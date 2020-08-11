Log in
PANDORA A/S    PNDORA   DK0060252690

PANDORA A/S

(PNDORA)
Pandora A/S : Pre-Q2 2020 Pandora collected consensus

08/11/2020 | 04:24am EDT

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 08:23:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 339 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net income 2020 1 714 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2020 7 227 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 40 900 M 6 462 M 6 446 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 356,25 DKK
Last Close Price 410,40 DKK
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Thomas Touborg Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrea Dawn Alvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA A/S41.61%6 462
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-24.48%35 466
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.23.50%3 317
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.41.07%2 820
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-11.35%751
GUANGDONG CHJ INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-4.22%493
