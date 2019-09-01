Log in
PANNERGY NYRT

PANNERGY
No quotes available
-- HUF   0.00%
PANNERGY : Other information
PU
PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
PannErgy : Other information

09/01/2019

01 September 2019

Information

Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 31 August, 2019:

Share series

Book value

Issued number

Total book value

(HUF/share)

(HUF)

"A" series

20

21.054.655

421.093.100

Share capital

21.054.655

421.093.100

Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 August, 2019:

Share

Issued

Number of

Voting right

Total

Number of

series

number

shares with

per share

voting

treasury

voting

rights

shares

rights

"A" series

21.054.655

3.113.333

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

Total

21.054.655

3.113.333

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

PannErgy Nyrt.

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
