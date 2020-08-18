Pandora A/S : Appendix Company Announcement No_603
0
08/18/2020 | 04:51am EDT
Revenue_appendix
REVENUE AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE
REVENUE PER CHANNEL
DKK million
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
1,416
1,467
1,460
2,540
1,965
2,002
1,970
3,845
2,592
2,765
2,608
4,930
3,061
3,121
2,783
5,216
2,623
2,480
- of which concept stores
1,074
1,134
1,181
1,832
1,539
1,584
1,601
2,812
2,007
2,167
2,083
3,708
2,404
2,403
2,168
3,644
1,836
924
- of which online stores
187
190
141
527
304
298
264
812
438
447
400
1,019
477
543
455
1,307
621
1,487
- of which other points of sale
155
143
138
181
122
120
105
221
147
151
125
203
181
175
160
264
165
68
Wholesale
2,920
2,578
2,765
3,529
2,723
2,489
2,820
3,438
2,178
1,733
2,053
2,669
1,503
1,359
1,383
2,480
1,328
365
- of which concept stores
1,587
1,394
1,540
2,519
1,492
1,478
1,589
2,119
1,226
984
1,186
1,614
854
797
758
1,434
765
126
- of which other points of sale
1,333
1,184
1,225
1,010
1,231
1,011
1,231
1,319
952
749
867
1,055
649
562
625
1,046
563
239
Third-party distribution
404
282
387
533
471
334
404
320
345
321
321
291
239
214
249
261
220
32
Total revenue
4,740
4,327
4,612
6,602
5,159
4,825
5,194
7,603
5,115
4,819
4,982
7,890
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,956
4,172
2,876
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
-10%
-7%
-8%
0%
-10%
28%
Wholesale1
-11%
-14%
-14%
-10%
-12%
-41%
Third-party distribution1
-11%
-14%
-14%
-10%
-12%
-41%
Total like-for-like
-2%
1%
-2%
2%
-5%
-1%
-3%
-7%
-10%
-10%
-10%2
-4%2
-11%
8%
1Like-for-like for wholesale and third-party distribution is based on consolidated estimation
2Excluding Hong Kong SAR
SELL-OUT GROWTH INCLUDING TEMPORARILY CLOSED STORES
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
-10%
-7%
-10%
-1%
-17%
-18%
Wholesale1
-11%
-14%
-14%
-10%
-18%
-73%
Third-party distribution1
-11%
-14%
-14%
-10%
-18%
-73%
Sell-out growth including temporarily closed stores
-10%
-10%
-11%2
-5%2
-17%
-39%
1Like-for-like for wholesale and third-party distribution is based on consolidated estimation
2Including Hong Kong SAR
ORGANIC GROWTH
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
10%
3%
2%
1%
2%
-16%
-20%
- of which concept stores
7%
2%
-1%
-2%
-4%
-25%
-61%
- of which online stores
25%
6%
20%
12%
25%
29%
176%
- of which other points of sale
-9%
1%
-4%
9%
4%
-17%
-62%
Wholesale
-13%
-27%
-17%
-31%
-7%
-12%
-73%
- of which concept stores
-8%
-21%
-10%
-33%
-11%
-10%
-84%
- of which other points of sale
-21%
-34%
-26%
-30%
-2%
-14%
-57%
Third-party distribution
1%
-23%
-27%
-21%
-7%
-9%
-85%
Total revenue
7%
10%
14%
12%
0%
-2%
-7%
-1%
-12%
-7%
-14%
-1%
-14%
-38%
Due to data capture, organic growth will only be available from Q4 2018 and going forward
FORWARD INTEGRATION
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
19%
13%
10%
5%
2%
1%
0%
- of which concept stores
25%
16%
12%
5%
1%
1%
0%
- of which online stores
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
- of which other points of sale
0%
20%
18%
17%
23%
8%
1%
Wholesale
-10%
-7%
-7%
-3%
-1%
-1%
0%
- of which concept stores
-16%
-12%
-12%
-5%
-2%
-2%
0%
- of which other points of sale
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Third-party distribution
-10%
-8%
-8%
-3%
-5%
0%
0%
Total revenue
4%
3%
3%
1%
1%
0%
0%
REVENUE GROWTH, DKK
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
100%
65%
43%
34%
39%
36%
35%
51%
32%
38%
32%
28%
18%
13%
7%
6%
-14%
-21%
- of which concept stores
91%
59%
48%
36%
43%
40%
36%
54%
30%
37%
30%
32%
20%
11%
4%
-2%
-24%
-62%
- of which online stores
171%
107%
44%
41%
63%
57%
87%
54%
44%
50%
52%
25%
9%
22%
14%
28%
30%
174%
- of which other points of sale
104%
64%
13%
2%
-21%
-16%
-24%
22%
20%
26%
19%
-8%
23%
16%
28%
30%
-9%
-61%
Wholesale
18%
10%
8%
6%
-7%
-3%
2%
-3%
-20%
-30%
-27%
-22%
-31%
-22%
-33%
-7%
-12%
-73%
- of which concept stores
39%
21%
12%
26%
-6%
6%
3%
-16%
-18%
-33%
-25%
-24%
-30%
-19%
-36%
-11%
-10%
-84%
- of which other points of sale
0%
0%
3%
-23%
-8%
-15%
0%
31%
-23%
-26%
-30%
-20%
-32%
-25%
-28%
-1%
-13%
-57%
Third-party distribution
10%
-24%
18%
15%
17%
18%
4%
-40%
-27%
-4%
-21%
-9%
-31%
-33%
-23%
-10%
-8%
-85%
Total revenue
34%
20%
18%
16%
9%
12%
13%
15%
-1%
0%
-4%
4%
-6%
-3%
-11%
1%
-13%
-39%
REVENUE GROWTH, LOCAL CURRENCY
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Pandora owned retail
104%
71%
47%
36%
39%
37%
40%
58%
40%
43%
34%
28%
16%
12%
6%
4%
-15%
-20%
- of which concept stores
95%
66%
51%
37%
42%
40%
40%
60%
39%
42%
32%
32%
18%
10%
3%
-3%
-24%
-61%
- of which online stores
174%
117%
52%
49%
66%
59%
94%
62%
53%
54%
52%
24%
6%
20%
12%
25%
29%
176%
- of which other points of sale
105%
69%
13%
2%
-21%
-16%
-21%
25%
24%
28%
20%
-9%
21%
14%
26%
27%
-9%
-61%
Wholesale
19%
15%
11%
10%
-7%
-3%
5%
2%
-14%
-27%
-27%
-23%
-34%
-24%
-34%
-9%
-13%
-73%
- of which concept stores
41%
28%
18%
31%
-6%
6%
7%
-11%
-10%
-30%
-25%
-25%
-33%
-22%
-38%
-13%
-12%
-84%
- of which other points of sale
0%
3%
3%
-22%
-9%
-15%
3%
36%
-18%
-23%
-30%
-21%
-34%
-26%
-30%
-2%
-14%
-57%
Third-party distribution
10%
-22%
21%
17%
16%
17%
6%
-38%
-23%
-1%
-21%
-10%
-32%
-35%
-24%
-12%
-9%
-85%
Total revenue
35%
25%
21%
19%
8%
12%
16%
20%
6%
4%
-3%
3%
-8%
-4%
-13%
-1%
-14%
-38%
REVENUE IN KEY MARKETS
DKK million
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
UK
602
446
610
1,046
547
453
708
1,101
534
414
581
1,217
579
466
522
1,295
590
409
Italy
433
433
570
568
531
530
716
825
606
494
645
716
443
505
471
854
452
261
France
217
257
206
447
248
282
207
535
276
281
210
486
225
248
202
494
241
197
Germany
223
190
188
373
208
214
236
407
234
213
204
390
188
196
188
390
179
185
US
1,371
1,268
1,141
1,377
1,274
1,273
1,118
1,632
1,018
1,039
1,005
1,818
977
1,039
868
1,792
935
687
Australia
283
318
275
653
360
368
329
590
311
293
259
498
237
247
195
439
193
167
China
193
194
269
254
427
362
414
389
467
464
527
511
548
507
491
424
212
378
Total revenue
4,740
4,327
4,612
6,602
5,159
4,825
5,194
7,603
5,115
4,819
4,982
7,890
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,956
4,172
2,876
REVENUE GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, DKK
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
UK
30%
7%
-3%
7%
-9%
2%
16%
5%
-2%
-9%
-18%
11%
9%
13%
-10%
6%
2%
-12%
Italy
71%
39%
69%
41%
23%
22%
26%
45%
14%
-7%
-10%
-13%
-27%
2%
-27%
19%
2%
-48%
France
74%
68%
36%
60%
14%
10%
0%
20%
11%
0%
1%
-9%
-18%
-12%
-4%
2%
7%
-21%
Germany
48%
73%
-13%
5%
-7%
13%
26%
9%
13%
0%
-14%
-4%
-19%
-8%
-8%
0%
-5%
-6%
US
13%
8%
8%
-5%
-7%
0%
-2%
19%
-20%
-18%
-10%
11%
-4%
0%
-14%
-1%
-4%
-34%
Australia
46%
29%
32%
39%
27%
16%
20%
-10%
-14%
-20%
-21%
-16%
-24%
-16%
-25%
-12%
-19%
-33%
China
451%
341%
120%
97%
121%
87%
54%
53%
9%
28%
27%
31%
17%
9%
-7%
-17%
-61%
-25%
Total revenue
34%
20%
18%
16%
9%
12%
13%
15%
-1%
0%
-4%
4%
-6%
-3%
-11%
1%
-13%
-39%
REVENUE GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, LOCAL CURRENCY
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
UK
33%
17%
16%
30%
2%
12%
22%
8%
0%
-7%
-19%
11%
7%
12%
-9%
2%
0%
-11%
Italy
71%
40%
69%
42%
23%
22%
26%
45%
14%
-7%
-10%
-13%
-27%
2%
-27%
19%
2%
-48%
France
73%
69%
36%
60%
15%
10%
0%
20%
11%
0%
1%
-10%
-18%
-12%
-4%
2%
7%
-21%
Germany
48%
73%
-13%
5%
-6%
12%
26%
9%
13%
0%
-14%
-4%
-20%
-8%
-8%
0%
-5%
-6%
US
11%
11%
9%
-6%
-10%
-2%
4%
31%
-8%
-12%
-12%
7%
-12%
-6%
-18%
-4%
-7%
-35%
Australia
56%
38%
27%
32%
18%
12%
21%
-3%
-4%
-15%
-16%
-13%
-22%
-14%
-23%
-10%
-15%
-30%
China
466%
377%
134%
108%
125%
91%
62%
62%
16%
29%
28%
33%
15%
10%
-8%
-18%
-61%
-24%
Total revenue
35%
25%
21%
19%
8%
12%
16%
20%
6%
4%
-3%
3%
-8%
-4%
-13%
-1%
-14%
-38%
TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE IN KEY MARKETS
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
UK
-5%
-5%
-6%
0%
-4%
-1%
-5%
-8%
-13%
-8%
-10%
-3%
5%
101%
Italy
6%
7%
6%
7%
0%
-7%
-7%
-13%
-22%
-10%
-12%
7%
2%
26%
France
17%
3%
10%
11%
-1%
-4%
-16%
-17%
-23%
-26%
-11%
3%
5%
36%
Germany
13%
22%
15%
15%
17%
6%
3%
-1%
-20%
0%
-5%
2%
4%
14%
US
-9%
-2%
-6%
4%
-3%
3%
4%
-1%
-2%
-6%
-9%
-3%
-4%
27%
Australia
7%
14%
-5%
-7%
-17%
-15%
-7%
-16%
-19%
-17%
-22%
-14%
-13%
-19%
China
27%
11%
-5%
24%
-14%
1%
1%
4%
-4%
-4%
-16%
-22%
-60%
-24%
Total like-for-like
-2%
1%
-2%
2%
-5%
-1%
-3%
-7%
-10%
-10%
-10%1
-4%1
-11%
8%
1Excluding Hong Kong SAR
SELL-OUT GROWTH INCLUDING TEMPORARILY CLOSED STORES IN KEY MARKETS
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
UK
-4%
-1%
-5%
-8%
-13%
-8%
-10%
-3%
-8%
-25%
Italy
0%
-7%
-7%
-13%
-22%
-10%
-12%
7%
-9%
-45%
France
-1%
-4%
-16%
-17%
-23%
-26%
-11%
3%
-5%
-17%
Germany
17%
6%
3%
-1%
-20%
0%
-5%
2%
-2%
-10%
US
-3%
3%
4%
-1%
-2%
-6%
-9%
-3%
-10%
-35%
Australia
-17%
-15%
-7%
-16%
-19%
-17%
-22%
-14%
-13%
-33%
China
-14%
1%
1%
4%
-4%
-4%
-16%
-22%
-64%
-24%
Total like-for-like
-5%
-1%
-3%
-7%
-10%
-10%
-11%1
-5%1
-17%
-39%
1Including Hong Kong SAR
REVENUE PER BUSINESS UNIT
DKK million
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Moments, Charms and Collaborations
3,238
3,339
2,985
5,533
2,830
2,012
Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation
1,566
1,354
1,430
2,424
1,342
865
Total revenue
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,957
4,172
2,876
Product_appendix
REVENUE PER PRODUCT CATEGORY
Revenue per product category
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Charms
2,381
2,456
2,428
3,568
2,927
2,697
2,661
3,706
2,976
2,847
2,892
4,205
2,854
2,561
2,630
4,081
2,434
2,545
2,321
4,095
2,124
1,524
Bracelets
546
550
575
1,019
926
736
777
1,233
873
877
877
1,338
891
933
985
1,584
893
912
856
1,554
799
537
Rings
405
382
616
663
532
544
686
881
753
582
789
1,037
736
634
720
1,078
762
597
629
1,125
663
407
Earrings
105
100
142
222
181
181
280
410
285
257
353
523
309
300
304
573
335
304
286
563
270
189
Necklaces & Pendants
110
110
150
209
174
169
208
372
272
262
283
500
325
391
343
574
380
336
323
620
315
219
Total
3,547
3,598
3,911
5,681
4,740
4,327
4,612
6,602
5,159
4,825
5,194
7,603
5,115
4,819
4,982
7,890
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,956
4,172
2,876
Revenue growth per product category, DKK
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Charms
23%
10%
10%
4%
2%
6%
9%
13%
-4%
-10%
-9%
-3%
-15%
-1%
-12%
0%
-13%
-40%
Bracelets
70%
34%
35%
21%
-6%
19%
13%
9%
2%
6%
12%
18%
0%
-2%
-13%
-2%
-11%
-41%
Rings
31%
42%
11%
33%
42%
7%
15%
18%
-2%
9%
-9%
4%
4%
-6%
-13%
4%
-13%
-32%
Earrings
72%
81%
97%
85%
57%
42%
26%
28%
8%
17%
-14%
10%
8%
-1%
-6%
-2%
-19%
-38%
Necklaces & Pendants
58%
54%
39%
78%
56%
55%
36%
34%
19%
49%
21%
15%
17%
-14%
-6%
8%
-17%
-35%
Total
34%
20%
18%
16%
9%
12%
13%
15%
-1%
0%
-4%
4%
-6%
-3%
-11%
1%
-13%
-39%
Revenue growth per product category, local currency
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Charms
24%
14%
12%
7%
1%
5%
12%
19%
2%
-7%
-9%
-3%
-17%
-2%
-13%
-1%
-13%
-40%
Bracelets
71%
39%
39%
24%
-7%
19%
16%
13%
10%
11%
13%
18%
-2%
-4%
-14%
-3%
-11%
-41%
Rings
33%
49%
15%
38%
41%
7%
19%
24%
5%
14%
-8%
4%
1%
-8%
-14%
3%
-14%
-31%
Earrings
75%
90%
104%
91%
57%
42%
31%
33%
16%
21%
-13%
10%
6%
0%
-7%
-3%
-20%
-37%
Necklaces & Pendants
60%
59%
45%
82%
57%
56%
39%
40%
28%
56%
23%
14%
14%
-15%
-8%
7%
-18%
-34%
Total
35%
25%
21%
19%
8%
12%
16%
20%
6%
4%
-3%
3%
-8%
-4%
-13%
-1%
-14%
-38%
Network_appendix
STORE NETWORK
Store network, number of points of sale
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Concept stores
1,447
1,554
1,666
1,802
1,852
1,920
2,010
2,138
2,196
2,266
2,328
2,446
2,485
2,548
2,614
2,705
2,713
2,731
2,721
2,770
2,746
2,714
- of which Pandora owned
292
357
440
474
511
525
563
598
660
711
865
974
1,022
1,136
1,266
1,340
1,364
1,380
1,379
1,397
1,382
1,373
- of which franchise owned
711
731
769
829
851
884
918
976
963
981
971
969
958
918
850
849
834
834
833
856
845
828
- of which third-party distribution
444
466
457
499
490
511
529
564
573
574
492
503
505
494
498
516
515
517
509
517
519
513
Other points of sale
8,187
8,008
7,867
7,469
7,174
6,999
6,911
5,993
5,693
5,459
5,379
5,348
5,233
5,234
5,158
5,023
4,845
4,778
4,729
4,657
4,593
4,539
Total number of points of sales
9,634
9,562
9,533
9,271
9,026
8,919
8,921
8,131
7,889
7,725
7,707
7,794
7,718
7,782
7,772
7,728
7,558
7,509
7,450
7,427
7,339
7,253
Store network, other points of sale development
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Other store formats (retail)
87
94
115
116
119
118
112
111
105
99
130
150
149
158
157
183
195
188
197
207
225
227
Other store formats (wholesale)
6,395
6,277
6,128
5,755
5,550
5,383
5,334
4,401
4,156
4,115
4,593
4,550
4,416
4,408
4,329
4,158
3,982
3,928
3,899
3,812
3,746
3,706
Other store formats (third-party)
1,705
1,637
1,624
1,598
1,505
1,498
1,465
1,481
1,432
1,245
656
648
668
668
672
682
668
662
633
638
622
606
Other points of sale
8,187
8,008
7,867
7,469
7,174
6,999
6,911
5,993
5,693
5,459
5,379
5,348
5,233
5,234
5,158
5,023
4,845
4,778
4,729
4,657
4,593
4,539
Concept stores_appendix
CONCEPT STORES
Number of concept stores
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
All markets
1852
1920
2010
2138
2,196
2,266
2,328
2,446
2,485
2,548
2,614
2,705
2,713
2,731
2,721
2,770
2,746
2,714
US
328
335
340
346
349
359
363
382
380
388
392
397
399
395
396
402
403
403
Brazil
72
75
82
89
91
92
95
98
98
98
99
98
98
95
94
95
91
91
Canada
72
73
73
78
78
78
77
77
77
78
79
80
80
79
79
79
79
79
Mexico
14
16
17
19
19
20
25
34
44
47
53
66
65
66
67
69
76
76
Caribbean
19
20
21
24
24
24
24
25
26
26
27
27
27
27
27
27
27
26
Rest of Americas
14
21
26
32
31
32
34
41
45
47
54
56
59
67
68
88
82
81
Americas
519
540
559
588
592
605
618
657
670
684
704
724
728
729
731
760
758
756
China
58
67
81
97
117
134
143
155
171
189
203
210
220
227
234
237
238
236
Australia
103
105
109
112
114
115
120
123
124
124
124
127
127
128
127
128
126
123
Philippines
8
10
11
16
15
17
22
26
28
32
34
35
35
35
36
36
34
35
Malaysia
25
25
25
27
29
29
28
30
29
31
31
31
32
33
31
31
32
31
Hong Kong
26
26
28
29
29
27
29
30
30
28
30
30
27
28
27
30
29
28
Thailand
9
8
9
9
9
11
12
14
14
15
16
17
18
19
18
20
20
21
New Zealand
12
12
12
13
13
15
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
Singapore
15
15
14
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
15
15
16
15
12
11
11
Rest of Asia Pacific
22
26
26
27
29
31
32
33
31
32
32
35
38
38
38
39
39
39
Asia Pacific
278
294
315
344
369
393
416
442
458
482
502
517
529
541
544
551
547
542
UK
198
205
217
228
230
230
233
234
233
233
233
236
233
233
231
230
222
216
Russia
203
200
205
208
206
209
206
201
200
200
200
201
198
195
186
184
186
182
Germany
159
157
157
156
154
154
153
154
152
152
154
153
152
151
148
146
141
138
Italy
53
59
66
75
82
88
98
112
116
119
126
138
143
146
148
148
146
146
France
58
60
60
71
73
76
80
95
98
101
109
120
120
121
120
122
121
121
Spain
38
47
50
55
55
62
63
69
72
75
77
84
83
83
83
87
88
88
Poland
40
40
41
43
45
46
45
47
47
48
49
50
49
49
49
52
52
52
South Africa
29
31
30
32
35
36
29
29
29
29
30
31
31
30
30
30
30
30
Turkey
13
13
13
13
14
15
15
19
19
21
22
27
27
29
29
30
30
30
Ireland
22
23
27
29
29
30
30
30
29
29
29
29
29
28
28
29
29
26
Netherlands
19
20
21
20
22
22
23
23
23
24
25
26
26
27
27
26
26
25
Ukraine
20
21
22
23
23
23
23
23
23
24
24
24
26
27
28
29
30
30
Portugal
17
18
20
22
22
23
23
24
24
24
24
26
26
26
26
26
26
26
Belgium
24
24
24
25
25
25
25
25
25
25
25
27
25
25
25
24
24
23
Romania
10
10
13
15
15
15
16
19
20
20
21
22
22
22
22
23
23
23
United Arab Emirates
15
15
19
19
19
19
20
21
21
21
21
20
20
20
19
18
18
18
Czech Republic
14
14
14
17
17
17
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
19
Israel
16
17
14
14
16
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
17
18
17
Austria
12
11
12
14
13
13
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
14
14
14
11
Greece
11
13
13
13
13
13
13
14
14
15
15
15
15
14
14
14
14
13
Denmark
11
11
11
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
12
12
8
7
Saudi Arabia
2
2
3
6
7
8
9
10
10
12
12
12
12
12
12
13
13
12
Sweden
4
5
7
8
8
8
8
10
10
11
11
12
11
11
11
10
9
10
Nigeria
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
8
8
8
8
10
10
10
10
10
8
8
Rest of EMEA
61
64
71
80
92
99
112
116
120
127
128
136
133
137
138
146
146
145
EMEA
1055
1086
1136
1206
1,235
1,268
1,294
1,347
1,357
1,382
1,408
1,464
1,456
1,461
1,446
1,459
1,441
1,416
Number of O&O concept stores
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
All markets
511
525
563
598
660
711
865
974
1,022
1,136
1,266
1,340
1,364
1,380
1,379
1,397
1,382
1,373
US
42
44
46
46
64
70
99
114
117
134
149
154
154
153
154
158
156
156
Brazil
43
42
46
50
52
53
56
58
58
58
59
59
59
57
56
57
54
54
Canada
2
2
2
2
6
6
10
10
14
15
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
Mexico
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
10
19
21
27
40
39
40
41
45
47
47
Caribbean
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rest of Americas
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
3
8
9
10
13
13
14
13
13
Americas
87
88
94
98
122
129
167
195
211
231
266
285
285
286
287
297
293
293
China
58
67
81
97
116
133
139
151
165
183
196
203
213
218
223
226
227
225
Australia
17
17
17
17
19
19
22
26
27
27
34
36
36
39
38
39
38
38
Philippines
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Malaysia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hong Kong
24
24
25
25
25
23
24
25
25
23
25
25
24
25
25
28
27
26
Thailand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
5
6
6
6
6
8
8
8
8
9
9
9
9
Singapore
12
12
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
12
11
11
11
11
Rest of Asia Pacific
7
8
9
9
10
10
11
11
9
10
10
10
16
16
15
15
15
15
Asia Pacific
118
128
143
159
181
201
213
230
243
260
284
293
308
318
321
328
327
324
UK
9
9
13
13
22
22
23
37
45
78
121
126
126
127
127
126
126
127
Russia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Germany
144
144
144
142
140
141
140
145
143
143
145
145
146
145
142
140
135
133
Italy
19
20
22
27
32
39
53
66
70
73
81
93
102
105
107
107
107
107
France
23
23
23
27
27
27
30
44
47
50
61
73
74
75
75
77
77
77
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
50
54
57
60
62
69
68
68
69
70
70
70
Poland
17
17
18
20
19
20
34
36
36
37
38
39
39
38
37
37
37
37
South Africa
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
22
22
27
28
29
29
28
28
28
28
28
Turkey
13
13
13
13
14
15
15
19
19
21
22
27
27
29
29
30
30
30
Ireland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
24
24
24
23
23
24
24
21
Netherlands
19
20
21
20
22
22
23
23
23
24
25
26
26
27
27
26
26
25
Ukraine
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Belgium
0
0
0
0
0
13
13
13
13
13
13
15
15
15
15
15
15
14
Romania
7
7
9
9
9
9
10
11
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
United Arab Emirates
15
15
19
19
19
19
20
21
21
21
21
20
20
20
19
18
18
18
Czech Republic
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
Israel
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Austria
4
4
5
7
7
7
8
8
9
9
10
10
10
10
9
9
9
9
Greece
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denmark
11
11
11
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
12
12
8
7
Saudi Arabia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sweden
4
5
7
8
8
8
8
10
10
11
11
12
11
11
11
10
9
10
Nigeria
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rest of EMEA
11
11
11
12
14
15
15
16
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
21
21
21
EMEA
306
309
326
341
357
381
485
549
568
645
716
762
771
776
771
772
762
756
Cost, GM, EBIT, EBITDA_appendix
COST, GM, EBIT AND EBITDA
*EBIT and EBITDA excludes IFRS 16 until Q4 2018, unless stated otherwise - and includes IFRS 16 from Q1 2019 onwards
Cost of sales and gross profit
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Revenue
3,547
3,598
3,911
5,681
4,740
4,327
4,612
6,602
5,159
4,825
5,194
7,603
5,115
4,819
4,982
7,890
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,956
4,172
2,876
Cost of sales
-1,025
-1,025
-1,018
-1,476
-1,204
-1,067
-1,148
-1,639
-1,378
-1,258
-1,341
-1,838
-1,239
-1,181
-1,380
-2,064
-1,159
-1,123
-946
-1,721
-942
-722
Gross Profit excl. restructuring costs
2,522
2,573
2,893
4,205
3,536
3,260
3,464
4,963
3,781
3,567
3,853
5,765
3,876
3,638
3,602
5,826
3,645
3,570
3,469
6,235
3,230
2,155
Restructuring costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-25
-67
-721
-203
-86
-56
Total Gross profit incl. restructuring costs
2,522
2,573
2,893
4,205
3,536
3,260
3,464
4,963
3,781
3,567
3,853
5,765
3,876
3,638
3,602
5,826
3,620
3,503
2,747
6,032
3,144
2,099
Cost of sales and gross profit, ratios
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Revenue
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Cost of sales
-28.9%
-28.5%
-26.0%
-26.0%
-25.4%
-24.7%
-24.9%
-24.8%
-26.7%
-26.1%
-25.8%
-24.2%
-24.2%
-24.5%
-27.7%
-26.2%
-24.1%
-23.9%
-24.1%
-21.6%
-22.6%
-25.1%
Gross Profit excl. restructuring costs
71.1%
71.5%
74.0%
74.0%
74.6%
75.3%
75.1%
75.2%
73.3%
73.9%
74.2%
75.8%
75.8%
75.5%
72.3%
73.8%
75.9%
76.1%
78.6%
78.4%
77.4%
74.9%
Restructuring costs
-0.5%
-1.4%
-16.3%
-2.6%
-2.1%
-1.9%
Total Gross profit incl. restructuring costs
71.1%
71.5%
74.0%
74.0%
74.6%
75.3%
75.1%
75.2%
73.3%
73.9%
74.2%
75.8%
75.8%
75.5%
72.3%
73.8%
75.4%
74.6%
62.2%
75.8%
75.4%
73.0%
Cost of sales per business unit
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Moments, Charms and Collaborations
-810
-859
-1,122
-1,359
-700
-556
Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation
-374
-331
-546
-565
-328
-222
Total cost of sales
-1,184
-1,190
-1,668
-1,924
-1,028
-778
Gross profit per business unit
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Moments, Charms and Collaborations
2,428
2,480
1,863
4,174
2,130
1,456
Style, New pillar development and upstream innovation
1,192
1,023
884
1,859
1,014
643
Total gross profit
3,620
3,503
2,747
6,032
3,144
2,099
Operational expenses development including depreciation and amortisation
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Sales & distribution expenses
-599
-662
-807
-1,052
-998
-894
-934
-1,185
-1,084
-1,057
-1,077
-1,592
-1,373
-1,376
-1,485
-1,846
-1,551
-1,468
-1,381
-1,860
-1,594
-1,240
Marketing expenses
-327
-319
-360
-596
-346
-405
-360
-716
-447
-480
-470
-838
-485
-454
-431
-772
-483
-537
-690
-985
-570
-464
Administrative expenses
-358
-357
-387
-555
-547
-473
-451
-510
-534
-580
-506
-517
-577
-542
-490
-680
-529
-490
-507
-585
-428
-418
Total operating expenses excl. restructuring costs
-1,284
-1,338
-1,554
-2,203
-1,891
-1,772
-1,745
-2,411
-2,065
-2,117
-2,053
-2,947
-2,435
-2,372
-2,406
-3,298
-2,563
-2,495
-2,578
-3,430
-2,592
-2,122
Restructuring costs
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-97
-244
-368
-300
-348
-175
Total operating expenses incl. restructuring costs
-1,284
-1,338
-1,554
-2,203
-1,891
-1,772
-1,745
-2,411
-2,065
-2,117
-2,053
-2,947
-2,435
-2,372
-2,406
-3,298
-2,660
-2,739
-2,945
-3,730
-2,940
-2,297
Operational expenses development including depreciation and amortisation, ratios
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Sales & distribution expenses
-16.9%
-18.4%
-20.6%
-18.5%
-21.1%
-20.7%
-20.3%
-17.9%
-21.0%
-21.9%
-20.7%
-20.9%
-26.8%
-28.6%
-29.8%
-23.4%
-32.3%
-31.3%
-31.3%
-23.4%
-38.2%
-43.1%
Marketing expenses
-9.2%
-8.9%
-9.2%
-10.5%
-7.3%
-9.4%
-7.8%
-10.8%
-8.7%
-9.9%
-9.0%
-11.0%
-9.5%
-9.4%
-8.7%
-9.8%
-10.1%
-11.4%
-15.6%
-12.4%
-13.7%
-16.1%
Administrative expenses
-10.1%
-9.9%
-9.9%
-9.8%
-11.5%
-10.9%
-9.8%
-7.7%
-10.4%
-12.0%
-9.7%
-6.8%
-11.3%
-11.2%
-9.8%
-8.6%
-11.0%
-10.4%
-11.5%
-7.4%
-10.3%
-14.5%
Total operating expenses excl. restructuring costs
-36.2%
-37.2%
-39.7%
-38.8%
-39.9%
-41.0%
-37.8%
-36.5%
-40.0%
-43.9%
-39.5%
-38.8%
-47.6%
-49.2%
-48.3%
-41.8%
-53.3%
-553.2%
-58.4%
-43.1%
-62.1%
-73.8%
Restructuring costs
-2.0%
-5.2%
-8.3%
-3.8%
-8.4%
-6.1%
Total operating expenses incl. restructuring costs
-36.2%
-37.2%
-39.7%
-38.8%
-39.9%
-41.0%
-37.8%
-36.5%
-40.0%
-43.9%
-39.5%
-38.8%
-47.6%
-49.2%
-48.3%
-41.8%
-55.4%
-58.4%
-66.7%
-46.9%
-70.5%
-79.9%
EBIT (After IFRS 16)
DKK million
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
EBIT after IFRS16
1,723
1,463
1,812
2,832
1,449
1,282
1,211
2,546
960
764
-198
2,302
204
-198
EBIT margin after IFRS16
33.4%
30.3%
34.9%
37.2%
28.3%
26.6%
24.3%
32.3%
20.0%
16.3%
-4.5%
28.9%
4.9%
-6.9%
EBITDA (After IFRS 16)
DKK million
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
EBITDA after IFRS16
2,071
1,807
2,151
3,283
1,885
1,741
1,706
3,093
1,474
1,290
520
2,862
733
325
EBITDA margin after IFRS16
40.1%
37.5%
41.4%
43.2%
36.9%
36.1%
34.2%
39.2%
30.7%
27.5%
11.8%
36.0%
17.6%
11.3%
Financial statements_appendix
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated income statement
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Revenue from contracts with customers
3,547
3,598
3,911
5,681
4,740
4,327
4,612
6,602
5,159
4,825
5,194
7,603
5,115
4,819
4,982
7,890
4,804
4,693
4,415
7,956
4,172
2,876
Cost of sales
-1,025
-1,025
-1,018
-1,476
-1,204
-1,067
-1,148
-1,639
-1,378
-1,258
-1,341
-1,838
-1,239
-1,181
-1,380
-2,064
-1,184
-1,190
-1,668
-1,924
-1,028
-778
Gross profit
2,522
2,573
2,893
4,205
3,536
3,260
3,464
4,963
3,781
3,567
3,853
5,765
3,876
3,638
3,602
5,826
3,620
3,503
2,747
6,032
3,144
2,099
Sales, distribution and marketing expenses
-926
-981
-1,167
-1,648
-1,344
-1,299
-1,294
-1,901
-1,531
-1,537
-1,547
-2,430
-1,858
-1,830
-1,916
-2,618
-2,039
-2,071
-2,261
-2,933
-2,254
-1,747
Administrative expenses
-358
-357
-387
-555
-547
-473
-451
-510
-534
-580
-506
-517
-577
-542
-490
-680
-621
-668
-684
-797
-687
-550
Operating profit
1,238
1,235
1,339
2,002
1,645
1,488
1,719
2,552
1,716
1,450
1,800
2,818
1,441
1,266
1,196
2,528
960
764
-198
2,302
204
-198
Finance income
2
44
1
37
24
71
87
146
31
37
17
113
115
189
91
138
132
22
128
70
18
53
Finance costs
-283
-113
-36
-121
-15
-14
-27
-26
-25
-100
-88
-102
-79
-108
-67
-128
-63
-107
-83
-97
-252
-81
Profit before tax
957
1,166
1,304
1,918
1,654
1,545
1,779
2,672
1,722
1,387
1,729
2,829
1,477
1,347
1,220
2,538
1,028
679
-154
2,276
-30
-226
Income tax expense
-574
-256
-298
-543
-348
-324
-374
-579
-361
-292
-363
-883
-318
-303
-269
-647
-231
-153
35
-534
7
51
Net profit for the period
383
910
1,006
1,375
1,306
1,221
1,405
2,093
1,361
1,095
1,366
1,946
1,159
1,044
951
1,891
797
526
-119
1,741
-24
-175
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Net profit for the period
383
910
1,006
1,375
1,306
1,221
1,405
2,093
1,361
1,095
1,366
1,946
1,159
1,044
951
1,891
797
526
-119
1,741
-24
-175
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss for the period
Exchange rate adjustments of investments in subs.
653
-261
-258
115
-189
143
0
167
2
-293
-97
45
-67
-21
29
60
126
-44
240
-96
-217
-1
Fair value adjustment of hedging instruments
45
-47
-11
36
282
237
-67
-405
199
-115
29
-4
46
-123
-26
159
-109
161
-39
-12
-179
263
Fair value adjustment of obligation to acquire non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
-14
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tax on comprehensive income, hedging instruments, income/expense
2
8
0
12
-63
-52
15
90
-10
-10
-6
1
-10
27
6
-35
24
-35
8
-24
43
-57
Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss for the period, net of tax
700
-300
-269
163
30
328
-66
-134
191
-418
-74
42
-31
-117
9
184
41
82
209
-132
-353
205
Items not to be reclassified to profit/loss for the period
Acutarial gain/loss
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
Items not to be reclassified to profit/loss for the period, net of tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
700
-300
-269
163
30
328
-66
-134
191
-418
-74
40
-31
-117
9
196
41
82
209
-132
-353
205
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,083
610
737
1,538
1,336
1,549
1,339
1,959
1,552
677
1,292
1,986
1,128
927
960
2,087
838
608
90
1,609
-353
30
Consolidated balance sheet
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 20171
Q2 20171
Q3 20171
Q4 20171
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Goodwill
2,303
2,335
2,382
2,424
2,486
2,507
2,518
2,571
2,753
2,771
3,442
3,522
3,536
3,919
4,255
4,278
4,404
4,351
4,418
4,416
4,352
4,343
Brand
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,058
1,058
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
1,057
Distribution network
239
231
223
216
208
200
192
184
176
169
161
154
146
139
131
124
116
109
101
94
86
79
Distribution rights
1,073
1,069
1,089
1,069
1,066
1,064
1,061
1,061
1,057
1,054
1,182
1,153
1,125
1,099
1,073
1,047
1,047
1,047
1,047
1,047
1,047
1,047
Other intangible assets
473
514
615
683
708
783
829
893
924
943
1,035
1,113
1,139
1,190
1,247
1,272
1,018
995
864
831
781
737
Total intangible assets
5,145
5,206
5,366
5,449
5,525
5,612
5,658
5,766
5,967
5,994
6,877
6,999
7,003
7,404
7,763
7,778
7,642
7,560
7,488
7,445
7,324
7,263
Property, plant and equipment
866
941
1,072
1,237
1,344
1,543
1,708
1,767
1,862
1,893
2,089
2,324
2,358
2,480
2,563
2,634
2,669
2,655
2,670
2,585
2,381
2,333
Right-of-use assets
4,419
4,274
4,196
4,010
3,529
3,286
Deferred tax assets
399
592
610
879
905
873
872
946
924
909
949
884
858
954
1,151
1,050
1,025
969
1,033
675
706
914
Other financial assets
131
144
143
159
191
217
240
250
272
269
288
289
307
312
319
323
318
313
314
290
279
272
Total non-current assets
6,541
6,883
7,191
7,724
7,965
8,245
8,478
8,729
9,025
9,065
10,203
10,496
10,526
11,150
11,796
11,785
16,073
15,771
15,700
15,006
14,218
14,067
Inventories
1,925
2,161
2,584
2,357
2,474
2,929
3,166
2,729
2,905
3,021
3,232
2,729
2,810
3,068
3,737
3,158
3,116
2,609
2,835
2,137
2,155
2,250
Trade receivables
1,093
1,009
1,392
1,360
1,361
1,253
1,976
1,673
1,500
1,232
2,268
1,954
1,850
1,337
1,806
1,650
1,269
1,124
1,256
1,643
1,081
602
Right of return assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
236
227
171
171
188
139
124
145
94
72
62
58
73
60
60
Derivative financial instruments
291
109
110
65
287
445
374
161
350
310
278
153
213
170
200
162
125
187
313
187
221
194
Income tax receivables
259
236
308
113
23
22
27
142
118
159
111
143
193
143
166
86
155
158
117
467
473
141
Other receivables
643
772
786
803
689
808
783
754
742
778
817
772
760
777
822
922
781
732
822
1,004
780
718
Cash
644
611
548
889
703
540
438
897
646
571
642
993
723
815
858
1,387
819
890
866
1,054
537
826
Total current assets
4,855
4,898
5,728
5,587
5,537
5,997
6,764
6,592
6,488
6,242
7,519
6,932
6,688
6,434
7,734
7,459
6,336
5,763
6,268
6,565
5,310
4,792
Total assets
11,396
11,781
12,919
13,311
13,502
14,242
15,242
15,321
15,513
15,307
17,722
17,428
17,214
17,584
19,530
19,244
22,408
21,533
21,968
21,571
19,529
18,859
Share capital
128
122
122
122
122
117
117
117
117
113
113
113
113
110
110
110
110
100
100
100
100
100
Share premium
1,229
1,173
1,173
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Treasury shares
-2,984
-1,804
-3,209
-4,152
-4,609
-2,486
-3,724
-4,334
-4,441
-1,049
-1,701
-1,999
-2,127
-1,505
-2,440
-3,469
-4,348
-459
-1,364
-1,964
-2,386
-98
Reserves
1,429
1,129
860
1,023
1,053
1,381
1,329
1,181
1,372
954
880
922
891
774
783
967
1,008
1,090
1,299
1,167
813
1,020
Dividend proposed
0
0
0
1,511
0
0
0
1,007
1,006
1,000
991
987
0
967
0
920
0
874
-0
836
0
0
Retained earnings
6,631
5,477
6,519
7,635
8,736
6,401
7,806
8,823
8,956
5,224
5,613
6,491
7,536
5,914
6,814
7,891
8,699
3,923
4,203
5,110
5,105
4,452
Total equity
6,433
6,097
5,465
6,139
5,302
5,413
5,528
6,794
7,010
6,242
5,896
6,514
6,413
6,260
5,267
6,419
5,469
5,528
4,237
5,249
3,632
5,473
Provisions
132
134
73
97
98
102
104
101
113
122
134
150
162
192
207
279
269
274
245
278
278
289
Loans and borrowings
250
1,350
2,700
2,350
3,200
4,100
4,650
3,008
3,008
3,958
6,408
5,283
5,633
6,030
5,005
6,421
8,766
6,456
6,963
7,962
5,840
5,475
Deferred tax liabilities
432
463
436
394
510
533
487
393
400
444
417
501
541
516
532
461
425
420
359
235
155
383
Other payables
0
55
57
249
257
271
286
393
404
385
383
481
163
200
211
172
4
4
4
1
1
1
Total non-current liabilities
814
2,002
3,266
3,090
4,065
5,006
5,527
3,895
3,925
4,909
7,342
6,415
6,499
6,938
5,955
7,333
9,465
7,154
7,571
8,476
6,273
6,148
Provisions
675
663
699
971
944
977
939
93
84
67
56
47
21
19
31
28
25
30
37
53
40
38
Refund liability
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,147
1,103
845
848
791
676
627
754
869
679
624
622
753
643
629
Contract liabilities
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
47
56
59
59
64
57
58
59
66
68
63
60
71
62
63
Loans and borrowings
64
291
23
257
52
94
120
3
187
237
42
164
449
509
2,926
248
3,402
5,095
5,191
2,069
4,833
2,743
Derivative financial instruments
424
285
292
214
151
72
68
256
247
321
260
143
152
233
289
83
152
59
226
115
368
82
Trade payables
954
979
1,036
1,329
1,259
1,239
1,309
1,620
1,451
1,339
1,362
1,695
1,349
1,271
1,847
2,253
1,673
1,632
2,222
3,095
2,337
2,316
Income tax payable
1,114
838
1,178
306
337
480
824
547
642
651
983
572
348
609
976
543
455
451
404
438
437
444
Other payables
918
626
960
1,005
1,392
961
927
919
808
637
874
1,023
1,250
1,060
1,426
1,402
1,022
897
1,397
1,250
904
923
Total current liabilities
4,149
3,682
4,188
4,082
4,135
3,823
4,187
4,632
4,578
4,156
4,484
4,499
4,302
4,386
8,308
5,492
7,475
8,851
10,159
7,846
9,624
7,238
Total liabilities
4,963
5,684
7,454
7,172
8,200
8,829
9,714
8,527
8,503
9,065
11,826
10,914
10,801
11,324
14,263
12,825
16,939
16,005
17,730
16,322
15,897
13,386
Total Equity and Liabilities
11,396
11,781
12,919
13,311
13,502
14,242
15,242
15,321
15,513
15,307
17,722
17,428
17,214
17,584
19,530
19,244
22,408
21,533
21,968
21,571
19,529
18,859
Consolidated cash flow statement
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 20171
Q2 20171
Q3 20171
Q4 20171
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Profit before tax
957
1,166
1,304
1,918
1,654
1,545
1,779
2,672
1,722
1,387
1,729
2,829
1,477
1,347
1,220
2,538
1,028
679
-154
2,276
-30
-226
Finance income
-2
-44
-1
-37
-24
-71
-87
-146
-31
-37
-17
-113
-115
-189
-91
-138
-132
-22
-128
-70
-18
-53
Finance costs
283
113
36
121
15
14
27
26
25
100
88
102
79
108
67
128
63
107
83
97
252
81
Depreciation and amortisation
67
76
115
142
115
121
123
159
163
161
165
232
226
230
249
285
514
526
719
560
530
523
Share based payments
15
23
17
20
17
20
19
20
14
20
16
16
29
17
-67
-10
1
7
6
6
18
27
Change in inventories
46
-335
-476
334
-165
-379
-238
576
-90
-294
10
519
-95
-39
-522
638
249
450
-85
670
-139
-144
Change in receivables
-210
106
-466
10
-151
-140
-644
608
17
259
-954
441
67
565
-577
169
589
117
-312
-460
696
520
Change in payables and other liabilities
706
-504
127
810
89
-398
39
597
-302
-405
28
513
-520
-288
1,189
381
-931
-298
1,208
829
-880
68
Other non-cash adjustments
-455
117
11
-105
220
358
-21
-316
166
-131
1
66
117
-219
1
160
-147
165
-18
-20
-252
-21
Interest etc. received
1
0
1
1
1
1
0
1
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
2
1
1
1
9
1
1
Interest etc. paid
-6
-77
0
-21
-8
-9
-13
-13
-10
-10
-13
-11
-13
-11
-23
-11
-51
-44
-40
-43
-47
-51
Income taxes paid
-238
-734
-74
-1,474
-196
-172
-72
-1,022
-276
-257
-65
-1,170
-548
-90
-118
-983
-364
-148
-72
-650
-76
356
Cash flows from operating activities, net
1,164
-93
594
1,719
1,567
890
912
3,162
1,399
793
989
3,425
705
1,431
1,329
3,159
823
1,540
1,209
3,204
55
1,082
Acquisitions of subs. and activities, net of cash acquired
-161
-78
-2
-48
-28
-164
-17
-1
-295
-144
-1,154
-250
-99
-403
-486
-83
-135
-7
-1
-5
-5
-1
Divestment of businesses
29
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Purchase of intangible assets
-54
-82
-165
-101
-73
-106
-39
-126
-68
-76
-144
-139
-90
-109
-96
-85
-79
-56
-89
-47
-34
-28
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-113
-157
-174
-176
-121
-206
-288
-210
-148
-163
-204
-375
-177
-183
-191
-176
-165
-113
-97
-164
-82
-80
Change in other non-current assets
-21
-16
-5
-7
-26
-20
-23
-6
-19
-9
-18
-2
-17
-2
-3
-1
36
1
5
24
-1
10
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
9
3
14
9
2
10
2
17
9
1
2
0
6
1
-2
5
9
4
3
2
-2
1
Cash flows from investing activities, net
-311
-330
-332
-323
-246
-486
-365
-326
-521
-391
-1,518
-766
-377
-696
-778
-340
-335
-172
-179
-192
-124
-98
Acquisitions of non-contrilling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-254
0
-56
0
0
-42
Capital increase including share premium, net
0
1
-1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend paid
-1,088
0
0
0
-1,507
0
0
0
-1,007
-1,003
-998
-987
-986
0
-957
0
-896
-0
-860
0
-826
0
Purchase of treasury shares
-569
-983
-1,405
-943
-687
-1,466
-1,238
-609
-323
-446
-652
-300
-233
-1,091
-934
-1,031
-891
-557
-535
-600
-431
1,778
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
304
1,500
1,359
1,495
1,140
1,277
751
609
389
1,002
2,402
1,188
633
457
2,421
902
2,079
1,968
703
875
2,876
2,981
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-19
-99
-273
-1,612
-438
-386
-164
-2,385
-194
-1
-143
-2,204
-1
0
-1,026
-2,164
-851
-2,431
0
-2,805
-1,785
-5,315
Repayment of lease commitments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-262
-273
-311
-291
-253
-92
Cash flows from financing activities, net
-1,372
419
-320
-1,060
-1,492
-575
-651
-2,385
-1,135
-448
609
-2,303
-587
-634
-496
-2,293
-1,075
-1,293
-1,059
-2,822
-419
-689
Net increase/decrease in cash
-519
-4
-58
336
-171
-171
-104
451
-257
-46
80
356
-259
101
55
526
-587
75
-30
191
-488
295
Cash at beginning of period
1,131
644
611
548
889
703
540
438
897
646
571
642
993
723
815
858
1,387
819
890
866
1,054
537
Exchange gains/losses on cash
32
-29
-5
5
-15
8
2
8
6
-29
-9
-5
-11
-9
-12
3
19
-4
7
-3
-29
-5
Net increase/decrease in cash
-519
-4
-58
336
-171
-171
-104
451
-257
-46
80
356
-259
101
55
526
-587
75
-30
191
-488
295
Cash at end of period
644
611
548
889
703
540
438
897
646
571
642
993
723
815
858
1,387
819
890
866
1,054
537
826
Cash flows from operating activities, net
1,164
-93
594
1,719
1,567
890
912
3,162
1,399
793
989
3,425
705
1,431
1,329
3,159
823
1,540
1,209
3,204
55
1,082
- Interests etc. received
-1
0
-1
-1
-1
-1
0
-1
-1
0
-1
-1
-1
0
-1
-2
-1
-1
-1
-9
-1
-1
- Interests etc. paid
6
77
0
21
8
9
13
13
10
10
13
11
13
11
23
11
51
44
40
43
47
51
Cash flows from investing activities, net
-311
-330
-332
-323
-246
-486
-365
-326
-521
-391
-1,518
-766
-377
-696
-778
-340
-335
-172
-179
-192
-124
-98
- Acquisition of subs. and activities, net of cash acquired
161
78
2
48
28
164
17
1
295
144
1,154
250
99
403
486
83
135
7
1
5
5
1
- Divestment of businesses
-29
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
990
-268
263
1,464
1,356
576
577
2,849
1,182
556
637
2,919
439
1,149
1,059
2,911
673
1,418
1,070
3,052
-19
1,035
Unutilised credit facilities
3,579
3,937
2,773
3,089
2,419
3,032
2,464
5,120
5,095
4,056
1,825
3,085
2,512
2,148
3,138
1,833
2,753
5,058
4,363
3,061
4,804
7,884
1 IFRS 15, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, was implemented with retrospective effect and included in comparison figures for 2017. Comparison figures before 2017 has not been adjusted accordingly. The impact prior to 2017 was mainly related to the gross presentation of return provisions, which would increase the total assets value. The impact was 1-2% of the total assets value which would decrease the equity ratio by less than 1% point these years.
Equity_appendix
EQUITY
Equity development
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Equity at 1 January
7,032
7,032
7,032
7,032
6,139
6,139
6,139
6,139
6,794
6,794
6,794
6,794
6,514
6,514
6,514
6,514
6,419
6,419
6,419
6,419
5,249
5,249
Net profit for the period
383
1,293
2,299
3,674
1,306
2,527
3,932
6,025
1,361
2,456
3,822
5,768
1,159
2,203
3,154
5,045
797
1,323
1,204
2,945
-24
-199
Exchange rate adjustments of investments in subs.
653
392
134
249
-189
-46
-46
121
2
-291
-388
-343
-67
-88
-59
1
126
82
322
226
-217
-218
Fair value adjustment of hedging instruments
45
-2
-13
23
282
519
452
47
199
84
113
109
46
-77
-103
56
-109
52
13
1
-179
84
Actuarial gain/loss
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tax on other comprehensive income
2
10
10
22
-63
-115
-100
-10
-10
-20
-26
-25
-10
17
23
-12
24
-11
-3
-27
43
-14
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
700
400
131
294
30
358
306
158
191
-227
-301
-261
-31
-148
-139
57
41
123
332
200
-353
-148
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,083
1,693
2,430
3,968
1,336
2,885
4,238
6,183
1,552
2,229
3,521
5,507
1,128
2,055
3,015
5,102
838
1,446
1,536
3,145
-377
-347
Fair value adjustments of obligation to acquire non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
-14
-123
-6
-13
-20
-126
-31
-31
-20
77
18
18
17
19
0
0
Share-based payments
14
37
54
75
17
38
57
76
14
34
50
66
29
46
-21
-31
-24
-17
-11
-6
18
45
Share-based payments (exercised)
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
2
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Share-based payments (tax)
-39
-25
-6
52
3
10
5
25
-14
-22
-20
-13
-8
-13
-18
-11
6
8
17
11
-2
2
Purchase of treasury shares
-569
-1,552
-2,957
-3,900
-687
-2,153
-3,391
-4,000
-325
-771
-1,423
-1,721
-233
-1,325
-2,260
-3,289
-891
-1,448
-1,983
-2,583
-431
-431
Sale of treasury shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,778
Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend paid
-1,088
-1,088
-1,088
-1,088
-1,507
-1,507
-1,507
-1,507
-1,007
-2,010
-3,008
-3,995
-986
-986
-1,943
-1,943
-896
-896
-1,756
-1,756
-825
-825
Dividend proposed
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Equity at end of period
6,433
6,097
5,465
6,139
5,302
5,413
5,528
6,794
7,010
6,242
5,896
6,514
6,413
6,260
5,267
6,419
5,469
5,528
4,237
5,249
3,632
5,473
Equity specification
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Share capital
128
122
122
122
122
117
117
117
117
113
113
113
113
110
110
110
110
100
100
100
100
100
Share premium
1,229
1,173
1,173
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Treasury shares
-2,984
-1,804
-3,209
-4,152
-4,609
-2,486
-3,724
-4,334
-4,441
-1,049
-1,701
-1,999
-2,127
-1,505
-2,440
-3,469
-4,348
-459
-1,364
-1,964
-2,386
-98
Translation reserve
1,538
1,277
1,019
1,134
945
1,088
1,088
1,255
1,257
964
867
912
845
824
853
913
1,039
996
1,235
1,112
899
899
Hedging reserve
-109
-148
-159
-111
108
293
241
-74
115
-10
13
10
46
-50
-70
54
-31
94
64
54
-86
120
Dividend proposed
0
0
0
1,511
0
0
0
1,007
1,006
1,000
991
987
0
967
0
920
0
874
0
836
0
0
Retatined earnings
6,631
5,477
6,519
7,635
8,736
6,401
7,806
8,823
8,956
5,224
5,613
6,491
7,536
5,914
6,814
7,891
8,699
3,923
4,203
5,110
5,105
4,452
Total equity
6,433
6,097
5,465
6,139
5,302
5,413
5,528
6,794
7,010
6,242
5,896
6,514
6,413
6,260
5,267
6,419
5,469
5,528
4,237
5,249
3,632
5,473
Working capital_appendix
OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL
Operating working capital
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 20171
Q2 20171
Q3 20171
Q4 20171
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Inventories
1,925
2,161
2,584
2,357
2,474
2,929
3,166
2,729
2,905
3,021
3,232
2,729
2,810
3,068
3,737
3,158
3,116
2,609
2,835
2,137
2,155
2,250
Trade receivables
1,093
1,009
1,392
1,360
1,361
1,253
1,976
1,673
1,500
1,232
2,268
1,954
1,850
1,337
1,806
1,650
1,269
1,124
1,256
1,643
1,081
602
Trade payables
-954
-979
-1,036
-1,329
-1,259
-1,239
-1,309
-1,620
-1,451
-1,339
-1,362
-1,695
-1,349
-1,271
-1,847
-2,253
-1,673
-1,632
-2,222
-3,095
-2,337
-2,316
Total
2,064
2,191
2,940
2,388
2,576
2,943
3,833
2,782
2,954
2,914
4,138
2,988
3,311
3,134
3,696
2,555
2,712
2,101
1,869
684
899
535
Operating working capital as a share of revenue
Share of preceding 12 months' revenue
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 20171
Q2 20171
Q3 20171
Q4 20171
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Inventories
14.9%
15.5%
17.2%
14.1%
13.8%
15.7%
16.4%
13.5%
14.0%
14.3%
14.8%
12.0%
12.4%
13.5%
16.6%
13.8%
13.9%
11.7%
13.0%
9.8%
10.1%
11.6%
Trade receivables
8.5%
7.2%
9.3%
8.1%
7.6%
6.7%
10.2%
8.2%
7.2%
5.8%
10.4%
8.6%
8.1%
5.9%
8.0%
7.2%
5.6%
5.0%
5.8%
7.5%
5.1%
3.1%
Trade payables
-7.4%
-7.0%
-6.9%
-7.9%
-7.0%
-6.6%
-6.8%
-8.0%
-7.0%
-6.3%
-6.3%
-7.4%
-5.9%
-5.6%
-8.2%
-9.9%
-7.4%
-7.3%
-10.2%
-14.2%
-11.0%
-11.9%
Total
16.0%
15.7%
19.6%
14.3%
14.4%
15.8%
19.8%
13.7%
14.3%
13.7%
19.0%
13.1%
14.6%
13.8%
16.4%
11.2%
12.1%
9.4%
8.6%
3.1%
4.2%
2.8%
1 IFRS 15, Revenue From Contracts With Customers, was implemented with retrospective effect and included in comparison figures for 2017. Comparison figures before 2017 has not been adjusted accordingly. The impact prior to 2017 was mainly related to the gross presentation of return provisions, which would increase the total assets value. The impact was 1-2% of the total assets value which would decrease the equity ratio by less than 1% point these years
Commodity prices_appendix
REALISED COMMODITY PRICES
USD / OZ
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Gold price
1,290
1,215
1,226
1,171
1,177
1,228
1,145
1,120
1,217
1,291
1,308
1,235
1,249
1,278
1,315
1,272
1,338
1,256
1,231
1,387
1,381
1,428
Silver price
18.85
18.07
17.60
16.41
15.61
15.81
15.55
15.95
16.57
17.89
18.52
17.03
17.90
17.16
16.25
15.87
16.70
16.59
15.26
15.56
16.41
15.34
Acquisitions_appendix
ACQUISITIONS
DKK million
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Distribution rights
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
131
131
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other intangible assets
35
35
69
69
0
0
0
0
12
14
17
17
2
8
21
26
0
0
0
1
0
0
Property, plant and equipment
11
11
18
23
6
5
6
6
32
44
137
152
10
55
104
109
11
13
13
13
0
0
Other non-current receivables
3
6
6
12
9
9
9
9
0
0
5
6
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Receivables and other receivables
34
40
39
30
2
2
4
4
1
1
107
111
1
16
19
38
0
0
0
0
0
0
Inventories
69
76
139
141
56
56
61
61
84
123
427
470
38
160
296
302
61
63
63
70
0
0
Cash
21
21
21
21
0
1
1
1
0
0
10
10
0
4
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
Assets acquired
173
189
292
296
73
73
81
81
129
182
834
897
51
243
446
481
72
76
76
84
0
0
Non-current liabilities
2
4
0
5
0
2
2
2
4
6
13
17
2
9
17
23
0
0
0
0
0
0
Payables
32
37
37
40
8
6
6
6
4
5
95
94
1
34
35
31
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other current liabilities
8
12
13
7
0
0
0
0
4
5
29
35
2
14
20
58
1
1
2
2
0
0
Liabilities assumed
42
53
50
52
8
8
8
8
12
16
137
146
5
57
72
112
1
1
2
2
0
0
Total identifiable net assets acquired
131
136
242
244
65
65
73
73
117
166
697
751
46
186
374
369
71
76
74
82
0
0
Goodwill arising on the acquisitions
109
182
279
281
101
102
115
115
179
295
1,004
1,109
64
384
711
739
57
59
59
59
0
0
Purchase consideration
240
318
521
525
166
167
188
188
296
461
1,701
1,860
110
570
1,085
1,108
128
134
134
140
0
0
Cash movements on acquisitions:
Prepaid, previous year
0
0
0
0
-7
-7
-7
-7
-1
-1
-1
-1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Consideration transferred regarding previous years