Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Multi-Platinum Entertainer Jason Aldean Next Month

Exclusive Live Concert Experience in Nashville with Pandora’s Most Played Artist in Country Music

On Nov. 27, Pandora (NYSE: P), the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., will host Backroads, a live celebration featuring current three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean, who serves as the top played Country artist for the platform in Pandora history. Opening act and RSVP details will be announced at a later date for the event which will take place in the heart of Nashville at Marathon Music Works.

“In the last year, Pandora has served up billions of listening hours for country music,” said Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President of Artist Marketing and Industry Relations at Pandora. “Jason Aldean fans have contributed to many of those hours and we’re thrilled to have him be part of Backroads, giving our loyal country fans an opportunity to experience him live.”

The usual tour stops for Jason Aldean include amphitheaters and stadiums, so this night will prove to be a very special event to see the biggest country star in such an intimate setting. To get excited for the live music event, listeners can tune into Pandora’s premier station for the next generation of country music: Backroads. The station features music tailored for our biggest country listeners with their favorite stars and breaking acts.

For the first time, Pandora is offering country music listeners nationwide the opportunity to win a free trip to the Country Music Capital of the World to attend Pandora Presents: Backroads and see Jason Aldean perform live! Starting today, fans can visit AmicaPandoraSweeps.com to enter to win a once in a lifetime trip to Nashville including roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, spending money and expedited access to the live event. This sweepstakes is brought to you by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Pandora Presents: Backroads attendees will be treated to custom encounters from sponsors including Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Ashley HomeStore®, Mid-South Ford Dealers, Sierra Trading Post®, part of the T.J.Maxx®, Marshalls® and HomeGoods® family, The Krystal Company and Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine.

ABOUT JASON ALDEAN:

Three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Jason Aldean is only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart with his current GOLD certified album REARVIEW TOWN, which follows his six previous LPs that achieved PLATINUM certification or better. Following his 21st career No. One and multi-week chart topper "Drowns the Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert, Aldean releases his follow-up single to Country radio with "Girl Like You" serving as the third release from his record-breaking eighth studio album. He continues the momentum behind the multi-week chart topper and RIAA's only PLATINUM Country song released in 2018, "You Make It Easy,” as he blends together sensual rhythms with powerful vocals. The path paved by his wide-open sure-footed approach has defined the genre’s 21st century including more than 17 million total album sales and countless recognition from the GRAMMYs, ACMs, CMAs, BBMAs, People’s Choice Awards and more. He is a perennial live-show favorite for the format as he has headlined the biggest stadiums in the United States and just wrapped his HIGH NOON NEON TOUR. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.jasonaldean.com.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com | @pandoramusic | www.pandoraforbrands.com | @PandoraBrands | amp.pandora.com

