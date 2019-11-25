Pandora : TRANSACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Pandora A/S
Changes in company's own shares
TRANSACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora's share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.
Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase price, DKK
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
Accumulated, latest announcement
|
5,638,208
|
|
1,511,907,153
|
18 November 2019
|
49,702
|
278.88
|
13,860,720
|
19 November 2019
|
32,000
|
278.21
|
8,902,739
|
20 November 2019
|
30,000
|
273.09
|
8,192,640
|
21 November 2019
|
20,000
|
273.87
|
5,477,364
|
22 November 2019
|
30,000
|
273.97
|
8,218,977
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
5,799,910
|
|
1,556,559,593
With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 6,224,798 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.22% of the Company's share capital.
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.
