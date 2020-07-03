Pandora Investments Public : 30/06/2020 | Approval of the Audited financial statements for the year 2019 and setting of the Annual General Meeting for 23/07/2020 DOWNLOAD FILE 0 07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Report and consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 Contents PageConsolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated balance sheet 1 2 -3 Consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated statement of cash flows

4 -6 7 - 8 Statement of comprehensive income 9 Balance sheet 10 Statement of changes in equity 11 Statement of cash flows 12 Important note The attached statements are an extract from the audited financial statements. For fuller understanding we strongly recommend to refer to the full set of financial statements found in the web site of the Company and its announcement to the Cyprus Stock Exchange. The language of the financial statement is Greek. This report is a translation. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 € € Revenue 57.599.015 66.164.380 Cost of sales (26.922.114) (30.931.385) ___________ ___________ Gross profit 30.676.901 35.232.995 Selling and marketing expenses (17.201.703) (20.774.542) Administrative expenses (12.676.681) (11.598.101) Share of profit/(loss) of associates 33.794 (140.444) Share of profit of joint venture 1.337.945 1.049.961 Other income 2.289.043 2.162.236 Other gains - net 7.502.685 2.146.006 (Loss)/gain from reversal of impairment losses on financial and contract assets - net (389.304) 19.465 ___________ ___________ Operating profit 11.572.680 8.097.576 Gain from financial liabilities carried at fair value through profit or loss 865.068 - Finance costs - net (4.635.989) (4.544.894) ___________ ___________ Profit before tax 7.801.759 3.552.682 Income tax credit/(charge) 2.209.948 (9.043) ___________ ___________ Profit for the year 10.011.707 3.543.639 =========== =========== Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 9.941.293 2.932.335 Non-controlling interest 70.414 611.304 ___________ ___________ 10.011.707 3.543.639 =========== =========== Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Share of fair value (losses)/gains from associates (3.325) 11.274 Fair value (losses)/gains of instruments of fair value through other comprehensive income (240.015) 813.897 ___________ ___________ Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (243.340) 825.171 ___________ ___________ Other comprehensive (losses)/gains for the year after tax (243.340) 825.171 ___________ ___________ Total comprehensive profit for the year 9.768.367 4.368.810 =========== =========== Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 9.697.953 3.757.506 Non-controlling interest 70.414 611.304 ___________ ___________ 9.768.367 4.368.810 =========== =========== Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the Company (cents per share): - Basic and diluted 2,34 0,69 =========== =========== (1) Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 2019 2018 € € Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2.494.611 23.342.748 Right-of-use assets 6.202.331 - Investment property 373.038.588 369.952.367 Investments in joint operation - 972.315 Investments in associates 13.604.413 14.592.704 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 9.829.602 10.069.617 Other assets 11.641.188 11.305.470 Trade and other receivables 3.327.566 2.699.830 Restricted cash 3.698.869 2.958.928 ___________ ___________ 423.837.168 435.893.979 ___________ ___________ Current assets Inventories 204.063.374 190.730.995 Trade and other receivables 19.064.330 18.102.005 Other assets 11.574.639 6.764.319 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 7.578 25.618 Restricted cash 14.563.867 28.479.299 Cash and cash equivalents 33.544.700 22.434.641 ___________ ___________ 282.818.488 266.536.877 ___________ ___________ Total assets 706.655.656 702.430.856 =========== =========== Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 72.153.985 72.153.985 Share premium 21.149.101 21.149.101 Reserve from the conversion of share capital in Euro 365.074 365.074 Fair value reserve 1.943.704 2.187.044 Reserve of joint control (7.658.150) (7.658.150) Retained earnings 149.577.520 126.072.285 ___________ ___________ 237.531.234 214.269.339 Non-controlling interest 3.709.296 9.852.584 ___________ ___________ Total equity 241.240.530 224.121.923 ___________ ___________ Non-current liabilities Borrowings 70.401.282 127.961.977 Convertible bonds 114.640.000 115.505.068 Lease liabilities 14.503.854 - Deferred income tax liabilities 40.443.102 42.926.198 Contract liabilities 64.428.160 62.123.856 Trade and other payables 2.766.101 - ___________ ___________ 307.182.499 348.517.099 ___________ ___________ (2) Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 (continued) 2019 2018 € € Current liabilities Trade and other payables 28.530.015 38.397.039 Contract liabilities 89.671.736 48.482.366 Current income tax liabilities 251.073 39.643 Borrowings 38.388.679 42.872.786 Lease liabilities 1.391.124 - ___________ ___________ 158.232.627 129.791.834 ___________ ___________ Total liabilities 465.415.126 478.308.933 ___________ ___________ Total equity and liabilities 706.655.656 702.430.856 =========== =========== (3) George M. Leptos, Director On 29 June 2020 the Board of Directors of Pandora Investments Public Limited authorized these financial statements for issue. Christos Constantinides, Director Pandora Investments Public Limited Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to equity holders of the Company Reserve from the conversion of share Share Share Fair value Capital (2) premium (2) reserves (2) € € € Balance at 1 January 2018 72.153.985 21.149.101 1.361.873 365.074 (7.658.150) __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 as at 1 January 2018 - - - - - Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 from associates as at 1 January 2018 - - - - - __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Restated balance at 1 January 2018 72.153.985 21.149.101 1.361.873 365.074 (7.658.150) __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Comprehensive profit Profit for the year - - - - - __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Other comprehensive income Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 813.897 - - Share of fair value gains from associates - - 11.274 - - __________ __________ _________ __________ __________ - - 825.171 - - __________ __________ _________ __________ __________ Total other comprehensive profit - - 825.171 - - __________ __________ _________ __________ __________ Balance at 31 December 2018 72.153.985 21.149.101 2.187.044 365.074 (7.658.150) ========== ========== ========= ========== =========== capital into Reserve Retained Non-controlling Total Euro (2) of joint control (2) earnings (1) Total interest equity € € € € € € 125.097.487 212.469.370 9.241.280 221.710.650 __________ __________ __________ ___________ (1.377.721) (1.377.721) - (1.377.721) (579.816) (579.816) - (579.816) __________ __________ __________ ___________ 123.139.950 210.511.833 9.241.280 219.753.113 __________ __________ __________ ___________ 2.932.335 2.932.335 611.304 3.543.639 __________ __________ __________ ___________ - 813.897 - 813.897 - 11.274 - 11.274 __________ __________ _________ ___________ - 825.171 - 825.171 __________ __________ _________ ___________ 2.932.335 3.757.506 611.304 4.368.810 __________ __________ _________ ___________ 126.072.285 214.269.339 9.852.584 224.121.923 ========== ========== ========= =========== (4) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:07 UTC 0 Latest news on PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC 07:20a PANDORA INVESTMENTS PUBLIC : 30/06/2020 | Approval of the Audited financial stat.. PU