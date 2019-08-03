PannErgy : Extraordinary information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 03 August 2019

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 6/2019 of its General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity (number) average price (HUF/share) 26.07.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1.000 749 29.07.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 750 30.07.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 745,2 31.07.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 725,8 01.08.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 733,8

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 096 633 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 14,71% in total.

