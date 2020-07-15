Pandox (publ) : interim report January–June 2020

Restarting from a strong position

April-June 2020

Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 527 (783). For comparable units the decrease was 42 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 448 (704). For comparable units the decrease was 43 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK -85 (212)

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 327 (872)

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 75 (570)

Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.42 (3.39)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -332 (760), including unrealised changes in value Investment Properties of MSEK -320

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.79 (4.53)

Per 30 June, liquid funds and unutilised credit facilitates amounted to MSEK 5,516, compared with MSEK 4,309 per 31 March 2020

January-June 2020

Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,199 (1,468). For comparable units, the decrease was 28 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,009 (1,287). For comparable units the decrease was 29 percent, adjusted for currency effects

Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK -65 (307)

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 865 (1,511)

Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 337 (937)

Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.85 (5.59)

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -1,000 (1,167), including unrealised changes in value Investment Properties of MSEK -931

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.42 (6.96)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 708 46 02 02

Liia Nõu, CFO, +46 (0) 702 37 44 04

Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio comprises 156 hotels with approximately 35,000 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to leading hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se