% -58.4% -66.7% -46.9% -70.5% -79.9% EBIT (After IFRS 16) DKK million Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 EBIT after IFRS16 1,723 1,463 1,812 2,832 1,449 1,282 1,211 2,546 960 764 -198 2,302 204 -198 EBIT margin after IFRS16 33.4% 30.3% 34.9% 37.2% 28.3% 26.6% 24.3% 32.3% 20.0% 16.3% -4.5% 28.9% 4.9% -6.9% EBITDA (After IFRS 16) DKK million Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 EBITDA after IFRS16 2,071 1,807 2,151 3,283 1,885 1,741 1,706 3,093 1,474 1,290 520 2,862 733 325 EBITDA margin after IFRS16 40.1% 37.5% 41.4% 43.2% 36.9% 36.1% 34.2% 39.2% 30.7% 27.5% 11.8% 36.0% 17.6% 11.3% Financial statements_appendix FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated income statement DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenue from contracts with customers 3,547 3,598 3,911 5,681 4,740 4,327 4,612 6,602 5,159 4,825 5,194 7,603 5,115 4,819 4,982 7,890 4,804 4,693 4,415 7,956 4,172 2,876 Cost of sales -1,025 -1,025 -1,018 -1,476 -1,204 -1,067 -1,148 -1,639 -1,378 -1,258 -1,341 -1,838 -1,239 -1,181 -1,380 -2,064 -1,184 -1,190 -1,668 -1,924 -1,028 -778 Gross profit 2,522 2,573 2,893 4,205 3,536 3,260 3,464 4,963 3,781 3,567 3,853 5,765 3,876 3,638 3,602 5,826 3,620 3,503 2,747 6,032 3,144 2,099 Sales, distribution and marketing expenses -926 -981 -1,167 -1,648 -1,344 -1,299 -1,294 -1,901 -1,531 -1,537 -1,547 -2,430 -1,858 -1,830 -1,916 -2,618 -2,039 -2,071 -2,261 -2,933 -2,254 -1,747 Administrative expenses -358 -357 -387 -555 -547 -473 -451 -510 -534 -580 -506 -517 -577 -542 -490 -680 -621 -668 -684 -797 -687 -550 Operating profit 1,238 1,235 1,339 2,002 1,645 1,488 1,719 2,552 1,716 1,450 1,800 2,818 1,441 1,266 1,196 2,528 960 764 -198 2,302 204 -198 Finance income 2 44 1 37 24 71 87 146 31 37 17 113 115 189 91 138 132 22 128 70 18 53 Finance costs -283 -113 -36 -121 -15 -14 -27 -26 -25 -100 -88 -102 -79 -108 -67 -128 -63 -107 -83 -97 -252 -81 Profit before tax 957 1,166 1,304 1,918 1,654 1,545 1,779 2,672 1,722 1,387 1,729 2,829 1,477 1,347 1,220 2,538 1,028 679 -154 2,276 -30 -226 Income tax expense -574 -256 -298 -543 -348 -324 -374 -579 -361 -292 -363 -883 -318 -303 -269 -647 -231 -153 35 -534 7 51 Net profit for the period 383 910 1,006 1,375 1,306 1,221 1,405 2,093 1,361 1,095 1,366 1,946 1,159 1,044 951 1,891 797 526 -119 1,741 -24 -175 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Net profit for the period 383 910 1,006 1,375 1,306 1,221 1,405 2,093 1,361 1,095 1,366 1,946 1,159 1,044 951 1,891 797 526 -119 1,741 -24 -175 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss for the period Exchange rate adjustments of investments in subs. 653 -261 -258 115 -189 143 0 167 2 -293 -97 45 -67 -21 29 60 126 -44 240 -96 -217 -1 Fair value adjustment of hedging instruments 45 -47 -11 36 282 237 -67 -405 199 -115 29 -4 46 -123 -26 159 -109 161 -39 -12 -179 263 Fair value adjustment of obligation to acquire non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 -14 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tax on comprehensive income, hedging instruments, income/expense 2 8 0 12 -63 -52 15 90 -10 -10 -6 1 -10 27 6 -35 24 -35 8 -24 43 -57 Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss for the period, net of tax 700 -300 -269 163 30 328 -66 -134 191 -418 -74 42 -31 -117 9 184 41 82 209 -132 -353 205 Items not to be reclassified to profit/loss for the period Acutarial gain/loss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 Items not to be reclassified to profit/loss for the period, net of tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 700 -300 -269 163 30 328 -66 -134 191 -418 -74 40 -31 -117 9 196 41 82 209 -132 -353 205 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,083 610 737 1,538 1,336 1,549 1,339 1,959 1,552 677 1,292 1,986 1,128 927 960 2,087 838 608 90 1,609 -353 30 Consolidated balance sheet DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 20171 Q2 20171 Q3 20171 Q4 20171 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Goodwill 2,303 2,335 2,382 2,424 2,486 2,507 2,518 2,571 2,753 2,771 3,442 3,522 3,536 3,919 4,255 4,278 4,404 4,351 4,418 4,416 4,352 4,343 Brand 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,058 1,058 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 1,057 Distribution network 239 231 223 216 208 200 192 184 176 169 161 154 146 139 131 124 116 109 101 94 86 79 Distribution rights 1,073 1,069 1,089 1,069 1,066 1,064 1,061 1,061 1,057 1,054 1,182 1,153 1,125 1,099 1,073 1,047 1,047 1,047 1,047 1,047 1,047 1,047 Other intangible assets 473 514 615 683 708 783 829 893 924 943 1,035 1,113 1,139 1,190 1,247 1,272 1,018 995 864 831 781 737 Total intangible assets 5,145 5,206 5,366 5,449 5,525 5,612 5,658 5,766 5,967 5,994 6,877 6,999 7,003 7,404 7,763 7,778 7,642 7,560 7,488 7,445 7,324 7,263 Property, plant and equipment 866 941 1,072 1,237 1,344 1,543 1,708 1,767 1,862 1,893 2,089 2,324 2,358 2,480 2,563 2,634 2,669 2,655 2,670 2,585 2,381 2,333 Right-of-use assets 4,419 4,274 4,196 4,010 3,529 3,286 Deferred tax assets 399 592 610 879 905 873 872 946 924 909 949 884 858 954 1,151 1,050 1,025 969 1,033 675 706 914 Other financial assets 131 144 143 159 191 217 240 250 272 269 288 289 307 312 319 323 318 313 314 290 279 272 Total non-current assets 6,541 6,883 7,191 7,724 7,965 8,245 8,478 8,729 9,025 9,065 10,203 10,496 10,526 11,150 11,796 11,785 16,073 15,771 15,700 15,006 14,218 14,067 Inventories 1,925 2,161 2,584 2,357 2,474 2,929 3,166 2,729 2,905 3,021 3,232 2,729 2,810 3,068 3,737 3,158 3,116 2,609 2,835 2,137 2,155 2,250 Trade receivables 1,093 1,009 1,392 1,360 1,361 1,253 1,976 1,673 1,500 1,232 2,268 1,954 1,850 1,337 1,806 1,650 1,269 1,124 1,256 1,643 1,081 602 Right of return assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 236 227 171 171 188 139 124 145 94 72 62 58 73 60 60 Derivative financial instruments 291 109 110 65 287 445 374 161 350 310 278 153 213 170 200 162 125 187 313 187 221 194 Income tax receivables 259 236 308 113 23 22 27 142 118 159 111 143 193 143 166 86 155 158 117 467 473 141 Other receivables 643 772 786 803 689 808 783 754 742 778 817 772 760 777 822 922 781 732 822 1,004 780 718 Cash 644 611 548 889 703 540 438 897 646 571 642 993 723 815 858 1,387 819 890 866 1,054 537 826 Total current assets 4,855 4,898 5,728 5,587 5,537 5,997 6,764 6,592 6,488 6,242 7,519 6,932 6,688 6,434 7,734 7,459 6,336 5,763 6,268 6,565 5,310 4,792 Total assets 11,396 11,781 12,919 13,311 13,502 14,242 15,242 15,321 15,513 15,307 17,722 17,428 17,214 17,584 19,530 19,244 22,408 21,533 21,968 21,571 19,529 18,859 Share capital 128 122 122 122 122 117 117 117 117 113 113 113 113 110 110 110 110 100 100 100 100 100 Share premium 1,229 1,173 1,173 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Treasury shares -2,984 -1,804 -3,209 -4,152 -4,609 -2,486 -3,724 -4,334 -4,441 -1,049 -1,701 -1,999 -2,127 -1,505 -2,440 -3,469 -4,348 -459 -1,364 -1,964 -2,386 -98 Reserves 1,429 1,129 860 1,023 1,053 1,381 1,329 1,181 1,372 954 880 922 891 774 783 967 1,008 1,090 1,299 1,167 813 1,020 Dividend proposed 0 0 0 1,511 0 0 0 1,007 1,006 1,000 991 987 0 967 0 920 0 874 -0 836 0 0 Retained earnings 6,631 5,477 6,519 7,635 8,736 6,401 7,806 8,823 8,956 5,224 5,613 6,491 7,536 5,914 6,814 7,891 8,699 3,923 4,203 5,110 5,105 4,452 Total equity 6,433 6,097 5,465 6,139 5,302 5,413 5,528 6,794 7,010 6,242 5,896 6,514 6,413 6,260 5,267 6,419 5,469 5,528 4,237 5,249 3,632 5,473 Provisions 132 134 73 97 98 102 104 101 113 122 134 150 162 192 207 279 269 274 245 278 278 289 Loans and borrowings 250 1,350 2,700 2,350 3,200 4,100 4,650 3,008 3,008 3,958 6,408 5,283 5,633 6,030 5,005 6,421 8,766 6,456 6,963 7,962 5,840 5,475 Deferred tax liabilities 432 463 436 394 510 533 487 393 400 444 417 501 541 516 532 461 425 420 359 235 155 383 Other payables 0 55 57 249 257 271 286 393 404 385 383 481 163 200 211 172 4 4 4 1 1 1 Total non-current liabilities 814 2,002 3,266 3,090 4,065 5,006 5,527 3,895 3,925 4,909 7,342 6,415 6,499 6,938 5,955 7,333 9,465 7,154 7,571 8,476 6,273 6,148 Provisions 675 663 699 971 944 977 939 93 84 67 56 47 21 19 31 28 25 30 37 53 40 38 Refund liability 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,147 1,103 845 848 791 676 627 754 869 679 624 622 753 643 629 Contract liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 47 56 59 59 64 57 58 59 66 68 63 60 71 62 63 Loans and borrowings 64 291 23 257 52 94 120 3 187 237 42 164 449 509 2,926 248 3,402 5,095 5,191 2,069 4,833 2,743 Derivative financial instruments 424 285 292 214 151 72 68 256 247 321 260 143 152 233 289 83 152 59 226 115 368 82 Trade payables 954 979 1,036 1,329 1,259 1,239 1,309 1,620 1,451 1,339 1,362 1,695 1,349 1,271 1,847 2,253 1,673 1,632 2,222 3,095 2,337 2,316 Income tax payable 1,114 838 1,178 306 337 480 824 547 642 651 983 572 348 609 976 543 455 451 404 438 437 444 Other payables 918 626 960 1,005 1,392 961 927 919 808 637 874 1,023 1,250 1,060 1,426 1,402 1,022 897 1,397 1,250 904 923 Total current liabilities 4,149 3,682 4,188 4,082 4,135 3,823 4,187 4,632 4,578 4,156 4,484 4,499 4,302 4,386 8,308 5,492 7,475 8,851 10,159 7,846 9,624 7,238 Total liabilities 4,963 5,684 7,454 7,172 8,200 8,829 9,714 8,527 8,503 9,065 11,826 10,914 10,801 11,324 14,263 12,825 16,939 16,005 17,730 16,322 15,897 13,386 Total Equity and Liabilities 11,396 11,781 12,919 13,311 13,502 14,242 15,242 15,321 15,513 15,307 17,722 17,428 17,214 17,584 19,530 19,244 22,408 21,533 21,968 21,571 19,529 18,859 Consolidated cash flow statement DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 20171 Q2 20171 Q3 20171 Q4 20171 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Profit before tax 957 1,166 1,304 1,918 1,654 1,545 1,779 2,672 1,722 1,387 1,729 2,829 1,477 1,347 1,220 2,538 1,028 679 -154 2,276 -30 -226 Finance income -2 -44 -1 -37 -24 -71 -87 -146 -31 -37 -17 -113 -115 -189 -91 -138 -132 -22 -128 -70 -18 -53 Finance costs 283 113 36 121 15 14 27 26 25 100 88 102 79 108 67 128 63 107 83 97 252 81 Depreciation and amortisation 67 76 115 142 115 121 123 159 163 161 165 232 226 230 249 285 514 526 719 560 530 523 Share based payments 15 23 17 20 17 20 19 20 14 20 16 16 29 17 -67 -10 1 7 6 6 18 27 Change in inventories 46 -335 -476 334 -165 -379 -238 576 -90 -294 10 519 -95 -39 -522 638 249 450 -85 670 -139 -144 Change in receivables -210 106 -466 10 -151 -140 -644 608 17 259 -954 441 67 565 -577 169 589 117 -312 -460 696 520 Change in payables and other liabilities 706 -504 127 810 89 -398 39 597 -302 -405 28 513 -520 -288 1,189 381 -931 -298 1,208 829 -880 68 Other non-cash adjustments -455 117 11 -105 220 358 -21 -316 166 -131 1 66 117 -219 1 160 -147 165 -18 -20 -252 -21 Interest etc. received 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 1 1 9 1 1 Interest etc. paid -6 -77 0 -21 -8 -9 -13 -13 -10 -10 -13 -11 -13 -11 -23 -11 -51 -44 -40 -43 -47 -51 Income taxes paid -238 -734 -74 -1,474 -196 -172 -72 -1,022 -276 -257 -65 -1,170 -548 -90 -118 -983 -364 -148 -72 -650 -76 356 Cash flows from operating activities, net 1,164 -93 594 1,719 1,567 890 912 3,162 1,399 793 989 3,425 705 1,431 1,329 3,159 823 1,540 1,209 3,204 55 1,082 Acquisitions of subs. and activities, net of cash acquired -161 -78 -2 -48 -28 -164 -17 -1 -295 -144 -1,154 -250 -99 -403 -486 -83 -135 -7 -1 -5 -5 -1 Divestment of businesses 29 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purchase of intangible assets -54 -82 -165 -101 -73 -106 -39 -126 -68 -76 -144 -139 -90 -109 -96 -85 -79 -56 -89 -47 -34 -28 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -113 -157 -174 -176 -121 -206 -288 -210 -148 -163 -204 -375 -177 -183 -191 -176 -165 -113 -97 -164 -82 -80 Change in other non-current assets -21 -16 -5 -7 -26 -20 -23 -6 -19 -9 -18 -2 -17 -2 -3 -1 36 1 5 24 -1 10 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9 3 14 9 2 10 2 17 9 1 2 0 6 1 -2 5 9 4 3 2 -2 1 Cash flows from investing activities, net -311 -330 -332 -323 -246 -486 -365 -326 -521 -391 -1,518 -766 -377 -696 -778 -340 -335 -172 -179 -192 -124 -98 Acquisitions of non-contrilling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -254 0 -56 0 0 -42 Capital increase including share premium, net 0 1 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend paid -1,088 0 0 0 -1,507 0 0 0 -1,007 -1,003 -998 -987 -986 0 -957 0 -896 -0 -860 0 -826 0 Purchase of treasury shares -569 -983 -1,405 -943 -687 -1,466 -1,238 -609 -323 -446 -652 -300 -233 -1,091 -934 -1,031 -891 -557 -535 -600 -431 1,778 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 304 1,500 1,359 1,495 1,140 1,277 751 609 389 1,002 2,402 1,188 633 457 2,421 902 2,079 1,968 703 875 2,876 2,981 Repayment of loans and borrowings -19 -99 -273 -1,612 -438 -386 -164 -2,385 -194 -1 -143 -2,204 -1 0 -1,026 -2,164 -851 -2,431 0 -2,805 -1,785 -5,315 Repayment of lease commitments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -262 -273 -311 -291 -253 -92 Cash flows from financing activities, net -1,372 419 -320 -1,060 -1,492 -575 -651 -2,385 -1,135 -448 609 -2,303 -587 -634 -496 -2,293 -1,075 -1,293 -1,059 -2,822 -419 -689 Net increase/decrease in cash -519 -4 -58 336 -171 -171 -104 451 -257 -46 80 356 -259 101 55 526 -587 75 -30 191 -488 295 Cash at beginning of period 1,131 644 611 548 889 703 540 438 897 646 571 642 993 723 815 858 1,387 819 890 866 1,054 537 Exchange gains/losses on cash 32 -29 -5 5 -15 8 2 8 6 -29 -9 -5 -11 -9 -12 3 19 -4 7 -3 -29 -5 Net increase/decrease in cash -519 -4 -58 336 -171 -171 -104 451 -257 -46 80 356 -259 101 55 526 -587 75 -30 191 -488 295 Cash at end of period 644 611 548 889 703 540 438 897 646 571 642 993 723 815 858 1,387 819 890 866 1,054 537 826 Cash flows from operating activities, net 1,164 -93 594 1,719 1,567 890 912 3,162 1,399 793 989 3,425 705 1,431 1,329 3,159 823 1,540 1,209 3,204 55 1,082 - Interests etc. received -1 0 -1 -1 -1 -1 0 -1 -1 0 -1 -1 -1 0 -1 -2 -1 -1 -1 -9 -1 -1 - Interests etc. paid 6 77 0 21 8 9 13 13 10 10 13 11 13 11 23 11 51 44 40 43 47 51 Cash flows from investing activities, net -311 -330 -332 -323 -246 -486 -365 -326 -521 -391 -1,518 -766 -377 -696 -778 -340 -335 -172 -179 -192 -124 -98 - Acquisition of subs. and activities, net of cash acquired 161 78 2 48 28 164 17 1 295 144 1,154 250 99 403 486 83 135 7 1 5 5 1 - Divestment of businesses -29 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Free cash flow 990 -268 263 1,464 1,356 576 577 2,849 1,182 556 637 2,919 439 1,149 1,059 2,911 673 1,418 1,070 3,052 -19 1,035 Unutilised credit facilities 3,579 3,937 2,773 3,089 2,419 3,032 2,464 5,120 5,095 4,056 1,825 3,085 2,512 2,148 3,138 1,833 2,753 5,058 4,363 3,061 4,804 7,884 1 IFRS 15, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, was implemented with retrospective effect and included in comparison figures for 2017. Comparison figures before 2017 has not been adjusted accordingly. The impact prior to 2017 was mainly related to the gross presentation of return provisions, which would increase the total assets value. The impact was 1-2% of the total assets value which would decrease the equity ratio by less than 1% point these years. Equity_appendix EQUITY Equity development DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Equity at 1 January 7,032 7,032 7,032 7,032 6,139 6,139 6,139 6,139 6,794 6,794 6,794 6,794 6,514 6,514 6,514 6,514 6,419 6,419 6,419 6,419 5,249 5,249 Net profit for the period 383 1,293 2,299 3,674 1,306 2,527 3,932 6,025 1,361 2,456 3,822 5,768 1,159 2,203 3,154 5,045 797 1,323 1,204 2,945 -24 -199 Exchange rate adjustments of investments in subs. 653 392 134 249 -189 -46 -46 121 2 -291 -388 -343 -67 -88 -59 1 126 82 322 226 -217 -218 Fair value adjustment of hedging instruments 45 -2 -13 23 282 519 452 47 199 84 113 109 46 -77 -103 56 -109 52 13 1 -179 84 Actuarial gain/loss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tax on other comprehensive income 2 10 10 22 -63 -115 -100 -10 -10 -20 -26 -25 -10 17 23 -12 24 -11 -3 -27 43 -14 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 700 400 131 294 30 358 306 158 191 -227 -301 -261 -31 -148 -139 57 41 123 332 200 -353 -148 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,083 1,693 2,430 3,968 1,336 2,885 4,238 6,183 1,552 2,229 3,521 5,507 1,128 2,055 3,015 5,102 838 1,446 1,536 3,145 -377 -347 Fair value adjustments of obligation to acquire non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 -14 -123 -6 -13 -20 -126 -31 -31 -20 77 18 18 17 19 0 0 Share-based payments 14 37 54 75 17 38 57 76 14 34 50 66 29 46 -21 -31 -24 -17 -11 -6 18 45 Share-based payments (exercised) 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Share-based payments (tax) -39 -25 -6 52 3 10 5 25 -14 -22 -20 -13 -8 -13 -18 -11 6 8 17 11 -2 2 Purchase of treasury shares -569 -1,552 -2,957 -3,900 -687 -2,153 -3,391 -4,000 -325 -771 -1,423 -1,721 -233 -1,325 -2,260 -3,289 -891 -1,448 -1,983 -2,583 -431 -431 Sale of treasury shares 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,778 Reduction of share capital 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend paid -1,088 -1,088 -1,088 -1,088 -1,507 -1,507 -1,507 -1,507 -1,007 -2,010 -3,008 -3,995 -986 -986 -1,943 -1,943 -896 -896 -1,756 -1,756 -825 -825 Dividend proposed 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Equity at end of period 6,433 6,097 5,465 6,139 5,302 5,413 5,528 6,794 7,010 6,242 5,896 6,514 6,413 6,260 5,267 6,419 5,469 5,528 4,237 5,249 3,632 5,473 Equity specification DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Share capital 128 122 122 122 122 117 117 117 117 113 113 113 113 110 110 110 110 100 100 100 100 100 Share premium 1,229 1,173 1,173 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Treasury shares -2,984 -1,804 -3,209 -4,152 -4,609 -2,486 -3,724 -4,334 -4,441 -1,049 -1,701 -1,999 -2,127 -1,505 -2,440 -3,469 -4,348 -459 -1,364 -1,964 -2,386 -98 Translation reserve 1,538 1,277 1,019 1,134 945 1,088 1,088 1,255 1,257 964 867 912 845 824 853 913 1,039 996 1,235 1,112 899 899 Hedging reserve -109 -148 -159 -111 108 293 241 -74 115 -10 13 10 46 -50 -70 54 -31 94 64 54 -86 120 Dividend proposed 0 0 0 1,511 0 0 0 1,007 1,006 1,000 991 987 0 967 0 920 0 874 0 836 0 0 Retatined earnings 6,631 5,477 6,519 7,635 8,736 6,401 7,806 8,823 8,956 5,224 5,613 6,491 7,536 5,914 6,814 7,891 8,699 3,923 4,203 5,110 5,105 4,452 Total equity 6,433 6,097 5,465 6,139 5,302 5,413 5,528 6,794 7,010 6,242 5,896 6,514 6,413 6,260 5,267 6,419 5,469 5,528 4,237 5,249 3,632 5,473 Working capital_appendix OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL Operating working capital DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 20171 Q2 20171 Q3 20171 Q4 20171 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Inventories 1,925 2,161 2,584 2,357 2,474 2,929 3,166 2,729 2,905 3,021 3,232 2,729 2,810 3,068 3,737 3,158 3,116 2,609 2,835 2,137 2,155 2,250 Trade receivables 1,093 1,009 1,392 1,360 1,361 1,253 1,976 1,673 1,500 1,232 2,268 1,954 1,850 1,337 1,806 1,650 1,269 1,124 1,256 1,643 1,081 602 Trade payables -954 -979 -1,036 -1,329 -1,259 -1,239 -1,309 -1,620 -1,451 -1,339 -1,362 -1,695 -1,349 -1,271 -1,847 -2,253 -1,673 -1,632 -2,222 -3,095 -2,337 -2,316 Total 2,064 2,191 2,940 2,388 2,576 2,943 3,833 2,782 2,954 2,914 4,138 2,988 3,311 3,134 3,696 2,555 2,712 2,101 1,869 684 899 535 Operating working capital as a share of revenue Share of preceding 12 months' revenue Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 20171 Q2 20171 Q3 20171 Q4 20171 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Inventories 14.9% 15.5% 17.2% 14.1% 13.8% 15.7% 16.4% 13.5% 14.0% 14.3% 14.8% 12.0% 12.4% 13.5% 16.6% 13.8% 13.9% 11.7% 13.0% 9.8% 10.1% 11.6% Trade receivables 8.5% 7.2% 9.3% 8.1% 7.6% 6.7% 10.2% 8.2% 7.2% 5.8% 10.4% 8.6% 8.1% 5.9% 8.0% 7.2% 5.6% 5.0% 5.8% 7.5% 5.1% 3.1% Trade payables -7.4% -7.0% -6.9% -7.9% -7.0% -6.6% -6.8% -8.0% -7.0% -6.3% -6.3% -7.4% -5.9% -5.6% -8.2% -9.9% -7.4% -7.3% -10.2% -14.2% -11.0% -11.9% Total 16.0% 15.7% 19.6% 14.3% 14.4% 15.8% 19.8% 13.7% 14.3% 13.7% 19.0% 13.1% 14.6% 13.8% 16.4% 11.2% 12.1% 9.4% 8.6% 3.1% 4.2% 2.8% 1 IFRS 15, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, was implemented with retrospective effect and included in comparison figures for 2017. Comparison figures before 2017 has not been adjusted accordingly. The impact prior to 2017 was mainly related to the gross presentation of return provisions, which would increase the total assets value. The impact was 1-2% of the total assets value which would decrease the equity ratio by less than 1% point these years Commodity prices_appendix REALISED COMMODITY PRICES USD / OZ Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Gold price 1,290 1,215 1,226 1,171 1,177 1,228 1,145 1,120 1,217 1,291 1,308 1,235 1,249 1,278 1,315 1,272 1,338 1,256 1,231 1,387 1,381 1,428 Silver price 18.85 18.07 17.60 16.41 15.61 15.81 15.55 15.95 16.57 17.89 18.52 17.03 17.90 17.16 16.25 15.87 16.70 16.59 15.26 15.56 16.41 15.34 Acquisitions_appendix ACQUISITIONS DKK million Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Distribution rights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 131 131 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other intangible assets 35 35 69 69 0 0 0 0 12 14 17 17 2 8 21 26 0 0 0 1 0 0 Property, plant and equipment 11 11 18 23 6 5 6 6 32 44 137 152 10 55 104 109 11 13 13 13 0 0 Other non-current receivables 3 6 6 12 9 9 9 9 0 0 5 6 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Receivables and other receivables 34 40 39 30 2 2 4 4 1 1 107 111 1 16 19 38 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inventories 69 76 139 141 56 56 61 61 84 123 427 470 38 160 296 302 61 63 63 70 0 0 Cash 21 21 21 21 0 1 1 1 0 0 10 10 0 4 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Assets acquired 173 189 292 296 73 73 81 81 129 182 834 897 51 243 446 481 72 76 76 84 0 0 Non-current liabilities 2 4 0 5 0 2 2 2 4 6 13 17 2 9 17 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 Payables 32 37 37 40 8 6 6 6 4 5 95 94 1 34 35 31 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other current liabilities 8 12 13 7 0 0 0 0 4 5 29 35 2 14 20 58 1 1 2 2 0 0 Liabilities assumed 42 53 50 52 8 8 8 8 12 16 137 146 5 57 72 112 1 1 2 2 0 0 Total identifiable net assets acquired 131 136 242 244 65 65 73 73 117 166 697 751 46 186 374 369 71 76 74 82 0 0 Goodwill arising on the acquisitions 109 182 279 281 101 102 115 115 179 295 1,004 1,109 64 384 711 739 57 59 59 59 0 0 Purchase consideration 240 318 521 525 166 167 188 188 296 461 1,701 1,860 110 570 1,085 1,108 128 134 134 140 0 0 Cash movements on acquisitions: Prepaid, previous year 0 0 0 0 -7 -7 -7 -7 -1 -1 -1 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Consideration transferred regarding previous years 0 0 0 0 28 28 29 29 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 12 12 10 12 0 0 Deferred payment (incl. earn-out) -58 -58 -259 -222 -159 -10 0 0 0 -21 -100 -6 -13 -70 -95 -35 -5 -5 -1 -5 5 5 Cash acquired -21 -21 -21 -21 0 -1 -1 -1 0 0 -10 -10 0 -4 -4 -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net cash flows on acquisition for the period 161 239 241 282 28 177 209 209 295 439 1,590 1,843 99 498 988 1,071 135 142 143 148 5 5 Prepayments, acquisitions 0 0 0 7 0 15 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net cash flows on acquisitions 161 239 241 289 28 192 209 210 295 439 1,593 1,843 99 502 988 1,071 135 142 143 148 5 5 Cash flows from divestment of businesses -29 -29 -29 -29 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net cash flows from business acquisitions 132 210 212 260 28 192 209 210 295 439 1,593 1,843 99 502 988 1,071 135 142 143 148 5 5 Figures are disclosed year-to-date Attachments Original document

