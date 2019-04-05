Log in
PANNERGY NYRT

PANNERGY NYRT

(PANP)
PannErgy : Extraordinary information

04/05/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 5 April 2019

Treasury share transaction

PannErgy Plc hereby informs the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution no. 7/2018 of the General Meeting held on 27 April 2018 - on 4 April 2019 at the Budapest Stock Exchange PannErgy Plc purchased 8 000 PannErgy equity shares at an average price of 702,2 HUF/share, additionally on 5 April 2019 at the Budapest Stock Exchange PannErgy Plc purchased 6 500 PannErgy equity shares at an average price of 700,9 HUF/share with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd. as the investment service provider.

Consequently, the number of PannErgy equity shares held by the Company changed to 2 976 578 After the transactions, the proportion of treasury shares is 14,14% in total.

In the event of low daily trading volumes at the Stock Exchange, the Company has the option to apply a daily repurchasing target quantity that differs from the daily repurchasing target quantity specified in the detailed description of the Share Repurchasing Program that was announced on 21 December 2018.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telefon: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

MKB BANK SWIFT: MKKBHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU87 1030 0002 1000 8978 4902 0013

EUR IBAN: HU16 1030 0002 1000 8978 4882 0016

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:21:10 UTC
