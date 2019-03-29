Log in
PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : to Present at IPAA-OGIS New York on April 9th

03/29/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at IPAA-OGIS New York on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral and leasehold acreage-focused capital allocator seeking the highest per share returns while maintaining a conservative net leverage ratio to ensure survivability and prosperity in all business and mineral commodity price cycles. The capital allocation tools include: (i) selective participation in working interest wells on its existing holdings in the highest quality, low-risk projects that are projected to exceed corporate return thresholds; (ii) aggressive leasing of its mineral holdings outside of areas of potential working interest participation; (iii) acquisition of mineral acreage, in the cores of resource plays, with substantial undeveloped opportunities that meet or exceed our corporate return threshold; (iv) divestiture of minerals with limited optionality and mineral rights when the amount negotiated exceeds our projected total value; (v) payment of quarterly dividends, with optionality for special dividends when available capital exceeds operational requirements and has no other higher shareholder return option for an extended time period; and (vi) repurchase of common shares when the share price trades at a material discount to the Company's estimated intrinsic value.

Panhandle's principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-to-present-at-ipaa-ogis-new-york-on-april-9th-300821235.html

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.


