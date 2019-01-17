PannErgy : Extraordinary information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 17 January 2019

Treasury share transaction

PannErgy Plc hereby informs the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution no. 7/2018 of the General Meeting held on 27 April 2018 - on 16 January 2019 at the Budapest Stock Exchange PannErgy Plc purchased 8 000 PannErgy equity shares at an average price of 791,8 HUF/share, additionally on 17 January 2019 at the Budapest Stock Exchange PannErgy Plc purchased 8 000 PannErgy equity shares at an average price of 801,8 HUF/share with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd. as the investment service provider.

Consequently, the number of PannErgy equity shares held by the Company changed to 2 732 537 After the transactions, the proportion of treasury shares is 12,98% in total.

In the event of low daily trading volumes at the Stock Exchange, the Company has the option to apply a daily repurchasing target quantity that differs from the daily repurchasing target quantity specified in the detailed description of the Share Repurchasing Program that was announced on 21 December 2018.

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

