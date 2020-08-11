|
Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2020 Pandora collected consensus
08/11/2020 | 04:24am EDT
Consensus - Pre-Q2 2020 results - July
|
|
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
|
DKK million
|
Average
|
Median
|
High
|
Low
|
# of contr.
|
Average
|
Median
|
High
|
Low
|
# of contr.
|
|
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2022
|
|
|
DKK million
|
Average
|
Median
|
High
|
Low
|
# of contr.
|
Average
|
Median
|
High
|
Low
|
# of contr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
18 339 M
2 890 M
2 890 M
|Net income 2020
|
1 714 M
270 M
270 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
7 227 M
1 139 M
1 139 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|23,6x
|Yield 2020
|2,01%
|
|Capitalization
|
40 900 M
6 462 M
6 446 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,62x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|28 000
|Free-Float
|91,6%
|
|
|
Technical analysis trends PANDORA A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Average target price
|
356,25 DKK
|Last Close Price
|
410,40 DKK
|Spread / Highest target
|
34,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-13,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-63,5%