PannErgy : Extraordinary information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 22 September 2019

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 6/2019 of its General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average (number) price (HUF/share) 13.09.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 749,4 16.09.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 752 17.09.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 753,4 18.09.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 751,4 19.09.2019 PannErgy ordinary share 1 000 750

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 127 033 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 14,85% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.