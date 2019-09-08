PannErgy : Extraordinary information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 8 szeptember 2019
Treasury share transactions
PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 6/2019 of its General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
|
date
|
description of the share
|
quantity
|
average
|
|
|
(number)
|
price
|
|
|
|
(HUF/share)
|
|
|
|
|
02.09.2019
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
1 000
|
733
|
03.09.2019
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
700
|
728
|
|
|
|
|
04.09.2019
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
1 000
|
754,2
|
|
|
|
|
05.09.2019
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
1 000
|
750,3
|
|
|
|
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 117 033 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 14,80% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
