PannErgy : Extraordinary information

ARTICLES OF CORPORATION OF PANNERGY NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG [PANNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES] that have been amended and set in a unified structure in accordance with Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as Ptk.) (such amendments and modifications have been highlighted in bold and underlined italics) (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Corporation): I NAME AND SEAT OF THE COMPANY Name of the Company:

Short name of the Company: Foreign name of the Company: Short foreign name of the Company: Registered seat of the Company: Branch office of the Company: PannErgy Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság PannErgy Nyrt. PannErgy Public Company Limited by Shares PannErgy PLC H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. H-4031 Debrecen, Kishegyesi út 263. As in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting and the Board of Directors, the Company is entitled to raise and establish business sites, branch offices and agencies, as well as sub-offices both in Hungary and abroad. The registration of any such decision at the Court of Registration, as well as the disclosure thereof shall be managed by the Board of Directors or any person entrusted by the Board of Directors. II FOUNDATION AND DURATION OF THE COMPANY 4. The Company has been founded for an indefinite period of term. The Company shall be deemed as the general legal successor of H-Pannonplast Műanyagipari Vállalat [H- Pannonplast Plastics Industry Corporation] with the date of transformation being 1 June 1991. III SCOPE OF ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY Pannonplast Plc has been founded to perform the activities specified in the present Articles of Corporation. Scope of activities by the Company according to TEÁOR '08: 1/19 PANNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES 26 APRIL 2019 '08 Business management - core activity '08 Other mining services

22.21'08 Manufacture of plastic panels, sheets, films, pipes, profiles 22.22'08 Manufacture of plastic packaging devices

22.23'08 Manufacture of plastic building materials 22.29'08 Manufacture of other plastic products 27.32'08 Manufacture of electronic, electric wires, cables 27.33'08 Manufacture of fittings

33.19'08 Repair services of other industrial devices 33.20'08 Commissioning of industrial machinery, equipment '08 Other, non-categorized processing industry activities 35.30'08 Steam supply, air conditioning

42.21'08 Construction of public utility lines for the transportation of liquids '08 Soil sampling, pilot boring 46.19'08 Agency wholesale of mixed products '08 Wholesale of waste materials '08 Wholesale of mixed products 52.10'08 Storage and warehousing 52.24'08 Cargo management '08 Operation of computerized devices 63.11'08 Data processing, web hosting services 68.20'08 Letting out and management of own real estates

70.22'08 Business management and other management consultancy 71.12'08 Engineering activities, technical consultancy '08 Other scientific, technical research and development '08 Other, non-categorized professional, scientific, technical activities '08 Renting of air transportation equipment

77.39'08 Letting out of other machinery, tangible assets 77.40'08 Letting out of intangible assets '08 Other, non-categorized complementary business services [section cancelled] IV SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES The share capital of the Company shall be HUF 421,093,100, that is four hundred twenty-one million ninety-three thousand one hundred Hungarian forints. Shares of the Company: The Company's share capital consists of 21,054,655 pieces of registered dematerialized equity shares with the nominal value of HUF 20, that is twenty Hungarian forints each, representing the same and equal membership rights; such shares consist of one single series of shares. 2/19 PANNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES 26 APRIL 2019 [cancelled] [cancelled] 11.1.[section cancelled] [section cancelled] If by way of the three-fourth majority decision of the General Meeting the Company decides to operate as a private company limited by shares in the future, the Company shall provide for the delisting of its shares at the Stock Exchange. Such a change in the legal form of operations shall become effective upon the stock exchange delisting. [last section cancelled] 11.2. The Company's Board of Directors or any organization authorized by the Company's Board of Directors for the keeping of the Register of Shares (hereinafter referred to as "Other Keeper of the Register of Shares") as in accordance with the related legal regulations shall keep the Register of Shares about any shareholders holding provisional shares and fully paid up shares, by recording the following information: name of the shareholder (company), or name of the joint agent (company) for shares in joint holding; address of the shareholder (registered seat), or address of the joint agent (registered seat) for shares in joint holding; number of shares and provisional shares as held by the individual shareholders (with the ratio of their ownership); any cancelled details when such data are cancelled; date of the registration of the shareholder in the Register of Shares; date of the registration of any additional share acquisition, or the date of the registration of any full or partial cancellation of shareholding; cancelled cancelled cancelled cancelled [section cancelled] The Company's Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares is obliged to register any shareholder in the Register of Shares at the request of the formally certified shareholder, immediately upon the notification of the data registered in the Register of Shares by the account- keeper of the respective securities account. Such a shareholder may not be registered in the Register of Shares who has so instructed, and any shareholder having made a declaration for this purpose shall be cancelled by the Company's Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares without fail; has acquired the Company's shares in a manner violating the rules pertaining to the transfer of shares in any relevant legal regulation or these Articles of Corporation." 3/19 PANNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES 26 APRIL 2019 11.3 The Company's shares may be transferred freely, without any restrictions. The title of the shareholders as owners of the Company shall be certified by registration in the Company's Register of Shares, and accordingly the shareholder may exercise its shareholder rights vis-á-vis the Company only if the given shareholder has been registered in the Register of Shares. Based on a written agreement made with the shareholder the account-keeper of the respective securities deposit account or the clearing house as the agent of the shareholder (hereinafter referred to as the "shareholder's agent") are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights against the Company in its own name and on the shareholder's behalf. Such a shareholder's agent also can be an exchange foreigner person if it is entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights against the Company in its own name and on the shareholder's behalf as in its own right. This rule shall be deemed as applicable even if any membership right is exercised against the Company on the basis of the issue of secondary securities for the benefit of the owner of such secondary securities (final beneficiary). Any shareholder's agent may exercise the respective shareholder's rights against the Company only after its registration in the Register of Shares as a shareholder's agent. 11.3.1 The Board of Directors of the Company or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares shall register the data arising from the results of the shareholder identification for any beneficiary in connection with the closing of the Register of Shares prior to any General Meeting so that it shall simultaneously cancel all and any former data from the Register of Shares. Data cancelled from the Register of Shares shall remain identifiable. The rules of procedure for shareholder identification are specified by the currently effective regulations of Központi Elszámolóház és Értéktár (Budapest) Zrt. [Central Clearing House and Depository (Budapest) Ltd] (hereinafter referred to as the KELER) (or its legal successor). In between the dates of two successive General Meetings, the Company's Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares shall continuously update the data registered in the Register of Shares on the basis of the results of the last shareholder identification under Section 11.2 herein by registering the notifications of the managers of the respective securities deposit accounts. If the property rights of any shareholder registered in the Register of Shares (or in the case of a shareholder's agent those of the shareholder represented by the agent) over the respective shares (or any part thereof) have terminated by any debit on the securities deposit account, the shareholder or the account keeper of the respective securities deposit account shall notify this fact to the Company's Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares within two business days as from the date of such debiting. The Company's Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares shall register such a change in the Register of Shares on the basis of the notification provided by the manager of the respective securities account/shareholder without fail. [section cancelled] [section cancelled] [section cancelled] 11.4. [section cancelled] The Board of Directors is entitled to rule on any issues in relation to proceedings of keeping of the Register of Shares not settled in the Articles of Corporation, and in this respect the Board of Directors is obliged 4/19 PANNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES 26 APRIL 2019 to inform the shareholders on the respective part of its rules of procedure upon any related request by any of the shareholders. [section cancelled] On the basis of a preliminary written inquiry and proper appointment, the shareholder or any third person is entitled to have access to the Register of Shares at the registered seat of the Company or Other Keeper of the Register of Shares. The shareholder may request a copy of part of the Register of Shares being related to the shareholder from the Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares, and such a request shall be fulfilled by the Board of Directors or any Other Keeper of the Register of Shares within five days as free of charges. [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] [cancelled] A single share may have more than one owners, who shall be deemed as one shareholder towards the Company; they may exercise their related rights only by the way of their joint representative, and shall have joint and several liability for the obligations incurred to them as shareholders. [section cancelled] [section cancelled] 16.1. In the case of increasing the share capital by issuing new shares, any shareholder is obliged to make the cash and/or in-kind contribution corresponding to the entire nominal value of such shares to the Company within one year as from the date of the registration of the increase of the share capital in the Company Registry. Prior to the said deadline, any shareholder shall fulfil this obligation in case the Board of Directors calls upon the shareholder for fulfilment in public notices published in the regular place of disclosure of the Company. Such notices shall precisely specify the deadline and place 5/19

