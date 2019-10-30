Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.    PHX

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

(PHX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Dividend Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced that its Board of Directors, at its Oct. 24, 2019, meeting, approved a payment of the regular 4 cents per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 20, 2019.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns 259,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 70% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-announces-dividend-payment-300948453.html

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.
02:02pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Dividend Payment
PR
08/30PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
08/27PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Transition of Leadership
BU
08/21PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08PANHANDLE OIL & GAS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS : & GAS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/08PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2019 Results
PR
08/02PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Company Presentations at Investor Confere..
PR
07/18PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Dividend Payment
PR
07/08PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results And H..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group