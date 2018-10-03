Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Multi-Platinum Entertainer Jason Aldean Next Month

On Nov. 27, Pandora (NYSE: P), the largest streaming music provider in
the U.S., will host Backroads, a live celebration featuring current
three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean, who serves as the top played
Country artist for the platform in Pandora history. Opening act and RSVP
details will be announced at a later date for the event which will take
place in the heart of Nashville at Marathon Music Works.
“In the last year, Pandora has served up billions of listening hours for
country music,” said Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President of Artist Marketing
and Industry Relations at Pandora. “Jason Aldean fans have contributed
to many of those hours and we’re thrilled to have him be part of
Backroads, giving our loyal country fans an opportunity to experience
him live.”
The usual tour stops for Jason Aldean include amphitheaters and
stadiums, so this night will prove to be a very special event to see the
biggest country star in such an intimate setting. To get excited for the
live music event, listeners can tune into Pandora’s premier station for
the next generation of country music: Backroads.
The station features music tailored for our biggest country listeners
with their favorite stars and breaking acts.
For the first time, Pandora is offering country music listeners
nationwide the opportunity to win a free trip to the Country Music
Capital of the World to attend Pandora Presents: Backroads and see Jason
Aldean perform live! Starting today, fans can visit AmicaPandoraSweeps.com
to enter to win a once in a lifetime trip to Nashville including
roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, spending money and expedited
access to the live event. This sweepstakes is brought to you by Amica
Mutual Insurance Co.
Pandora Presents: Backroads attendees will be treated to custom
encounters from sponsors including Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Ashley
HomeStore®, Mid-South Ford Dealers, Sierra Trading Post®, part of the
T.J.Maxx®, Marshalls® and HomeGoods® family, The Krystal Company and
Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine.
ABOUT JASON ALDEAN:
Three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Jason Aldean is
only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive
chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart with his
current GOLD certified album REARVIEW TOWN, which follows his six
previous LPs that achieved PLATINUM certification or better. Following
his 21st career No. One and multi-week chart topper "Drowns the Whiskey"
featuring Miranda Lambert, Aldean releases his follow-up single to
Country radio with "Girl Like You" serving as the third release from his
record-breaking eighth studio album. He continues the momentum behind
the multi-week chart topper and RIAA's only PLATINUM Country song
released in 2018, "You Make It Easy,” as he blends together sensual
rhythms with powerful vocals. The path paved by his wide-open
sure-footed approach has defined the genre’s 21st century including more
than 17 million total album sales and countless recognition from the GRAMMYs,
ACMs, CMAs, BBMAs, People’s Choice Awards and more. He is a
perennial live-show favorite for the format as he has headlined the
biggest stadiums in the United States and just wrapped his HIGH NOON
NEON TOUR. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour
dates, visit www.jasonaldean.com.
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place
where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are
driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by
connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live
on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly
trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording
which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions
of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music
listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at
unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with
valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with
their fans.
www.pandora.com
|
@pandoramusic |
www.pandoraforbrands.com |
@PandoraBrands |
amp.pandora.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005549/en/