PANDORA A/S    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/22 03:56:26 am
368.8 DKK   +0.71%
PANDORA A/S : Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi appointed new Chief Supply Officer
PU
PANDORA A/S : Q2 2020 - Aide Memoire
PU
LVMH refrains from renegotiating Tiffany deal, sources say
RE
Pandora A/S : Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi appointed new Chief Supply Officer

06/22/2020 | 03:42am EDT
Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi appointed new Chief Supply Officer
06-22-2020

Experienced jewellery manufacturing executive promoted to lead Pandora's global supply operations.

Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, currently SVP Manufacturing overseeing Pandora's operations in Thailand, is appointed Chief Supply Officer reporting to CEO Alexander Lacik and serving on Pandora's Executive Leadership Team. The appointment follows the passing in April of Thomas Touborg, Pandora's previous CSO.

Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi joined Pandora in April 2020 after 12 years in charge of jewellery manufacturing in Thailand and Vietnam at Marigot, a subsidiary of Swarovski. He has also led supply chain and manufacturing operations for various multi-national companies in the watch industry across Switzerland, USA, Hong Kong SAR, China and Thailand.

As part of the announcement, responsibility for supply and distribution will move from Group Operations to the commercial operations under CCO Martino Pessina to drive a strong connection between supply, distribution and consumer demand. To further simplify the organisation, Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi's current position as SVP Manufacturing will not be replaced. The changes support Pandora's new operating model announced 4 March 2020.

'I would like to congratulate Jeerasage and welcome him to the Executive Leadership Team. Jeerasage holds a very strong track-record in managing jewellery manufacturing, and he will build on Thomas Touborg's legacy. With supply and distribution moving closer to the demand side of the business, we strengthen collaboration across our value chain in support of growth. Our focus will be to work with close connections from product and crafting to marketing and retail, creating an organisation that can act quickly to changing consumer demands,' says CEO Alexander Lacik.

The changes are effective immediately.

###

About Pandora
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.​

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

For more information, please contact:

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director, External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net
 INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Bjergby
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 7219 5387
miby@pandora.net
Christian Møller
Investor Relations Officer
+45 7219 5361
chmo@pandora.net

Financials
Sales 2020 18 079 M 2 716 M 2 716 M
Net income 2020 1 611 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2020 7 357 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 36 495 M 5 478 M 5 482 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 305,83 DKK
Last Close Price 366,20 DKK
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Thomas Touborg Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrea Dawn Alvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA A/S26.36%5 478
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-18.99%36 587
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.1.76%2 793
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.12.24%2 209
VIVARA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-25.89%954
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-11.15%753
