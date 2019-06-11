Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PannErgy Nyrt    PANP   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT

(PANP)
No quotes available
-- HUF   0.00%
04:19pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/01PANNERGY : Other information
PU
05/31PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Extraordinary information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 11 June 2019

PannErgy has sold its Csepel property

PannErgy Nyrt. hereby informs the capital market operators that it has sold its industrial property located in Budapest, District XXI, Dézsa utca, which is owned by PannErgy Nyrt. and is not related to the core activity of the PannErgy Group, i.e. the energy industry.

As a result of the sale, PannErgy has realised an income of HUF 375 million and a profit of HUF 68 million. Through the payment of the purchase price, the property sale transaction was closed on this day.

PannErgy Nyrt.

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Tel.: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 20:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANNERGY NYRT
04:19pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/01PANNERGY : Other information
PU
05/31PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/24PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/17PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/06PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/03PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/01PANNERGY : Other information
PU
05/01PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
04/29PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
More news
Chart PANNERGY NYRT
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
István Töröcskei Director
Attila Juhász Director
Csaba Major Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT0.00%52
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.13.04%56 254
INNOGY SE2.14%25 549
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 517
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-1.17%7 170
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About