PannErgy : Other information

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 01 September 2019 Information Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 31 August, 2019: Share series Book value Issued number Total book value (HUF/share) (HUF) "A" series 20 21.054.655 421.093.100 Share capital 21.054.655 421.093.100 Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 August, 2019: Share Issued Number of Voting right Total Number of series number shares with per share voting treasury voting rights shares rights "A" series 21.054.655 3.113.333 21.054.655 1 21.054.655 Total 21.054.655 3.113.333 21.054.655 1 21.054.655 PannErgy Nyrt. Attachments Original document

