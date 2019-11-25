Log in
Pandora : TRANSACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

11/25/2019 | 11:08am EST
Pandora A/S
Changes in company's own shares TRANSACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora's share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 5,638,208 1,511,907,153
18 November 2019 49,702 278.88 13,860,720
19 November 2019 32,000 278.21 8,902,739
20 November 2019 30,000 273.09 8,192,640
21 November 2019 20,000 273.87 5,477,364
22 November 2019 30,000 273.97 8,218,977
Accumulated under the programme 5,799,910 1,556,559,593

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 6,224,798 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.22% of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

CONTACT
For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Bjergby
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 7219 5387
miby@pandora.net 		CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net
Christian Møller
Investor Relations Officer
+45 7219 5361
chmo@pandora.net

Attachments

Attachments:
Pandora_Company Announcement_No_565_UK.pdf
Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_565.xlsx
Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_565.pdf

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:07:01 UTC
