Pandora A/S : Q2 2020 Teleconference Presentation

Agenda of today EXECUTIVE SUMMARY COVID-19 status Update on Programme NOW Q2 2020 financial performance Full year 2020 guidance DISCLAIMER This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which include estimates of financial performance and targets. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in this report due to a variety of factors. 2 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Encouraging sales recovery since March - Sell-out growth around -10% Q3 quarter-to-date Immense online growth of Media spend increased and Improvement stalling retail adjustments made to gain following new COVID-19 +176% in Q2 2020 early commercial momentum surges 3 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Programme NOW still going strong - Creating a healthy and sustainable growth company Implementation of new Programme NOW updated operating model - Good brand momentum and re-scoped to reflect Executive Leadership maintained the progress Team in place 4 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Agenda of today Executive summary COVID-19 STATUS Update on Programme NOW Q2 2020 financial performance Full year 2020 guidance 5 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Managing through COVID-19 6 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Being socially responsible Creating safe environments for employees and consumers

Base pay secured for all store staff when stores are temporarily closed

Supporting the UNICEF campaign with donation of USD 1 million

Periodically closed the production in Thailand to manage working capital - 75% salary to all employees

Reduced salary by 20% for two months for leaders from Vice president level and above Protecting profitability and cash Immediate cost reductions mainly impacting sales & distribution costs (reducing variable costs, rent management etc.)

Media spend reduced when stores were temporarily closed

Several actions taken to improve cash flow, including reduction of CAPEX and restructuring costs

Healthy liquidity following the debt re-financing and sale of treasury shares in May Commercial comeback and preparing for the peak Q4 trading season 7 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation MEDIA SPEND ONLINE TRADING Build on the brand momentum Leverage the momentum • Media spend increased early in the re-opening • Online supply chain running at full capacity phase to win market share • Capacity being expanded with new satellite • Increased media spend focus on Digital but warehouses preparing for peak trading season allocated to all channels towards the end of Q2 SOCIAL DISTANCING Redefine best retail practises Example of an initiative piloted in the US: Basic curb side delivery 1 2 3 Store receives an email Identifying Customer finds a Customer hits a to the designated store on the locator landing page email address best practice that shows availability explaining the process configured to show of this service and completes a form alerts on the device for social distancing 4 5 Customer calls upon arrival at Store Associate brings order agreed pickup location & to pickup location. Customer store arranges to meet confirms items and customer transaction is finalised ~90% stores open, but COVID-19 continues to present challenges Current situation COVID-19 STORES REOPEN NEW SURGES OF OUTBREAKS COVID-19 Opened stores, % of all concept stores* 95% 85% 90% 90% 50% 30% 15% End February End March End April End May End June End July Now Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Currently • Physical stores are being temporarily • Physical store network reopened faster than • New surges of COVID-19 leading to closed due to COVID-19 initially expected temporary closures in Victoria, Australia • China was the first market to close • Last of the markets to open were the US, Italy and • Many stores still closed in Latin UK America • Store opening hours reduced in *Rounded to nearest 5-pp for all concept stores some markets, including the US 8 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Agenda of today Executive summary COVID-19 status UPDATE ON PROGRAMME NOW Q2 2020 financial performance Full year 2020 guidance 9 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Programme NOW rescoped to reflect the progress - several initiatives embedded in day-to-day operations Turnaround objectives Initiatives Data-driven growth and • Leverage data to build personal relationships and enhance media personalisation efficiency - amongst others by optimising which customers to target and tailor the content to match the customer profile Brand Relevance Programme NOW timeline Nov • Programme NOW 2018 initiated • Diagnosis concluded - Feb Win in China Omnichannel capabilities Brand Access Pandora has a low market share compared to other key markets

Fix fundamentals and relaunch the Pandora brand

Roll-out omnichannel capabilities beyond the US market to create an improved consumer journey 2019 Initiatives of Programme NOW revealed 2019May • Early initiatives unfolding Aug • Brand relaunch 2019 effectuated • Step-change in like-for- Q4 New store concept • Evaluate and rethink the concept store design Cost Reset Cost Reset continuation • Continue reducing costs across all cost buckets to fund commercial initiatives and drive top line performance 10 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation 2019 like trajectory Jan • Positive LFL before Feb 2020 COVID-19 implications Strategic reorganisation

Q2 completed 2020 • Programme NOW rescoped Brand momentum still strong despite less media spend due to COVID-19 Key brand metrics still stronger than before the brand relaunch in August 2019… 1 Q: Name jewellery brands that come to mind Unaided brand >6% awareness Q2 2019, Q2 2020, pre Brand Relaunch post Brand Relaunch 2 Q: Name jewellery brands that you can remember having seen an ad for in the past 3 months Unaided >10% advertisement recall Q2 2019, Q2 2020, pre Brand Relaunch post Brand Relaunch 3 >22% Google searches Q2 2019, Q2 2020, pre Brand Relaunch post Brand Relaunch …Despite significantly less media spend due to COVID-19 Media spend vs last year and vs planned spend -5%>-30% Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Planned spend Brand momentum to be re-accelerated as stores reopen Media spend was materially increased towards the end of Q2 2020 as stores began to reopen

Higher media spend across channels to continue in H2 2020 compared with H1 2020 to drive brand relevance and traffic Source: Pandora brand tracker surveys Note: Pre brand relaunch period is 12 months before brand relaunch. Post brand relaunch period is from September 2019 to December 2019. Google searches are measured through +20,000 key words related to Pandora. 1China not included 11 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation KEY DRIVERS FOR THE Q2 2020 ONLINE PERFORMANCE Exceptional online growth of +176% Brand relevance strong enough to take consumers from offline to online as physical stores closed down 12 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Traffic significantly increased Traffic increase of almost 100% supported by increased digital media spend and stores being temporarily closed in most markets

Sites running smoothly despite heavy traffic increase

Encouraging test results from new e-mail marketing campaigns with stronger focus on personalisation

- sales up more than 150% vs last year Strong conversion rate development +60% growth in conversion rate despite material traffic increase

Still supported by brand relaunch initiatives such as

Improved inspirational content incl. better imagery Faster load time and easier-to- navigate consumer journey

Supply chain running at full capacity Smooth operation in Q2 even though online orders increased by +200% putting pressure on the cu r rent set-up

rent set-up Generally, no impact on operations Very low out-of-stock-situation despite demand spike in products

New satellite eCommerce warehouses being set-up for H2 2020 trading Significant increase in full-price sales reflects improved brand health FULL-PRICE SALES MATERIALLY UP DURING END-OF-SEASON SALES PERIOD Clearance sales vs. Full-price sales as share of business, week 22-30* Total sales Online sales During the period of week 22-30, Pandora has been able to Clearance Full-price 25% -57% materially increase the share of business coming from full-price 37% -49% 19% 75% 58% 42% 2019 2020 Concept store sales +78% sales by 29% • End-of-season clearance sales accounted for 19% of revenue compared to 37% last year • Online outperforming concept 81% 63% +29% 2019 2020 32% 14% 68%86% 20192020 -56% +27% stores - revenue from end-of- season sale being slightly down, but full-price sales growing by nearly 300% Note: Some stores still being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 13 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Product development anchored with the newly established Global Business Units GLOBAL BUSINESS UNITS TO DRIVE CONCEPT AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY IN THE MAKING Moments, Charms and Collaborations Style, new pillar development & upstream innovation Key objectives Protect the core and rejuvenate the Moments platform Refresh the base assortment Amplify key collaborations (Disney, Harry Potter) and plan for future collaborations Key objectives Identify future growth engines such as new concepts like Pandora Me and Reflexions (Re)-activate and build concepts in other adjacent categories (rings, necklaces and earrings) Leverage other style collections such as Pandora Signature and Pandora Garden Early takeaways from the strategy Change operating model to be data-driven,collection- focused and consumer- centric Cater for entry-price points Maintain product assortment at current level (# of DVs) 14 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Successful collaborations since Timeline of key product introductions since the Brand Relaunch in August 2019 the brand relaunch Star Wars x Pandora to enter the line-up from 1 October 2020 15 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation O-carrier launched in Aug 2019, Brand Relaunch day Pandora ME introduced in Oct 2019 Launched jewellery to support UNICEF in Oct 2019 Harry Potter launched in Nov 2019 More Harry Potter launched in June 2020 New Pandora ME jewellery in July 2020 Star Wars jewellery to launch from Oct 2020 Fixing the fundamentals in China to build the foundation for growth LARGE GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR PANDORA IN CHINA - CURRENT MARKET SHARE IS LESS THAN 1% FIXING THE FUNDAMENTALS STEP-CHANGE FUNCTIONAL EXECUTION INITIATE THE CREATION OF A UNIQUE BRAND POSITION Organisational strengthening headed by new general manager, Jacques Roizen

Enhance performance culture and update store level incentive structure

Exploit key trading periods

Increase marketing efficiency through rigorous tracking and optimisation 16 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Compelling marketing Reset brand message

Consistency across channels

Upgrade agencies capabilities Digital & online experience Operate a consistent digital ecosystem

Branding through digital marketing and SoMe

Reactivation through CRM Customer-centric merchandising Improved inventory allocation and assortment management

Revamp store merchandising Retail experience Personalise the retail experience

Emphasise the brand story

Engage with digital tools

Develop a social community around each store Change consumer perception from mainstream jewellery brand to focus on Pandora's key brand strengths; collectability, affordability and self- expression

and Create an edge by unique retail experience for consumers offline and online Cost savings 2020 run-rate target of DKK 1.4 billion is confirmed COST CATEGORIES COST INITIATIVES & IMPROVEMENTS ANNUAL RUN RATE TARGET SAVINGS ACHIEVED BY END 2020 (DKK billion) (RUN RATE END 2020, DKK billion) • Additional savings being materialised through manufacturing efficiencies Cost of sales • Structured review of high-running products being done to drive targeted savings on high volume designs 0.35-0.4 • New and more efficient organisation implemented in connection with the strategic re-organisation • Continued improvement in productivity per labour hour Retail expenses • Dedicated global Network management function established as part of the 0.35 strategic re-organisation. Further lease cost reductions expected Administrative • A new level for travel spending is planned 0.2-0.25 expenses IT • Cost savings realised from transition and transformation of IT setup across 0.2 service desk, cloud services, application development and maintenance Other • Continued good progress on media tenders yielding savings 0.2-0.3 17 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Agenda of today Executive summary COVID-19 status Update on Programme NOW Q2 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Full year 2020 guidance 18 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Positive EBIT margin and strong cash flow despite significant COVID-19 impact Q2 2020 results Revenue DKK 2.9 billion (-38% YoY growth in local currency) Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores -39% (-10% in Q2 2019) Organic growth -38% (-7% in Q2 2019) EBIT margin excluding restructuring costs 1.1% (22.9% in Q2 2019) Free cash flow DKK 0.9 billion (DKK 1.1 billion in Q2 2019) Q2 2020 key highlights Organic growth was significantly down at -38% as the majority of physical stores were temporarily closed in the quarter due to COVID-19

-38% as the majority of physical stores were temporarily closed in the quarter due to COVID-19 Online growth accelerated to 176% supported by an improved site and increased digital media spend

Total sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores was -39% dragged down by physical stores and partly offset by the positive online development

sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores was -39% dragged down by physical stores and partly offset by the positive online development Traffic into physical stores has steadily recovered since the reopening across markets, but remains at a low level compared with pre-COVID-19

pre-COVID-19 Positive EBIT margin despite the significant decline in revenue due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Immediate cost reductions measures effectuated - 15% decrease in total OPEX

Limited impact on the gross margin due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Programme NOW cost initiatives progressing as planned

Run-rate savings target of DKK 1.4 billion is confirmed

savings target of DKK 1.4 billion is confirmed Strong free cash flow due to COVID-19 related cash management measures and return of excess tax paid in 2019

COVID-19 related cash management measures and return of excess tax paid in 2019 44% decrease in trade receivables during the quarter 19 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Encouraging revenue recovery as stores reopen during the quarter Organic growth down -38% with clear improvement through the quarter DKK million, %-p growth (approximately) 4,693 0% -39% 1% -38% 0% -38% -1% -39% Revenue, Network Sell-out Channel mix Organic Forward Total FX Total Q2 2019 expansion growth incl. and other growth, integration revenue revenue temporary Q2 2020 growth in LC, growth store Q2 2020 in DKK, closures Q2 2020 20 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Commentary Organic growth of -38% impacted by COVID-19 Contribution from Network expansion was limited. Net 17 stores were closed compared to same quarter last year

Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores was -39% in Q2 2020 with continued improvement during the quarter

growth incl. temporarily closed stores was -39% in Q2 2020 with continued improvement during the quarter The negative revenue impact from physical stores closed due to COVID-19 was partly offset by a material acceleration in organic growth in the Online stores of 176%

Positive impact on organic growth from channel mix due to the change of sales-out from Wholesale to Retail as Pandora benefits from the higher average selling price in Retail sell-out Positive EBIT despite significant revenue shortfall due to COVID-19 EBIT margin excluding restructuring costs of 1.1% %-p growth (approximately) 22.9% -18% -3% -1% 1.1% -8% -6.9% EBIT margin, Deleverage Non-recurring FX EBIT margin excl. Restructu- Reported Q2 2019 (COVID-19) adjustment of restructuring ring costs EBIT margin, production costs, Q2 2020 volumes Q2 2020 Commentary EBIT margin of 1.1% excluding restructuring costs Cost saving measures implemented in the beginning of the quarter mitigated the significant deleverage effect due to stores being temporarily closed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Profitability impacted by approx. DKK 0.1 billion from non-recurring production adjustments in Thailand

non-recurring production adjustments in Thailand Production was periodically paused during the second quarter to manage production volumes. Pandora decided to pay salary to all employees during the period

As stores started to reopen across markets, media spend was increased to win market shares Restructuring costs of DKK 0.2 billion Restructuring costs were primarily related to the execution of cost reduction initiatives and consultants

Total restructuring costs in H2.2020 expected to be lower than in H1.2020 - reflecting that Programme NOW is going into the final stages and a stronger organisation less reliant on external support 21 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Considerations on surge of silver and gold price AROUND 30% OF COST OF SALES* IS COMPRISED OF GOLD AND SILVER.. Gold Silver Rest of Cost of sales DKK million AT A SILVER PRICE OF USD 25/OZ, THE ISOLATED IMPACT ON GROSS MARGIN IS SLIGHTLY MORE THAN -3PP COMPARED WITH 2019 • The silver price expensed in the P&L for 2019 was around USD 16 per ounce. Current silver price is more than 55% higher 4,949 6% 25% 69% FY 2019 Around DKK 1.5 billion in gold and silver exposure • Pandora is hedging around 70% of future 12 months use in production • With an additional 2-4 months time lag from production to sale of the product and effect on the income statement, the impact of the recent increase in metal prices will not be seen until mid-2021 OTHER FACTORS IMPACTING THE RUN-RATE GROSS MARGIN Cost of sales is excluding restructuring costs AND AROUND 50% IS PAID IN THAI BAHT Sensitivity analysis on Change in EBIT EBIT Thai Baht vs Danish exchange impact, margin kroner rate DKKm impact THB/DKK -10% 265 1.2% Mitigating factors - including product mix, product design etc.

THB/DKK depreciation

Production efficiency gains

Channel mix development 22 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Strong cashflow generation reflecting the resilient business model Positive free cash flow and healthy leverage ratio Commentary Q2 2019 Q2 2020 150% 1,1 0,9 n/a Cash conversion Free cash flow excl. IFRS 16 excl. IFRS 16 (DKK billion) 1.4x 1.1x NIBD to EBITDA excl. restructuring costs 4.4% 4.2% CAPEX (% of revenue) Cash initiatives paying off Positive free cash flow of DKK 0.9 billion supported by strict cash management measures and return of excess tax paid in 2019

• CAPEX was reduced to DKK 0.1 billion (41% below Q2 2019)

• CAPEX was reduced to DKK 0.1 billion (41% below Q2 2019) NIBD to EBITDA excl. restructuring costs well below the covenant threshold and well within the capital structure policy Lowest ever recorded operating working capital ratio of 2.8% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 %, last 12 months rolling revenue 9.4% -11.9% 11.7% 11.6% -7.3% 2.8% 5.0% 3.1% Working capital Trade receivables Trade payables Inventories 23 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Working capital significantly reduced from 9.4% last year to 2.8% Low working capital among others driven by a reduction of receivables following the drop in revenue

The inventory level has been managed tightly and production was temporarily stopped during Q2. An increase in inventories is still planned during the rest of 2020

Limited risk of material inventory write-downs despite of COVID-19 Agenda of today Executive summary COVID-19 status Update on Programme NOW Q2 2020 financial performance FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE 24 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Financial guidance 2020 has been reinstated ORGANIC GROWTH FINANCIAL GUIDANCE CONDITIONED BY -14% to -20% • No material, new lockdowns o There may be some temporary local lockdowns of physical (Guidance pre COVID-19:"-3% to -6%") stores as currently experienced in Victoria, Australia • Number of open stores will gradually improve from 90% by end EBIT MARGIN EXCL. RESTRUCTURING COSTS July to 100% by end Q3 2020 16% to 19% • No material deterioration of the general macro environment and consumer spending • Social distancing requirements will have a negative impact on (Guidance pre COVID-19: "Above 23%") revenue, mainly in Q4 2020 25 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Implications for second half and updated key assumptions for FY 2020 Implied Organic Growth H2 2020 Implied EBIT margin H2 2020 IMPLIED H2 2020 GUIDANCE -5% to -15% -14% to -20% -26% H1 2020, actual H2 2020, implied FY 2020 guidance 20% to 24% 16% to 19% 10% H1 2020, actual H2 2020, implied FY 2020 guidance BUILDING BLOCKS UPDATED Building blocks updated to reflect the uncertain situation prompted by COVID-19 Total sell-out growth similar range as the Organic Growth guidance of "-14% to -20%"

similar range as the Organic Growth guidance of "-14% to -20%" Net concept store openings changed from previously "25-50 closures" to "around net 50 closures"

changed from previously "25-50 closures" to "around net 50 closures" Restructuring costs maintained at "around DKK 1 billion"

maintained at "around DKK 1 billion" Reduction of CAPEX by around DKK 0.1 billion from previously "DKK 0.7 billion" to "DKK 0.6 billion"

by around DKK 0.1 billion from previously "DKK 0.7 billion" to "DKK 0.6 billion" Effective tax rate remains at "22-23%"

Cash distribution continues to be suspended 26 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Closing remarks Encouraging recovery in Q2 and Programme NOW rescoped July - development now to reflect the progress since impacted by new lockdowns launch Positive EBIT despite revenue Financial guidance shortfall and strong working for the full year 2020 capital - very healthy liquidity reinstated 27 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Q&A 28 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation APPENDIX 29 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Pandora is the world's most recognised jewellery brand 36% 43% Aided brand awareness development 80% 83% 85% 86% 63% 67% 73% 50% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Aided brand awareness across selected jewellery companies 85%86% 72% 79% 64% 74% 77% 66% 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2018 2019* Source: Pandora Brand Tracker 2019 (n=5,874) Markets include AU, CN, FR, IT, UK, US *Research methodology was changed in 2019 to focus on key markets 30 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Pandora consumers are across generations and stay loyal Age distribution of our consumers who have purchased Pandora Pandora owners highly consider to buy Pandora jewellery unrelated to within the last 12 months time of ownership 18 65 Q: Would you, as a Pandora owner, consider buying Pandora jewellery? 90% 87% 88% 85% 25% 28% 23% 15% 8% 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 Last 12 months 1-2 years 3-5 years More than 5 years Source: Pandora Brand Tracker 2019 (n=957| n=1416) Note: Markets include AU, CN, FR, IT, UK, US *Survey-data allows for the possibility that share of repurchasers can be slightly higher than previous years active owner-base **Deviation in Awareness from funnel-slides caused by different market filters in order to compare to 2014 (excludes CN, CZ, JP, SG and AE) 31 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Pandora consumers have a wide-range of purchase criteria Development 2017-2019,%-point Pandora top 5 purchase drivers Share of Active Pandora Owners* (n=1,092), % Pandora top 5 purchase barriers Women that consider buying Pandora for themselves but haven't bought in 2019 (n=1,573), % 56 37 4544 48 39 13 10 10 10 I like the design Offers Pandora allows Has a variety of Is affordable Too expensive Not interested I already own I don't know There are no jewellery I can me to customise different types in charms & enough C&B the collections stores in my area wear everyday my look of jewellery bracelets enough +5 +1 +4 -1 +7 -3 +6 +2 +3 +2 Source: Pandora Brand Tracker 2019 Note: Markets include AU, CN, FR, IT, UK, US *Active Owners include owners who have purchased past 12 monthsand/or received past 12 months 32 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Pandora's online business & presence Online store development DKK million Online store % of Group Revenue Online store revenue % 1.500 55 1.400 50 52% 1.300 45 1.200 1.100 40 1.000 35 900 30 800 1,487 700 25 1,307 600 20 500 1,019 13% 16% 15 400 812 12% 9% 9% 10% 10% 15% 300 527 8% 543 621 10 200 69 7% 6% 6% 438 447 477 455 3% 373 4% 400 3% 304 298 5 100 2% 190 264 187 141 92 98 4% 5% 0 3% 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2015 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 201920202020 176% 52% 20 SINGLE STRONG ORGANIC REVENUE SHARE OF GROWTH IN GROUP REVENUE IN MARKETS DIGIT RETURN PROFITABILITY Q2 '20 Q2 '20 RATES 33 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Online platforms Pandora online stores available in 20 markets across all regions, incl. China (own and Tmall distribution), Australia, Italy, the UK, the US etc. More than 320 million visits on the Pandora online stores in 2019 More than 13 million Pandora club members worldwide 16.4 million Facebook followers 8 million followers on Instagram Unleash the pandora.net growth potential through digital initiatives 2019 FOCUS 2020 FOCUS NEW AND IMPROVED PANDORA.NET SITE WENT LIVE 29 AUGUST 2019 Examples: 3 KEY DIGITAL STRATEGIC INITIATIVES SET TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES THROUGH IMPROVING THE DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ON PANDORA.NET Digital strategic initiatives Sub-initiatives (examples) Desired outcome Streamlined the customer journey

Better and higher quality of imagery

Content is more inspiring

Cleaned up the base for higher speed

Reduced site load-time by 40% 1 • Make it easy to find products Remove barriers to shop • Faster loading time and speed • Better planning and forecasting to avoid stockouts Improve customer satisfaction

Increase conversion rate Conversion rate +7% Traffic, m +23% Old site, New site, Sep-Dec 2018 Sep-Dec 2019 34 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation 2 Make pandora.net a place for inspiration 3 Attract new consumers online Make charms collection more compelling

more compelling Encourage fans to visit more often through more targeted comms with dynamically created content

Content integration with social media (Instagram and Youtube)

Launch online stores in new markets in a profitable and sustainable way

in a profitable and sustainable way Use our retail footprint to recruit new digital customers

to recruit new digital customers Be accessible at selected online marketplaces Maintain high engagement rate

Increase frequency of shopping

Grow the consumer base in current online markets

Expand online presence to more markets Omnichannel capabilities ready to be scaled globally OMNICHANNEL FEATURES HAVE NOW ROLLED OUT IN THE US AND CHINA; 2020 FOCUS ON DEEPENING THESE AND EMEA ROLL-OUT Online View of Inventory Endless aisle Buy Online, Return in Store Click & Collect Ship from Store Across all stores (already live) O&O concept stores (planned) Pilot (planned) Objective of implementing omnichannel capabilities is to enhance the customer journey by creating a seamless link between online and physical stores Omnichannel capabilities being prioritised Focus on rolling out "Online View of Inventory" and "Endless aisle" across key markets

"Click & Collect" being trialled in the US and in Shanghai concept stores in China

The feature will be piloted in the UK during 2020

Besides the roll-out of omnichannel features in US and China in 2019, a new customer service platform (US) was implemented and order management technology 35 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Revenue development by sales channel and by product category Channel development Q2 Growth, 2020 Growth, FY 2019 Q2/Q2, share of FY/FY, share of DKK million Q2 2020 LC revenue FY 2019 LC revenue Pandora owned retail 2,480 -20% 86% 14,181 8% 65% - of which concept 924 -61% 32% 10,619 5% 49% stores - of which online stores 1,487 176% 52% 2,782 18% 13% - of which other points 68 -61% 2% 780 22% 4% of sale Wholesale 365 -73% 13% 6,725 -24% 31% - of which franchise 126 -84% 4% 3,843 -25% 18% concept stores - of which other points 239 -57% 8% 2,882 -22% 13% of sale Third-party distribution 32 -85% 1% 962 -26% 4% Total revenue 2,876 -38% 100% 21,868 -6% 100% 36 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Product category development Q2 Growth, 2020 Growth, FY 2019 Q2/Q2, share of FY/FY, share of DKK million Q2 2020 LC revenue FY 2019 LC revenue Charms 1,524 -40% 53% 11,395 -8% 52% Bracelets 537 -41% 19% 4,216 -6% 19% Rings 407 -31% 14% 3,113 -4% 14% Earrings 189 -37% 7% 1,487 -1% 7% Necklaces & Pendants 219 -34% 8% 1,658 0% 8% Total revenue 2,876 -38% 100% 21,868 -6% 100% Key markets revenue and total like-for-like overview Sell-out growth Share of Share of Growth Q2/Q2, incl.temporarily revenue, Growth FY/FY, Like-for-like revenue, DKK million Q2 2020 LC closed stores Q2 2020 FY 2019 LC FY 2019 FY 2019 EMEA 1,366 -36% - 48% 10,740 -4% -7% 49% - of which the UK 409 -11% -25% 14% 2,861 2% -7% 13% - of which Italy 261 -48% -45% 9% 2,272 -8% -7% 10% - of which France 197 -21% -17% 7% 1,169 -7% -11% 5% - of which Germany 185 -6% -10% 6% 963 -8% -5% 4% AMERICAS 826 -44% - 29% 6,772 -5% -5% 31% - of which the US 687 -35% -35% 24% 4,677 -9% -5% 21% ASIA PACIFIC 685 -35% - 24% 4,356 -11% -15% 20% - of which Australia 167 -30% -33% 6% 1,118 -16% -17% 5% - of which China 378 -24% -24% 13% 1,970 -1% -11% 9% Group 2,876 -38% -39% 100% 21,868 -6% -8% 100% 37 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Store network development Net openings Number of points of sale Q2 2020 Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019 Concept stores 2,714 -32 -17 - of which Pandora owned 1,373 -9 -7 - of which franchise owned 828 -17 -6 - of which third-party distribution 513 -6 -4 Other points of sale 4,539 -54 -239 - of which Pandora owned 227 2 39 - of which wholesale 3,706 -40 -222 - of which third-party distribution 606 -16 -56 Total points of sale 7,253 -86 -256 38 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Concept stores per market Growth Growth Growth O&O stores Growth O&O stores Number of concept stores Number of concept stores Number of concept stores Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Number of O&O Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 /Q1 2020 /Q2 2019 Q2 2020 /Q1 2020 /Q2 2019 UK 216 222 233 -6 -17 127 1 0 Russia 182 186 195 -4 -13 0 0 0 Germany 138 141 151 -3 -13 133 -2 -12 Italy 146 146 146 0 0 107 0 2 France 121 121 121 0 0 77 0 2 Spain 88 88 83 0 5 70 0 2 Poland 52 52 49 0 3 37 0 -1 South Africa 30 30 30 0 0 28 0 0 Turkey 30 30 29 0 1 30 0 1 Ireland 26 29 28 -3 -2 21 -3 -2 Netherlands 25 26 27 -1 -2 25 -1 -2 Ukraine 30 30 27 0 3 0 0 0 Portugal 26 26 26 0 0 0 0 0 Belgium 23 24 25 -1 -2 14 -1 -1 Romania 23 23 22 0 1 12 0 0 United Arab Emirates 18 18 20 0 -2 18 0 -2 Czech Republic 19 19 19 0 0 10 0 0 Israel 17 18 17 -1 0 0 0 0 Austria 11 14 15 -3 -4 9 0 -1 Greece 13 14 14 -1 -1 0 0 0 Denmark 7 8 14 -1 -7 7 -1 -7 Saudi Arabia 12 13 12 -1 0 0 0 0 Sweden 10 9 11 1 -1 10 1 -1 Nigeria 8 8 10 0 -2 0 0 0 Rest of EMEA 145 146 137 -1 8 21 0 2 EMEA 1,416 1,441 1,461 -25 -45 756 -6 -20 USA 403 403 395 0 8 156 0 3 Brazil 91 91 95 0 -4 54 0 -3 Canada 79 79 79 0 0 23 0 0 Mexico 76 76 66 0 10 47 0 7 Caribbean 26 27 27 -1 -1 0 0 0 Rest of Americas 81 82 67 -1 14 13 0 0 Americas 756 758 729 -2 27 293 0 7 China 236 238 227 -2 9 225 -2 7 Australia 123 126 128 -3 -5 38 0 -1 Philippines 35 34 35 1 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 31 32 33 -1 -2 0 0 0 Hong Kong 28 29 28 -1 0 26 -1 1 Thailand 21 20 19 1 2 0 0 0 New Zealand 18 18 17 0 1 9 0 1 Singapore 11 11 16 0 -5 11 0 -1 Rest of Asia Pacific 39 39 38 0 1 15 0 -1 Asia Pacific 542 547 541 -5 1 324 -3 6 All markets 2,714 2,746 2,731 -32 -17 1,373 -9 -7 39 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Profitability development Q2 2020 Q2 2020 excl. DKK million Q2 2020 reported Restructuring costs restructuring costs Q2 2019 reported Revenue 2,876 - 2,876 4,693 Cost of sales -778 -56 -722 -1,190 Gross profit 2,099 -56 2,155 3,503 Gross margin 73.0% 74.9% 74.6% Operating expenses (incl. D&A) -2,297 -175 -2,122 -2,739 - of which sales, distribution and marketing expenses -1,704 -43 -1,704 -2,071 - of which administrative expenses -418 -132 -418 -668 EBIT -198 -231 33 764 EBIT margin -6.9% 1.1% 16.3% FY 2019 FY 2019 excl. FY 20181 DKK million FY 2019 reported Restructuring costs restructuring costs Revenue 21,868 - 21,868 22,806 Cost of sales -5,966 -1,016 -4,950 -5,864 Gross profit 15,903 -1,016 16,919 16,942 Gross margin 72.7% 77.4% 74.3% Operating expenses (incl. D&A) -6,457 -198 -6,259 -6,080 - of which sales, distribution and marketing expenses -2,847 -151 -2,696 -2,142 - of which administrative expenses -2,770 -660 -2,110 -2,289 EBIT 3,829 -2,025 5,854 6,431 EBIT margin 17.5% 26.8% 28.2% 1Comparison figures have not been restated following the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases 40 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Working capital and cash management DKK million Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Inventory 2,250 2,155 2,137 2,835 2,609 - Share of revenue (last 12 months) 11.6% 10.1% 9.8% 13.0% 11.7% Trade receivables 602 1,081 1,643 1,256 1,124 - Share of revenue (last 12 months) 3.1% 5.1% 7.5% 5.8% 5.0% Trade payables -2,316 -2,337 -3,095 -2,222 -1,632 - Share of revenue (last 12 months) -11.9% -11.0% -14.2% -10.2% -7.3% Operating working capital 535 899 684 1,869 2,101 - Share of revenue (last 12 months) 2.8% 4.2% 3.1% 8.6% 9.4% Free cash flow excl. IFRS16 CAPEX % of revenue NIBD to EBITDA excl. restructuring costs (last 12 months) 943 -272 2,760 758 1,145 121 129 184 254 206 4.2% 3.2% 2.3% 5.8% 4% 1.1x 1.3x 1.5x 1.8x 1.4x Selected KPIs Days Sales of Inventory - last 6 months of COGS (183 days) Days Sales of Outstanding last 3 months of wholesale and third party distribution revenue (90 days) 228 134 109 182 201 89 46 36 49 40 41 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Hedging policy and raw materials share of production costs Commodity hedging policy is to hedge around 70% of future 12 months use in production For illustrative purposes Hedged Realised 100% 70% to 100% 70% to 90% 50% to 70% 30% to 50% Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 With an additional 2-4 months time lag from production to sale of the product and effect on the income statement, the impact of the recent increase in metal prices will not be seen until mid-2021 42 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Raw material share of cost of goods sold Other Other raw materials Gold Silver 25% 36% 45% 51% 58% 59% 54% 14% 14% 15% 14% 14% 12% 15% 9% 11% 9% 10% 9% 6% 46% 36% 8% 30% 27% 24% 24% 25% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Other in 2019 consists of ~35% labour, ~15% cost to third-partyset-ups (i.e. plating) and ~50% licence, customs, remelt and minor provisions

third-partyset-ups (i.e. plating) and ~50% licence, customs, remelt and minor provisions From 2019 inhouse plating is considered part of 'Other raw materials', having previously been part of 'Other'. Overview of the global jewellery market Fine jewellery market 2018- 2022 MARKET DEVELOPMENT CAGR of 6% Jewellery market development 10 largest jewellery markets 10 years, EUR billion CAGR 2018, EUR million Costume Jewellery Fine Jewellery China 89,827 5% India 54,556 282 USA 47,638 14% 13% 289 216 Japan 8.226 13% 14% HK 6.255 146 Canada 5.820 15% 86% 87% 87% UK 5.255 85% Taiwan 4.510 Germany 4.235 2009201020112012201320142015201620172018 Russia 3.789 Jewellery eCOM development EUR billion E-commerce CAGR ~15% ~20 ~23 ~18 2016 2017 2018 Global category share Wristwear Earrings Other JEWELLERY DEVELOPMENT Rings Neckwear 3% 17% 31% 31% 18% Source: Euromonitor Fine jewellery metal split (2018) Gold Metal Combination Silver Other Platinum 6% 6% 10% 14% 64% World's 10 largest jewellery brands EUR billion, 2017, approx. ~3 Chow Lao Feng Tiffany Cartier Kalyan Lao MiaoSwarovski Chow Bulgari Tai Fook Xiang & Co Sang ~2.5% Sang ~0.5% Market share (approx.) 43 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability We believe high-quality jewellery, superior business performance and high ethical standards go hand in hand, and we craft our jewellery with respect for resources, environment and people. We will become carbon neutral in our operations by 2025 and have committed to set Science Based Targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the full value chain. We are committed signatories of the United Nations Global Compact and certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council since 2012. Pandora supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals Four goals in particular guide our strategy as this is where we can contribute the most. 44 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Frontrunner in ESG Investment Performance For the fourth consecutive year, we received the top rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. Climate and As the world's largest jewellery maker, we are environment determined to reduce our climate footprint and help set an example for the wider industry. Carbon neutral 100% renewable energy Committed to set in own operations at our crafting facilities Science Based Targets by 2025 by 2020 to reduce emissions across full value chain 88% of waste was Our two largest crafting facilities and recycled at our crafting facilities global office are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified. Data per Dec. 31, 2019 SUSTAINABILITY Sustainable products 100% 97% 98% recycled recycled of all stones are silver grains gold grains man-made Responsible Sourcing Programme Pandora is committed to ensuring that our business practices, including our suppliers, live up to high social 100% certified and environmental silver and gold grain suppliers standards. 45 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Workplace and society Inclusive workspace At Pandora, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion in and beyond our own operations. We will not tolerate any form of discrimination and are committed to gender diversity in our organisation. We will continue to advance our approach to diversity and inclusion. Partnering with UNICEF to empower young people Pandora and UNICEF have launched a global partnership to support the most vulnerable children, especially girls, around the world to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfil their potential. Through sale of Jewellery and other initiatives, Pandora will raise funds for UNICEF's important work. 50/50 gender split in our Board of Directors 26% of Senior management are women and 74% are men Data per Dec. 31, 2019 Investor Relations contact details Investor Relations team Michael Bjergby VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury +45 7219 5387 miby@pandora.net Christian Møller Investor Relations Officer +45 7219 5361 chmo@pandora.net 46 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Share information ADR information Trading symbol PNDORA ADR trading symbol PANDY Sponsored level 1 programme Identification number/ISIN DK0060252690 Programme type (J.P. Morgan) GICS 25203010 Ratio (ADR:ORD) 4 ADRs : 1 ordinary share (4:1) Number of shares 100,000,000 ADR ISIN US 698 341 2031 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Sector Goods Share capital 100,000,000 Nominal value, DKK 1 Free float (incl. treasury 100% shares) 47 Pandora Q2 2020 - Teleconference presentation Attachments Original document

