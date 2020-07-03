Pandora Investments Public : 30/06/2020 | Approval of the Audited financial statements for the year 2019 and setting of the Annual General Meeting for 23/07/2020 DOWNLOAD FILE

Log in
Pandora Investments Public : 30/06/2020 | Approval of the Audited financial statements for the year 2019 and setting of the Annual General Meeting for 23/07/2020

07/03/2020

Report and consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Contents

PageConsolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated balance sheet

1

  • 2 -3

    Consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated statement of cash flows

  • 4 -6

7 - 8

Statement of comprehensive income 9

Balance sheet 10

Statement of changes in equity 11

Statement of cash flows 12

Important note

The attached statements are an extract from the audited financial statements. For fuller understanding we strongly recommend to refer to the full set of financial statements found in the web site of the Company and its announcement to the Cyprus Stock Exchange. The language of the financial statement is Greek. This report is a translation.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2019

2019

2018

Revenue

57.599.015

66.164.380

Cost of sales

(26.922.114)

(30.931.385)

___________

___________

Gross profit

30.676.901

35.232.995

Selling and marketing expenses

(17.201.703)

(20.774.542)

Administrative expenses

(12.676.681)

(11.598.101)

Share of profit/(loss) of associates

33.794

(140.444)

Share of profit of joint venture

1.337.945

1.049.961

Other income

2.289.043

2.162.236

Other gains - net

7.502.685

2.146.006

(Loss)/gain from reversal of impairment losses on financial and

contract assets - net

(389.304)

19.465

___________

___________

Operating profit

11.572.680

8.097.576

Gain from financial liabilities carried at fair value through profit or

loss

865.068

-

Finance costs - net

(4.635.989)

(4.544.894)

___________

___________

Profit before tax

7.801.759

3.552.682

Income tax credit/(charge)

2.209.948

(9.043)

___________

___________

Profit for the year

10.011.707

3.543.639

===========

===========

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

9.941.293

2.932.335

Non-controlling interest

70.414

611.304

___________

___________

10.011.707

3.543.639

===========

===========

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss

Share of fair value (losses)/gains from associates

(3.325)

11.274

Fair value (losses)/gains of instruments of fair value through

other comprehensive income

(240.015)

813.897

___________

___________

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss

(243.340)

825.171

___________

___________

Other comprehensive (losses)/gains for the year after tax

(243.340)

825.171

___________

___________

Total comprehensive profit for the year

9.768.367

4.368.810

===========

===========

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

9.697.953

3.757.506

Non-controlling interest

70.414

611.304

___________

___________

9.768.367

4.368.810

===========

===========

Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the

Company (cents per share):

- Basic and diluted

2,34

0,69

===========

===========

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019

2019

2018

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2.494.611

23.342.748

Right-of-use assets

6.202.331

-

Investment property

373.038.588

369.952.367

Investments in joint operation

-

972.315

Investments in associates

13.604.413

14.592.704

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

9.829.602

10.069.617

Other assets

11.641.188

11.305.470

Trade and other receivables

3.327.566

2.699.830

Restricted cash

3.698.869

2.958.928

___________

___________

423.837.168

435.893.979

___________

___________

Current assets

Inventories

204.063.374

190.730.995

Trade and other receivables

19.064.330

18.102.005

Other assets

11.574.639

6.764.319

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

7.578

25.618

Restricted cash

14.563.867

28.479.299

Cash and cash equivalents

33.544.700

22.434.641

___________

___________

282.818.488

266.536.877

___________

___________

Total assets

706.655.656

702.430.856

===========

===========

Equity and liabilities

Capital and reserves

Share capital

72.153.985

72.153.985

Share premium

21.149.101

21.149.101

Reserve from the conversion of share capital in Euro

365.074

365.074

Fair value reserve

1.943.704

2.187.044

Reserve of joint control

(7.658.150)

(7.658.150)

Retained earnings

149.577.520

126.072.285

___________

___________

237.531.234

214.269.339

Non-controlling interest

3.709.296

9.852.584

___________

___________

Total equity

241.240.530

224.121.923

___________

___________

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

70.401.282

127.961.977

Convertible bonds

114.640.000

115.505.068

Lease liabilities

14.503.854

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

40.443.102

42.926.198

Contract liabilities

64.428.160

62.123.856

Trade and other payables

2.766.101

-

___________

___________

307.182.499

348.517.099

___________

___________

(2)

Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 (continued)

2019

2018

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

28.530.015

38.397.039

Contract liabilities

89.671.736

48.482.366

Current income tax liabilities

251.073

39.643

Borrowings

38.388.679

42.872.786

Lease liabilities

1.391.124

-

___________

___________

158.232.627

129.791.834

___________

___________

Total liabilities

465.415.126

478.308.933

___________

___________

Total equity and liabilities

706.655.656

702.430.856

===========

===========

(3)

George M. Leptos, Director

On 29 June 2020 the Board of Directors of Pandora Investments Public Limited authorized these financial statements for issue.

Christos Constantinides, Director

Pandora Investments Public Limited

Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Reserve from the conversion of share

Share

Share

Fair value

Capital (2)

premium (2)

reserves (2)

Balance at 1 January 2018

72.153.985

21.149.101

1.361.873

365.074

(7.658.150)

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________

Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 as at

1 January 2018

-

-

-

-

-

Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 from

associates as at 1 January 2018

-

-

-

-

-

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________

Restated balance at 1 January 2018

72.153.985

21.149.101

1.361.873

365.074

(7.658.150)

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________

Comprehensive profit

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________

Other comprehensive income

Fair value gains on financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

813.897

-

-

Share of fair value gains from associates

-

-

11.274

-

-

__________

__________

_________

__________

__________

-

-

825.171

-

-

__________

__________

_________

__________

__________

Total other comprehensive profit

-

-

825.171

-

-

__________

__________

_________

__________

__________

Balance at 31 December 2018

72.153.985

21.149.101

2.187.044

365.074

(7.658.150)

==========

==========

=========

==========

===========

capital into Reserve

Retained

Non-controlling

Total

Euro (2) of joint control (2)

earnings (1)

Total

interest

equity

€ €

125.097.487

212.469.370

9.241.280

221.710.650

__________

__________

__________

___________

(1.377.721)

(1.377.721)

-

(1.377.721)

(579.816)

(579.816)

-

(579.816)

__________

__________

__________

___________

123.139.950

210.511.833

9.241.280

219.753.113

__________

__________

__________

___________

2.932.335

2.932.335

611.304

3.543.639

__________

__________

__________

___________

-

813.897

-

813.897

-

11.274

-

11.274

__________

__________

_________

___________

-

825.171

-

825.171

__________

__________

_________

___________

2.932.335

3.757.506

611.304

4.368.810

__________

__________

_________

___________

126.072.285

214.269.339

9.852.584

224.121.923

==========

==========

=========

===========

(4)

Disclaimer

Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 57,6 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
Net income 2019 9,94 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2019 206 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 25,3 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michalakis G. Leptos Chairman, Managing Director & Executive President
Giorgos M. Leptos Executive Director
Christos Constantinides Executive Director
Petros Michaelides Non-Executive Director
Charalambos Hatzipanayiotou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD25
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.00%37 913
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.46%35 410
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.38%29 469
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.43%29 121
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.87%27 844
