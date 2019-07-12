Pandox : publ) interim report January–June 2019

April-June 2019

Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 783 (791). The decrease is explained by a change in property tax accounting amounting to MSEK 30. For comparable units the decrease was 0.4 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 704 (664), MSEK 689 excl. the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 0.3 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 212 (167), MSEK 206 excl. the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 16.8 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Calendar effects are estimated to have had a negative effect on revenue growth of 2-3 percent for the comparable portfolio

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 868 (794), MSEK 847 excl. the effects of IFRS 16

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 565 (537)

Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.37 (3.19)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 760 (763)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.53 (4.53)

January-June 2019

Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,468 (1,412). For comparable units the increase was 0.8 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,287 (1,192), MSEK 1,258 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 0.7 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 307 (233), MSEK 296 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 16.9 percent, adjusted for currency effects

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1,502 (1,354), MSEK 1,462 excluding the effects of IFRS 16

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 928 (873)

Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.53 (5.18)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 1,167 (1,215)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.96 (7.22)

Significant events after the end of the period

Pandox concluded the acquisition of three hotel properties in Germany on 1 July



