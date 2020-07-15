Log in
PANDOX AB (PUBL)

PANDOX AB (PUBL)

(PNDX B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 07/14 11:29:35 am
111.4 SEK   -1.42%
01:11aPANDOX (PUBL) : interim report January–June 2020
PU
01:01aPANDOX AB : (publ) interim report January-June 2020
AQ
07/10PANDOX AB (PUBL) : half-yearly earnings release
Pandox (publ) : interim report January–June 2020

07/15/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Restarting from a strong position

April-June 2020

  • Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 527 (783). For comparable units the decrease was 42 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 448 (704). For comparable units the decrease was 43 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK -85 (212)
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 327 (872)
  • Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 75 (570)
  • Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.42 (3.39)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -332 (760), including unrealised changes in value Investment Properties of MSEK -320
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.79 (4.53)
  • Per 30 June, liquid funds and unutilised credit facilitates amounted to MSEK 5,516, compared with MSEK 4,309 per 31 March 2020

January-June 2020

  • Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,199 (1,468). For comparable units, the decrease was 28 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 1,009 (1,287). For comparable units the decrease was 29 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  • Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK -65 (307)
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 865 (1,511)
  • Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 337 (937)
  • Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.85 (5.59)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -1,000 (1,167), including unrealised changes in value Investment Properties of MSEK -931
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.42 (6.96)

Attachment: Interim report January-June 2020

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 708 46 02 02
Liia Nõu, CFO, +46 (0) 702 37 44 04
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

This information is information that Pandox AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above 15 July 2020, 07:00 CEST.

About Pandox
Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio comprises 156 hotels with approximately 35,000 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to leading hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

Disclaimer

Pandox AB published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 05:10:05 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group