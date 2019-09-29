Log in
PANNERGY NYRT

(PANNERGY)
PannErgy : Extraordinary information

09/29/2019

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 29 September 2019

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 6/2019 of its General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

20.09.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

750

23.09.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

750,3

24.09.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

750

25.09.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

749,2

26.09.2019

PannErgy ordinary share

1 000

748,6

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 132 033 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 14,88% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 18:42:01 UTC
