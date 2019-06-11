PannErgy : Extraordinary information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 11 June 2019

PannErgy has sold its Csepel property

PannErgy Nyrt. hereby informs the capital market operators that it has sold its industrial property located in Budapest, District XXI, Dézsa utca, which is owned by PannErgy Nyrt. and is not related to the core activity of the PannErgy Group, i.e. the energy industry.

As a result of the sale, PannErgy has realised an income of HUF 375 million and a profit of HUF 68 million. Through the payment of the purchase price, the property sale transaction was closed on this day.

PannErgy Nyrt.

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.