Pandora Investments Public : 30/06/2020 | Approval of the Audited financial statements for the year 2019 and setting of the Annual General Meeting for 23/07/2020 DOWNLOAD FILE

Report and consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019
Contents
PageConsolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated balance sheet
1
7 - 8
Statement of comprehensive income 9
Balance sheet 10
Statement of changes in equity 11
Statement of cash flows 12
Important note
The attached statements are an extract from the audited financial statements. For fuller understanding we strongly recommend to refer to the full set of financial statements found in the web site of the Company and its announcement to the Cyprus Stock Exchange. The language of the financial statement is Greek. This report is a translation.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
€
|
€
|
Revenue
|
57.599.015
|
66.164.380
|
Cost of sales
|
(26.922.114)
|
(30.931.385)
|
___________
|
___________
|
Gross profit
|
30.676.901
|
35.232.995
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(17.201.703)
|
(20.774.542)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(12.676.681)
|
(11.598.101)
|
Share of profit/(loss) of associates
|
33.794
|
(140.444)
|
Share of profit of joint venture
|
1.337.945
|
1.049.961
|
Other income
|
2.289.043
|
2.162.236
|
Other gains - net
|
7.502.685
|
2.146.006
|
(Loss)/gain from reversal of impairment losses on financial and
|
contract assets - net
|
(389.304)
|
19.465
|
___________
|
___________
|
Operating profit
|
11.572.680
|
8.097.576
|
Gain from financial liabilities carried at fair value through profit or
|
loss
|
865.068
|
-
|
Finance costs - net
|
(4.635.989)
|
(4.544.894)
|
___________
|
___________
|
Profit before tax
|
7.801.759
|
3.552.682
|
Income tax credit/(charge)
|
2.209.948
|
(9.043)
|
___________
|
___________
|
Profit for the year
|
10.011.707
|
3.543.639
|
===========
|
===========
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
9.941.293
|
2.932.335
|
Non-controlling interest
|
70.414
|
611.304
|
___________
|
___________
|
10.011.707
|
3.543.639
|
===========
|
===========
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
|
loss
|
Share of fair value (losses)/gains from associates
|
(3.325)
|
11.274
|
Fair value (losses)/gains of instruments of fair value through
|
other comprehensive income
|
(240.015)
|
813.897
|
___________
|
___________
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
|
loss
|
(243.340)
|
825.171
|
___________
|
___________
|
Other comprehensive (losses)/gains for the year after tax
|
(243.340)
|
825.171
|
___________
|
___________
|
Total comprehensive profit for the year
|
9.768.367
|
4.368.810
|
===========
|
===========
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
9.697.953
|
3.757.506
|
Non-controlling interest
|
70.414
|
611.304
|
___________
|
___________
|
9.768.367
|
4.368.810
|
===========
|
===========
|
Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the
|
Company (cents per share):
|
- Basic and diluted
|
2,34
|
0,69
|
===========
|
===========
|
(1)
Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
€
|
€
|
Assets
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2.494.611
|
23.342.748
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6.202.331
|
-
|
Investment property
|
373.038.588
|
369.952.367
|
Investments in joint operation
|
-
|
972.315
|
Investments in associates
|
13.604.413
|
14.592.704
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
9.829.602
|
10.069.617
|
Other assets
|
11.641.188
|
11.305.470
|
Trade and other receivables
|
3.327.566
|
2.699.830
|
Restricted cash
|
3.698.869
|
2.958.928
|
___________
|
___________
|
423.837.168
|
435.893.979
|
___________
|
___________
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
204.063.374
|
190.730.995
|
Trade and other receivables
|
19.064.330
|
18.102.005
|
Other assets
|
11.574.639
|
6.764.319
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
7.578
|
25.618
|
Restricted cash
|
14.563.867
|
28.479.299
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
33.544.700
|
22.434.641
|
___________
|
___________
|
282.818.488
|
266.536.877
|
___________
|
___________
|
Total assets
|
706.655.656
|
702.430.856
|
===========
|
===========
|
Equity and liabilities
|
Capital and reserves
|
Share capital
|
72.153.985
|
72.153.985
|
Share premium
|
21.149.101
|
21.149.101
|
Reserve from the conversion of share capital in Euro
|
365.074
|
365.074
|
Fair value reserve
|
1.943.704
|
2.187.044
|
Reserve of joint control
|
(7.658.150)
|
(7.658.150)
|
Retained earnings
|
149.577.520
|
126.072.285
|
___________
|
___________
|
237.531.234
|
214.269.339
|
Non-controlling interest
|
3.709.296
|
9.852.584
|
___________
|
___________
|
Total equity
|
241.240.530
|
224.121.923
|
___________
|
___________
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
70.401.282
|
127.961.977
|
Convertible bonds
|
114.640.000
|
115.505.068
|
Lease liabilities
|
14.503.854
|
-
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
40.443.102
|
42.926.198
|
Contract liabilities
|
64.428.160
|
62.123.856
|
Trade and other payables
|
2.766.101
|
-
|
___________
|
___________
|
307.182.499
|
348.517.099
|
___________
|
___________
|
(2)
Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 (continued)
|
2019
|
2018
|
€
|
€
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
28.530.015
|
38.397.039
|
Contract liabilities
|
89.671.736
|
48.482.366
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
251.073
|
39.643
|
Borrowings
|
38.388.679
|
42.872.786
|
Lease liabilities
|
1.391.124
|
-
|
___________
|
___________
|
158.232.627
|
129.791.834
|
___________
|
___________
|
Total liabilities
|
465.415.126
|
478.308.933
|
___________
|
___________
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
706.655.656
|
702.430.856
|
===========
|
===========
|
(3)
George M. Leptos, Director
On 29 June 2020 the Board of Directors of Pandora Investments Public Limited authorized these financial statements for issue.
Christos Constantinides, Director
Pandora Investments Public Limited
Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2019
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Reserve from the conversion of share
|
Share
|
Share
|
Fair value
|
Capital (2)
|
premium (2)
|
reserves (2)
|
€
|
€
|
€
|
Balance at 1 January 2018
|
72.153.985
|
21.149.101
|
1.361.873
|
365.074
|
(7.658.150)
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 as at
|
1 January 2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Effect of initial application of IFRS 9 from
|
associates as at 1 January 2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Restated balance at 1 January 2018
|
72.153.985
|
21.149.101
|
1.361.873
|
365.074
|
(7.658.150)
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Comprehensive profit
|
Profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Fair value gains on financial assets at fair
|
value through other comprehensive
|
income
|
-
|
-
|
813.897
|
-
|
-
|
Share of fair value gains from associates
|
-
|
-
|
11.274
|
-
|
-
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
__________
|
__________
|
-
|
-
|
825.171
|
-
|
-
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Total other comprehensive profit
|
-
|
-
|
825.171
|
-
|
-
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
__________
|
__________
|
Balance at 31 December 2018
|
72.153.985
|
21.149.101
|
2.187.044
|
365.074
|
(7.658.150)
|
==========
|
==========
|
=========
|
==========
|
===========
|
|
capital into Reserve
|
Retained
|
Non-controlling
|
Total
|
Euro (2) of joint control (2)
|
earnings (1)
|
Total
|
interest
|
equity
|
€ €
|
€
|
€
|
€
|
€
|
125.097.487
|
212.469.370
|
9.241.280
|
221.710.650
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
___________
|
(1.377.721)
|
(1.377.721)
|
-
|
(1.377.721)
|
(579.816)
|
(579.816)
|
-
|
(579.816)
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
___________
|
123.139.950
|
210.511.833
|
9.241.280
|
219.753.113
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
___________
|
2.932.335
|
2.932.335
|
611.304
|
3.543.639
|
__________
|
__________
|
__________
|
___________
|
-
|
813.897
|
-
|
813.897
|
-
|
11.274
|
-
|
11.274
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
___________
|
-
|
825.171
|
-
|
825.171
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
___________
|
2.932.335
|
3.757.506
|
611.304
|
4.368.810
|
__________
|
__________
|
_________
|
___________
|
126.072.285
|
214.269.339
|
9.852.584
|
224.121.923
|
==========
|
==========
|
=========
|
===========
|
(4)
Disclaimer
Pandora Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:07 UTC