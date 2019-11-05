Log in
PANDORA AS

Pandora : Jeweller Pandora cuts sales forecast on weak consumer, Hong Kong unrest

0
11/05/2019 | 03:43am EST
A Pandora sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday warned of a steeper fall in sales this year than expected, hurt by lower spending by consumers in the United States and Britain and political unrest in Hong Kong.

It now sees sales falling 7-9% this year, down from a previous forecast of a 3-7% drop.

Shares were seen down as much as 15% in early trade.

Pandora's jewellery, especially its charms for bracelets, used to be in high demand but the company is struggling to entice consumers with new and edgy pieces, keeping both shoppers and investors at bay.

In a bid to win back shoppers the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity has doubled down on efforts to refresh its image but costs related to the revamp weighed on the quarter.

Total like-for-like sales dropped 10% in the third quarter, while in Hong Kong sales halved as protests disrupted traffic at its stores.

A weaker economy pressured consumer spending in some of its biggest markets, including the United States, Britain and mainland China.

Third-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs fell 25% to 891 million Danish crowns ($132.71 million), below the 986 million crowns expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 22 018 M
EBIT 2019 5 647 M
Net income 2019 2 752 M
Debt 2019 11 461 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 32 038 M
Chart PANDORA AS
Duration : Period :
Pandora AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 309,67  DKK
Last Close Price 339,70  DKK
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Lacik President & Chief Executive Officer
Peder Tuborgh Chairman
Anders Boyer-Søgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrea Dawn Alvey Independent Director
Povl Christian Lütke Frigast Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA AS28.04%4 778
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA26.25%45 503
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.15.18%3 026
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED18.22%2 815
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%1 854
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-17.01%831
