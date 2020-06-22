Pandora A/S : Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi appointed new Chief Supply Officer

06-22-2020

Experienced jewellery manufacturing executive promoted to lead Pandora's global supply operations.



Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, currently SVP Manufacturing overseeing Pandora's operations in Thailand, is appointed Chief Supply Officer reporting to CEO Alexander Lacik and serving on Pandora's Executive Leadership Team. The appointment follows the passing in April of Thomas Touborg, Pandora's previous CSO.

Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi joined Pandora in April 2020 after 12 years in charge of jewellery manufacturing in Thailand and Vietnam at Marigot, a subsidiary of Swarovski. He has also led supply chain and manufacturing operations for various multi-national companies in the watch industry across Switzerland, USA, Hong Kong SAR, China and Thailand.

As part of the announcement, responsibility for supply and distribution will move from Group Operations to the commercial operations under CCO Martino Pessina to drive a strong connection between supply, distribution and consumer demand. To further simplify the organisation, Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi's current position as SVP Manufacturing will not be replaced. The changes support Pandora's new operating model announced 4 March 2020.

'I would like to congratulate Jeerasage and welcome him to the Executive Leadership Team. Jeerasage holds a very strong track-record in managing jewellery manufacturing, and he will build on Thomas Touborg's legacy. With supply and distribution moving closer to the demand side of the business, we strengthen collaboration across our value chain in support of growth. Our focus will be to work with close connections from product and crafting to marketing and retail, creating an organisation that can act quickly to changing consumer demands,' says CEO Alexander Lacik.

The changes are effective immediately.

###

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.​

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

