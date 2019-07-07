Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PannErgy Nyrt    PANP   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT

(PANP)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- HUF   0.00%
03:33pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/30PANNERGY : Other information
PU
06/28PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Extraordinary information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 07 July 2019

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 6/2019 of its General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

28.06.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

700

714

01.07.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

725

02.07.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

724

03.07.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

726

04.07.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

700

720

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 077 933 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 14,62% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 19:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANNERGY NYRT
03:33pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/30PANNERGY : Other information
PU
06/28PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/26PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/24PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/14PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/11PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/01PANNERGY : Other information
PU
05/31PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/24PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 13 330 M
Chart PANNERGY NYRT
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 724  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
István Töröcskei Director
Attila Juhász Director
Csaba Major Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT0.00%46
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.15.68%58 628
INNOGY SE4.93%26 641
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 688
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 180
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-0.78%7 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About