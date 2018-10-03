Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pandora Media Inc    P

PANDORA MEDIA INC (P)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pandora Media : SoundCloud and Pandora Enter U.S. Ad Sales Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

SoundCloud selects Pandora as exclusive U.S. ad sales partner

The two companies reach an ad audience of more than 100M, creating largest digital audio advertising marketplace in the U.S.

SoundCloud, the world’s largest open audio platform, and Pandora (NYSE:P), the largest streaming music service in the United States, today announced that SoundCloud has partnered with Pandora as its exclusive U.S. advertising and sales representation. Launching in 2019, the agreement will enable advertisers and brands to purchase SoundCloud’s U.S. ad inventory directly through Pandora, leveraging the company’s direct sales capabilities, targeting data, and its recently launched audio programmatic product.

Digital audio advertising grew 40% in 2017 to $1.6B according to IAB, and is becoming an increasingly important medium to reach consumers, thanks to the proliferation of voice-enabled apps and devices. Together, SoundCloud and Pandora’s combined U.S. audience offering reaches more than 100M unduplicated listeners—with 13% audience overlap between the two companies—making it easier for advertisers and brands to access the largest digital audio advertising marketplace.

“Pandora and SoundCloud’s combined audience offering creates the clear market leader for brands to reach U.S. music fans,” said Kerry Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud. “Through this partnership, we gain access to Pandora’s world-class sales team and capabilities to connect more brands with our young, highly engaged users who know what’s next in music is first on SoundCloud.”

“This partnership is a fantastic match between Pandora's industry-leading ability to monetize digital audio and SoundCloud's large audience and vibrant community of U.S. listeners," said Roger Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Pandora. "Investments we’ve been making in our ad capabilities, including the recent acquisition of AdsWizz, further solidify Pandora’s commitment to help publishers monetize the rapidly growing digital audio market."

The new agreement expands SoundCloud’s existing global relationship with AdsWizz and is part of Pandora’s broader strategy to help publishers monetize digital audio as well as other formats of inventory—including video—more effectively.

ABOUT SOUNDCLOUD

SoundCloud is the world’s largest open audio platform, powered by a connected community of creators, listeners and curators on the pulse of what's new, now and next in culture. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud’s mission is to empower the world’s audio creators with the best tools, services and resources to build and grow their careers. With over 180 million tracks and 10 million creators heard each month across 190 countries, what’s next in music is first on SoundCloud.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform—a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyzes hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at an unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com | @pandoramusic | www.pandoraforbrands.com | @PandoraBrands | amp.pandora.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANDORA MEDIA INC
04:07pPANDORA MEDIA : SoundCloud and Pandora Enter U.S. Ad Sales Partnership
BU
04:04pPANDORA PRESENTS : Backroads Featuring Multi-Platinum Entertainer Jason Aldean N..
BU
09/27PANDORA MEDIA : SiriusXM buys Pandora to step up streaming music wars
AQ
09/26PANDORA MEDIA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
09/26PANDORA MEDIA : SiriusXM presses play on deal with Pandora
AQ
09/25PANDORA MEDIA : Sirius, Pandora get in tune
AQ
09/25PANDORA MEDIA : With a USD 3.5 billion deal, ​SiriusXM presses play on Pan..
AQ
09/25PANDORA MEDIA : Thinking about buying stock in Amarin Corporation, Facebook, Gen..
PR
09/25TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Pandora and Sirius
AC
09/25PANDORA MEDIA : Satellite radio SiriusXM buys rival Pandora to step up streaming..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02SiriusXM And Pandora - What To Do When You've Been Lowballed 
10/01Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018 
10/01Pandora -1% as BMO cuts to Market Perform 
09/26Investors Say No Thanks To Overpriced Acquisitions 
09/25Sirius XM And Pandora Can Take Synergies Quite Far 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 550 M
EBIT 2018 -155 M
Net income 2018 -348 M
Finance 2018 9,72 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 2 394 M
Chart PANDORA MEDIA INC
Duration : Period :
Pandora Media Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDORA MEDIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
David Gerbitz Chief Operating Officer
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Martin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDORA MEDIA INC86.51%2 394
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC16.23%27 961
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-31.02%1 062
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-63.85%690
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.22%417
STINGRAY DIGITAL GROUP INC-10.58%276
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.