Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Pandox AB    PNDX B   SE0007100359

PANDOX AB

(PNDX B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pandox : publ) interim report January–June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 01:10am EDT

April-June 2019

  • Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 783 (791). The decrease is explained by a change in property tax accounting amounting to MSEK 30. For comparable units the decrease was 0.4 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 704 (664), MSEK 689 excl. the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 0.3 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 212 (167), MSEK 206 excl. the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 16.8 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Calendar effects are estimated to have had a negative effect on revenue growth of 2-3 percent for the comparable portfolio
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 868 (794), MSEK 847 excl. the effects of IFRS 16
  • Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 565 (537)
  • Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.37 (3.19)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 760 (763)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.53 (4.53)

January-June 2019

  • Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,468 (1,412). For comparable units the increase was 0.8 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,287 (1,192), MSEK 1,258 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 0.7 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 307 (233), MSEK 296 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 16.9 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1,502 (1,354), MSEK 1,462 excluding the effects of IFRS 16
  • Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 928 (873)
  • Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.53 (5.18)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 1,167 (1,215)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.96 (7.22)

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Pandox concluded the acquisition of three hotel properties in Germany on 1 July

Attachment: Interim report January-June 2019

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 708 46 02 02
Liia Nõu, CFO, +46 (0) 702 37 44 04
Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

This information is information that Pandox AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above 12 July 2019 at 07:00 CEST.

About Pandox
Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio comprises 147 hotels with approximately 32,800 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to leading hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

Disclaimer

Pandox AB published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 05:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANDOX AB
01:10aPANDOX : publ) interim report January–June 2019
PU
01:07aPANDOX AB : (publ) interim report January-June 2019
AQ
07/01PANDOX : has completed previously announced acquisition of three hotel propertie..
AQ
06/28PANDOX : Invitation to presentation of Pandox AB's interim report January-June 2..
PU
06/28PANDOX : Invitation to presentation of Pandox AB's interim report January-June 2..
AQ
06/19PANDOX : divests hotel building in Stockholm
AQ
06/18PANDOX : acquires three hotel properties in Germany for MEUR 103
AQ
05/10PANDOX : CEO Anders Nissen has acquired synthetic options from Pandox's main sha..
AQ
05/09PANDOX : platform for value creation in focus at today's capital markets day
AQ
05/09PANDOX AB : (publ) adjusts dividend policy
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 5 643 M
EBIT 2019 2 956 M
Net income 2019 1 750 M
Debt 2019 29 023 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 30 150 M
Chart PANDOX AB
Duration : Period :
Pandox AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANDOX AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 190  SEK
Last Close Price 180  SEK
Spread / Highest target 5,56%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Ingemar Nissen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ringnes Chairman
Aldert Schaaphok Senior VP & Director-International Operations
Liia Nõu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Lars Häggström Senior VP-Asset & Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANDOX AB22.24%3 187
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC34.54%5 939
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC23.81%4 898
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-13.88%4 514
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%3 625
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.17.00%3 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About