PANNERGY NYRT

(PANP)
01:25pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
07/14PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
07/07PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Extraordinary information

07/17/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Budapest, 17 July 2019

Closing of merger among subsidiaries

In accordance with the extraordinary information of PannErgy Plc. of 6 May 2019 and in line with the decision by PannErgy Geothermal Power Plants Ltd. as owner and the relevant orders by the Company Registry Court of Budapest Capital Regional Court, PannErgy Koncessziós Kft. (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56.; company registration number: 01-09-294050), pursuant to Section 3:44(1) of the Civil Code and to Section 2(1) of Act CLXXVI of 2013 on the Reorganisation, Merger and Demerger of Legal Persons, merged into Arrabona Geotermia Kft. (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56.; company registration number: 01-09-996469).

As the merger takes the form of acquisition as per Section 3:44(1) of the Act on the Civil Code, PannErgy Koncessziós Kft. as acquired company merged into Arrabona Geotermia Kft. as acquiring legal person. Consequently, PannErgy Koncessziós Kft. has been terminated, with its universal successor being Arrabona Geotermia Kft. as acquiring company that, after the merger, as of the effective date of 30 June 2019, will be pursuing its predecessor's activities undertaken under a concession contract as well as its activities carried out so far, under the name of Arrabona Koncessziós Kft. The supervisory approval process relating to the transformation has been closed on 17 July 2019.

PannErgy Plc.

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telefon: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 17:24:07 UTC
