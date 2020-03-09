Log in
PANDORA AS

PANDORA AS

(PNDORA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 03/09 12:09:59 pm
267.4 DKK   -9.17%
PANDORA : Transactions in Connection With Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/04PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora closes 30 shops in Italy due to coronavirus
RE
03/04PANDORA : Announces strategic reorganisation
AQ
Pandora : Transactions in Connection With Share Buyback Programme

03/09/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Pandora A/S
Changes in company's own shares Transactions in Connection With Share Buyback Programme

On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora's share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 7,732,036 2,161,500,231
2 March 2020 28,000 298.02 8,344,686
3 March 2020 25,000 304.72 7,618,058
4 March 2020 36,000 302.65 10,895,530
5 March 2020 40,195 297.07 11,940,628
Accumulated under the programme 7,861,231 2,200,299,133

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 8,254,058 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.25% of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

CONTACT
For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Bjergby
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 7219 5387
miby@pandora.net 		CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net
Christian Møller
Investor Relations Officer
+45 7219 5361
chmo@pandora.net

Disclaimer

Pandora A/S published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:07:04 UTC
