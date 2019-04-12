Pandox : Invitation to presentation of Pandox AB's interim report January-March 2019

Pandox AB will publish its interim report for the period January-March 2019, 26 April 2019 at 07:00 CEST. We welcome institutional investors, analysts and media to participate in a telephone conference at 09:00 CEST.

Agenda (CEST)

07:00 - Interim report published via Cision and www.pandox.se

08:00 (approx.) - Presentation material published at www.pandox.se

09:00 - Telephone conference with CEO Anders Nissen and CFO Liia Nõu

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4j7ohbg2. To participate in the telephone conference and ask questions, please call in using any number indicated below approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928000

SE LocalCall: +46 (0) 850 692 180

SE Tollfree: 0200125581

UK LocalCall: +44 (0) 8445 718892

UK Tollfree: 08003767922

US LocalCall: + 1 631-510-7495

Conference ID: 1086516

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available at www.pandox.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

The information was submitted for publication at 09:15 CEST on 12 April 2019.

About Pandox

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio currently comprises 144 hotels with approximately 32,300 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se