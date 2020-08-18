Pandora A/S : Q2 2020 Teleconference Presentation

Media spend reduced when stores were temporarily closed
Several actions taken to improve cash flow, including reduction of CAPEX and restructuring costs
Healthy liquidity following the debt re-financing and sale of treasury shares in May
Commercial comeback and preparing for the peak Q4 trading season
MEDIA SPEND
ONLINE TRADING
Build on the brand momentum
Leverage the momentum
• Media spend increased early in the re-opening
• Online supply chain running at full capacity
phase to win market share
• Capacity being expanded with new satellite
• Increased media spend focus on Digital but
warehouses preparing for peak trading season
allocated to all channels towards the end of Q2
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Redefine best retail practises
Example of an initiative piloted in the US: Basic curb side delivery
1
2
3
Store receives an email
Identifying
Customer finds a
Customer hits a
to the designated
store on the locator
landing page
email address
best practice
that shows availability
explaining the process
configured to show
of this service
and completes a form
alerts on the device
for social
distancing
4
5
Customer calls upon arrival at
Store Associate brings order
agreed pickup location &
to pickup location. Customer
store arranges to meet
confirms items and
customer
transaction is finalised
~90% stores open, but COVID-19 continues to present challenges
Current situation
COVID-19
STORES REOPEN
NEW SURGES OF
OUTBREAKS
COVID-19
Opened stores, % of all concept stores*
95%
85%
90%
90%
50%
30%
15%
End February
End March
End April
End May
End June
End July
Now
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Currently
• Physical stores are being temporarily
•
Physical
store
network reopened
faster than
•
New surges of COVID-19 leading to
closed due to COVID-19
initially expected
temporary
closures
in
Victoria,
Australia
• China was the first market to close
•
Last of the markets to open were the US, Italy and
•
Many
stores still closed
in Latin
UK
America
• Store
opening hours
reduced in
*Rounded to nearest 5-pp for all concept stores
some markets, including the US
8
Agenda of today
Executive summary
COVID-19 status
UPDATE ON PROGRAMME NOW
Q2 2020 financial performance
Full year 2020 guidance
Programme NOW rescoped to reflect the progress
- several initiatives embedded in day-to-day operations
Turnaround objectives
Initiatives
Data-driven growth and
• Leverage data to build personal relationships and enhance media
personalisation
efficiency - amongst others by optimising which customers to
target and tailor the content to match the customer profile
Brand Relevance
Programme NOW timeline
Nov
•
Programme NOW
2018
initiated
•
Diagnosis concluded -
Feb
Win in China
Omnichannel
capabilities
Brand Access
Pandora has a low market share compared to other key markets
Fix fundamentals and relaunch the Pandora brand
Roll-outomnichannel capabilities beyond the US market to create an improved consumer journey
2019
Initiatives of Programme
NOW revealed
2019May
•
Early initiatives unfolding
Aug
•
Brand relaunch
2019
effectuated
•
Step-change in like-for-
Q4
New store concept
• Evaluate and rethink the concept store design
Cost Reset
Cost Reset continuation
• Continue reducing costs across all cost buckets to fund
commercial initiatives and drive top line performance
2019
like trajectory
Jan
•
Positive LFL before
Feb
2020
COVID-19 implications
Strategic reorganisation Q2 completed
2020• Programme NOW
rescoped
Brand momentum still strong despite less media spend due to COVID-19
Key brand metrics still stronger than before the
brand relaunch in August 2019…
1
Q: Name jewellery brands that come to mind
Unaided brand
>6%
awareness
Q2 2019,
Q2 2020,
pre Brand Relaunch
post Brand Relaunch
2
Q: Name jewellery brands that you can remember having seen an ad for in the past 3 months
Unaided
>10%
advertisement
recall
Q2 2019,
Q2 2020,
pre Brand Relaunch
post Brand Relaunch
3
>22%
Google searches
Q2 2019,
Q2 2020,
pre Brand Relaunch
post Brand Relaunch
…Despite significantly less media spend
due to COVID-19
Media spend vs last year and vs planned spend
-5%>-30%
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Planned
spend
Brand momentum to be re-accelerated as
stores reopen
Media spend was materially increased towards the end of Q2 2020 as stores began to reopen
Higher media spend across channels to continue in H2 2020 compared with H1 2020 to drive brand relevance and traffic
Source: Pandora brand tracker surveys
Note: Pre brand relaunch period is 12 months before brand relaunch. Post brand relaunch period is from September 2019 to December 2019. Google searches are measured through +20,000 key words related to Pandora. 1China not included
KEY DRIVERS FOR THE Q2 2020 ONLINE PERFORMANCE
Exceptional online growth of +176%
Brand relevance strong enough to take consumers from offline to online as physical stores closed down
Traffic significantly
increased
Traffic increase of almost 100% supported by increased digital media spend and stores being temporarily closed in most markets
Sites running smoothly despite heavy traffic increase
Encouraging test results from new e-mail marketing campaigns with stronger focus on personalisation
- sales up more than 150% vs last year
Strong conversion rate
development
+60% growth in conversion rate despite material traffic increase
Still supported by brand relaunch initiatives such as
Pandora online stores available in 20 markets across all regions, incl. China (own and Tmall distribution), Australia, Italy, the UK, the US etc.
More than 320 million visits on the Pandora online stores in 2019
More than 13 million Pandora club members worldwide
16.4 million Facebook followers
8 million followers on Instagram
Unleash the pandora.net growth potential through digital initiatives
2019 FOCUS
2020 FOCUS
NEW AND IMPROVED PANDORA.NET SITE WENT LIVE 29 AUGUST 2019
Examples:
3 KEY DIGITAL STRATEGIC INITIATIVES SET TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES THROUGH IMPROVING THE DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ON PANDORA.NET
Digital strategic initiatives
Sub-initiatives (examples)
Desired outcome
Streamlined the customer journey
Better and higher quality of imagery
Content is more inspiring
Cleaned up the base for higher speed
Reduced site load-time by 40%
1
• Make it easy to find products
Remove barriers to shop
• Faster loading time and speed
• Better planning and forecasting to avoid
stockouts
Improve customer satisfaction
Increase conversion rate
Conversion rate
+7%
Traffic, m
+23%
Old site,
New site,
Sep-Dec 2018
Sep-Dec 2019
2
Make pandora.net a place for
inspiration
3
Attract new consumers online
Makecharms collection more compelling
Encourage fans to visit more often through more targeted comms with dynamically created content
Content integration with social media (Instagram and Youtube)
Launch online stores in new markets in a profitable and sustainable way
Use our retail footprint to recruit new digital customers
Be accessible at selected online marketplaces
Maintain high engagement rate
Increase frequency of shopping
Grow the consumer base in current online markets
Expand online presence to more markets
Omnichannel capabilities ready to be scaled globally
OMNICHANNEL FEATURES HAVE NOW ROLLED OUT IN THE US AND CHINA; 2020 FOCUS ON DEEPENING THESE AND EMEA ROLL-OUT
Online View of
Inventory
Endless aisle
Buy Online,
Return in Store
Click & Collect
Ship from Store
Across all stores (already live) O&O concept stores (planned) Pilot (planned)
Objective of implementing omnichannel capabilities is to enhance the customer journey by creating a seamless link between online and physical stores
Omnichannel capabilities being prioritised
Focus on rolling out "Online View of Inventory" and "Endless aisle" across key markets
"Click & Collect" being trialled in the US and in Shanghai concept stores in China
The feature will be piloted in the UK during 2020
Besides the roll-out of omnichannel features in US and China in 2019, a new customer service platform (US) was implemented and order management technology
Revenue development by sales channel and by product category
Channel development
Q2
Growth,
2020
Growth,
FY 2019
Q2/Q2,
share of
FY/FY,
share of
DKK million
Q2 2020
LC
revenue
FY 2019
LC
revenue
Pandora owned retail
2,480
-20%
86%
14,181
8%
65%
- of which concept
924
-61%
32%
10,619
5%
49%
stores
- of which online stores
1,487
176%
52%
2,782
18%
13%
- of which other points
68
-61%
2%
780
22%
4%
of sale
Wholesale
365
-73%
13%
6,725
-24%
31%
- of which franchise
126
-84%
4%
3,843
-25%
18%
concept stores
- of which other points
239
-57%
8%
2,882
-22%
13%
of sale
Third-party distribution
32
-85%
1%
962
-26%
4%
Total revenue
2,876
-38%
100%
21,868
-6%
100%
Product category development
Q2
Growth,
2020
Growth,
FY 2019
Q2/Q2,
share of
FY/FY,
share of
DKK million
Q2 2020
LC
revenue
FY 2019
LC
revenue
Charms
1,524
-40%
53%
11,395
-8%
52%
Bracelets
537
-41%
19%
4,216
-6%
19%
Rings
407
-31%
14%
3,113
-4%
14%
Earrings
189
-37%
7%
1,487
-1%
7%
Necklaces & Pendants
219
-34%
8%
1,658
0%
8%
Total revenue
2,876
-38%
100%
21,868
-6%
100%
Key markets revenue and total like-for-like overview
Sell-out growth
Share of
Share of
Growth Q2/Q2,
incl.temporarily
revenue,
Growth FY/FY,
Like-for-like
revenue,
DKK million
Q2 2020
LC
closed stores
Q2 2020
FY 2019
LC
FY 2019
FY 2019
EMEA
1,366
-36%
-
48%
10,740
-4%
-7%
49%
- of which the UK
409
-11%
-25%
14%
2,861
2%
-7%
13%
- of which Italy
261
-48%
-45%
9%
2,272
-8%
-7%
10%
- of which France
197
-21%
-17%
7%
1,169
-7%
-11%
5%
- of which Germany
185
-6%
-10%
6%
963
-8%
-5%
4%
AMERICAS
826
-44%
-
29%
6,772
-5%
-5%
31%
- of which the US
687
-35%
-35%
24%
4,677
-9%
-5%
21%
ASIA PACIFIC
685
-35%
-
24%
4,356
-11%
-15%
20%
- of which Australia
167
-30%
-33%
6%
1,118
-16%
-17%
5%
- of which China
378
-24%
-24%
13%
1,970
-1%
-11%
9%
Group
2,876
-38%
-39%
100%
21,868
-6%
-8%
100%
Store network development
Net openings
Number of points of sale
Q2 2020
Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020
Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019
Concept stores
2,714
-32
-17
- of which Pandora owned
1,373
-9
-7
- of which franchise owned
828
-17
-6
- of which third-party distribution
513
-6
-4
Other points of sale
4,539
-54
-239
- of which Pandora owned
227
2
39
- of which wholesale
3,706
-40
-222
- of which third-party distribution
606
-16
-56
Total points of sale
7,253
-86
-256
Concept stores per market
Growth
Growth
Growth O&O stores
Growth O&O stores
Number of concept stores
Number of concept stores
Number of concept stores
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Number of O&O
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
/Q1 2020
/Q2 2019
Q2 2020
/Q1 2020
/Q2 2019
UK
216
222
233
-6
-17
127
1
0
Russia
182
186
195
-4
-13
0
0
0
Germany
138
141
151
-3
-13
133
-2
-12
Italy
146
146
146
0
0
107
0
2
France
121
121
121
0
0
77
0
2
Spain
88
88
83
0
5
70
0
2
Poland
52
52
49
0
3
37
0
-1
South Africa
30
30
30
0
0
28
0
0
Turkey
30
30
29
0
1
30
0
1
Ireland
26
29
28
-3
-2
21
-3
-2
Netherlands
25
26
27
-1
-2
25
-1
-2
Ukraine
30
30
27
0
3
0
0
0
Portugal
26
26
26
0
0
0
0
0
Belgium
23
24
25
-1
-2
14
-1
-1
Romania
23
23
22
0
1
12
0
0
United Arab Emirates
18
18
20
0
-2
18
0
-2
Czech Republic
19
19
19
0
0
10
0
0
Israel
17
18
17
-1
0
0
0
0
Austria
11
14
15
-3
-4
9
0
-1
Greece
13
14
14
-1
-1
0
0
0
Denmark
7
8
14
-1
-7
7
-1
-7
Saudi Arabia
12
13
12
-1
0
0
0
0
Sweden
10
9
11
1
-1
10
1
-1
Nigeria
8
8
10
0
-2
0
0
0
Rest of EMEA
145
146
137
-1
8
21
0
2
EMEA
1,416
1,441
1,461
-25
-45
756
-6
-20
USA
403
403
395
0
8
156
0
3
Brazil
91
91
95
0
-4
54
0
-3
Canada
79
79
79
0
0
23
0
0
Mexico
76
76
66
0
10
47
0
7
Caribbean
26
27
27
-1
-1
0
0
0
Rest of Americas
81
82
67
-1
14
13
0
0
Americas
756
758
729
-2
27
293
0
7
China
236
238
227
-2
9
225
-2
7
Australia
123
126
128
-3
-5
38
0
-1
Philippines
35
34
35
1
0
0
0
0
Malaysia
31
32
33
-1
-2
0
0
0
Hong Kong
28
29
28
-1
0
26
-1
1
Thailand
21
20
19
1
2
0
0
0
New Zealand
18
18
17
0
1
9
0
1
Singapore
11
11
16
0
-5
11
0
-1
Rest of Asia Pacific
39
39
38
0
1
15
0
-1
Asia Pacific
542
547
541
-5
1
324
-3
6
All markets
2,714
2,746
2,731
-32
-17
1,373
-9
-7
Profitability development
Q2 2020
Q2 2020 excl.
DKK million
Q2 2020 reported
Restructuring costs
restructuring costs
Q2 2019 reported
Revenue
2,876
-
2,876
4,693
Cost of sales
-778
-56
-722
-1,190
Gross profit
2,099
-56
2,155
3,503
Gross margin
73.0%
74.9%
74.6%
Operating expenses (incl. D&A)
-2,297
-175
-2,122
-2,739
- of which sales, distribution and marketing expenses
-1,704
-43
-1,704
-2,071
- of which administrative expenses
-418
-132
-418
-668
EBIT
-198
-231
33
764
EBIT margin
-6.9%
1.1%
16.3%
FY 2019
FY 2019 excl.
FY 20181
DKK million
FY 2019 reported
Restructuring costs
restructuring costs
Revenue
21,868
-
21,868
22,806
Cost of sales
-5,966
-1,016
-4,950
-5,864
Gross profit
15,903
-1,016
16,919
16,942
Gross margin
72.7%
77.4%
74.3%
Operating expenses (incl. D&A)
-6,457
-198
-6,259
-6,080
- of which sales, distribution and marketing expenses
-2,847
-151
-2,696
-2,142
- of which administrative expenses
-2,770
-660
-2,110
-2,289
EBIT
3,829
-2,025
5,854
6,431
EBIT margin
17.5%
26.8%
28.2%
1Comparison figures have not been restated following the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases
Working capital and cash management
DKK million
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Inventory
2,250
2,155
2,137
2,835
2,609
- Share of revenue (last 12 months)
11.6%
10.1%
9.8%
13.0%
11.7%
Trade receivables
602
1,081
1,643
1,256
1,124
- Share of revenue (last 12 months)
3.1%
5.1%
7.5%
5.8%
5.0%
Trade payables
-2,316
-2,337
-3,095
-2,222
-1,632
- Share of revenue (last 12 months)
-11.9%
-11.0%
-14.2%
-10.2%
-7.3%
Operating working capital
535
899
684
1,869
2,101
- Share of revenue (last 12 months)
2.8%
4.2%
3.1%
8.6%
9.4%
Free cash flow excl. IFRS16
CAPEX
% of revenue
NIBD to EBITDA excl. restructuring costs (last 12 months)
943
-272
2,760
758
1,145
121
129
184
254
206
4.2%
3.2%
2.3%
5.8%
4%
1.1x
1.3x
1.5x
1.8x
1.4x
Selected KPIs
Days Sales of Inventory
- last 6 months of COGS (183 days) Days Sales of Outstanding
last 3 months of wholesale and third party distribution revenue (90 days)
228
134
109
182
201
89
46
36
49
40
41 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation
Hedging policy and raw materials share of production costs
Commodity hedging policy is to hedge
around 70% of future 12 months use in production
For illustrative purposes
Hedged Realised
100%
70% to 100%
70% to 90%
50% to 70%
30% to 50%
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
With an additional 2-4 months time lag from production to sale of the product and effect on the income statement, the impact of the recent increase in metal prices will not be seen until mid-2021
Raw material share of cost of goods sold
Other
Other raw materials
Gold
Silver
25%
36%
45%
51%
58%
59%
54%
14%
14%
15%
14%
14%
12%
15%
9%
11%
9%
10%
9%
6%
46%
36%
8%
30%
27%
24%
24%
25%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Other in 2019 consists of ~35% labour, ~15% cost to third-partyset-ups (i.e. plating) and ~50% licence, customs, remelt and minor provisions
From 2019 inhouse plating is considered part of 'Other raw materials', having previously been part of 'Other'.
Overview of the global jewellery market
Fine jewellery market 2018- 2022
MARKET DEVELOPMENT
CAGR of6%
Jewellery market development
10 largest jewellery markets
10 years, EUR billion
CAGR
2018, EUR million
Costume Jewellery
Fine Jewellery
China
89,827
5%
India
54,556
282
USA
47,638
14%
13% 289
216
Japan
8.226
13%
14%
HK
6.255
146
Canada
5.820
15%
86%
87% 87%
UK
5.255
85%
Taiwan
4.510
Germany
4.235
2009201020112012201320142015201620172018
Russia
3.789
Jewellery eCOM development
EUR billion
E-commerce
CAGR
~15%
~20
~23
~18
2016
2017
2018
Global category share
Wristwear
Earrings
Other
JEWELLERY DEVELOPMENT
Rings
Neckwear
3%
17%
31%
31%
18%
Source: Euromonitor
Fine jewellery metal split (2018)
Gold
Metal Combination
Silver
Other
Platinum
6%
6%
10%
14%
64%
World's 10 largest jewellery brands
EUR billion, 2017, approx.
~3
Chow
Lao Feng
Tiffany Cartier
Kalyan Lao MiaoSwarovski Chow Bulgari
Tai Fook
Xiang
& Co
Sang
~2.5%
Sang
~0.5%
Market share (approx.)
SUSTAINABILITY
Sustainability
We believe high-quality jewellery, superior business performance and high ethical standards go hand in hand, and we craft our jewellery with respect for resources, environment and people. We will become carbon neutral in our operations by 2025 and have committed to set Science Based Targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the full value chain.
We are committed signatories of the United Nations Global Compact and certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council since 2012.
Pandora supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals Four goals in particular guide our strategy as this is where we can contribute the most.
Frontrunner in ESG
Investment Performance
For the fourth consecutive year, we received the top rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.
Climate and
As the world's largest jewellery maker, we are
environment
determined to reduce our climate footprint and
help set an example for the wider industry.
Carbon neutral
100% renewable energy
Committed to set
in own operations
at our crafting facilities
Science Based Targets
by 2025
by 2020
to reduce emissions
across full value chain
88%
of waste was
Our two largest crafting facilities and
recycled at our
crafting facilities
global office are Leadership in Energy and
Environmental Design (LEED) Certified.
Data per Dec. 31, 2019
SUSTAINABILITY
Sustainable
products
100%
97%
98%
recycled
recycled
of all stones are
silver grains
gold grains
man-made
Responsible
Sourcing
Programme
Pandora is committed
to ensuring that our
business practices,
including our suppliers,
live up to high social
100% certified
and environmental
silver and gold grain suppliers
standards.
Workplace and society
Inclusive workspace
At Pandora, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion in and beyond our own operations. We will not tolerate any form of discrimination and are committed to gender diversity in our organisation. We will continue to advance our approach to diversity and inclusion.
Partnering with UNICEF to empower young people
Pandora and UNICEF have launched a global partnership to support the most vulnerable children, especially girls, around the world to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfil their potential. Through sale of Jewellery and other initiatives, Pandora will raise funds for UNICEF's important work.