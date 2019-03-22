PannErgy : GM – Proposals

Resolutions of the Board of Directors of PannErgy Public Company

Limited by Shares accepted on 19. March 2019.

in association with the agenda items of the Company's annual ordinary General

Meeting to be held on 12 April 2019/26 April 2019*

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./3 of the Board of Directors

In association with Agenda Item no. 1-4, with the contents and substances attached to this

Resolution, the Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders to accept the Company's following reports in relation to the business year of 2018:

- PE_1_4_ITjelentes_AGM_20190412_26_hu_final.doc;

- PE_2_1_2018.üPE_2_1_2018_PE_Eves_Egyedi Beszamolo_20190312_hu_final.docx;

- PE_2_2_2018_PE_Eves_IFRS_Konszolidalt_20190312_hu_final.docx;

- PE_3_1_Auditbizottsagi_ules_jegyzokonyv_AGM_20190412_26_hu.doc

- PE_3_2_Consolidated_Audit Report_31DEC2018_HUN_190319.pdf

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to set off the total amount of the

Company's profit after taxes (loss) against the existing amount of the profit reserve. The Company does not propose any dividend payment.

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./4 of the Board of Directors

In association with Agenda Item no. 5, in the form of the appendix to this Resolution the Board of

Directors proposes to the shareholders to accept the Company's corporate governance report, stating to what extent the recommendations and proposals described in the relevant provisions of

Budapest Stock Exchange's Corporate Governance Recommendations have been applied in the

Company's own corporate governance practices.

Related document:

PE_5_1_FTJ_AGM_20190412_0426_hu_final.doc PE_5_2_FTA_AGM_20190412_0426_hu_final.docx

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./5 of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes - in association with Agenda Item no. 6, - to The General Meeting to grant the discharge defined in Section (1) of Article 3:117 of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code and detailed in Paragraph 19.z) and 20.g) of the Company's Articles of Corporation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period starting on 28 April 2018 and ending on 12 April 2019/26 April 2019. By granting such discharge, the General Meeting confirms that the members of the Board of Directors have properly executed their management activities in the previous business

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618 Telefon: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43

EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

year. The Company may have any claim against the members of the Board of Directors based on their violation of their managerial obligations in case the facts or data serving as the basis of the provision of this discharge are untrue or incomplete.

Related document:

PE_6_Felmentveny_AGM_20190412_26_hu_final.docx

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./6 of the Board of Directors

In association with Agenda Item no.7, the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to establish the emoluments of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to be a gross amount of HUF 195,000 a month, and the emoluments of the individual members to be a gross amount of HUF 155,000 from 13 April 2019/27 April 2019*.

Related document:

PE_7_Igazgatotanacs_dijazasa_AGM_20190412_26_hu_final.doc

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./7 of the Board of Directors

In association with Agenda Item no.8, The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting should grant authorization to the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares up to an amount of HUF 1,000,000,000 (in words one billion Hungarian Forints) at a share rate corresponding to at least HUF 1 and up to HUF 950 at the maximum. The authorization shall be valid in the period starting on 13 April/27 April 2019* and ending on 26 April 2020. The shares may be purchased solely in trading at the stock exchange.

* as appropriate for the actual date of the General Meeting

Related document:

PE_8_Sajat_reszveny_vasarlas_AGM_20190412-26_hu_final.doc

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./8 of the Board of Directors

In association with Agenda Item no. 9, in line with the opinion of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors has proposed to the General Meeting that for the business year of 2019 (for the period ending on 30 April 2020) the Company should re-elect the current audit firm, i.e. elect

Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft. (Venilia Vellum Auditing and Tax Counseling

Ltd) to act as the Company's permanent auditor.

The Board of Directors has proposed Rózsa Bukri to be elected as the person assuming personal responsibility for the auditing activities.

For the business year of 2019 (for the period starting on 13/27 April 2019 and ending on 30 April 2020), the General Meeting has elected

Data of the company:

Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft.

Company registration number: 01-09-566797

Tax number: 12229888-2-41

Registration number at the Chamber of Auditors: 000340

Registered address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3.

Data of the natural person:

Rózsa Bukri - member of the Chamber of Auditors

Membership number at the Chamber: 001130

Number of the auditor ID card: 002395

Address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3. Mother's name at birth: Rozália Kamrás

Born: Budapest, 06.07.1973

Tax ID: 8389020572

as the person in charge of auditing activities. The General Meeting has established the annual remuneration of the permanent auditor as a maximum amount of HUF 6,500,000 + VAT in relation to the auditing of the individual and consolidated annual reports, equally prepared in conformance to the EU IFRSs. The other essential conditions of contracting with the permanent auditor shall be identical to the terms and conditions agreed earlier. The General Meeting has requested the Audit Committee to prepare the contract to be concluded with the permanent auditor, and the Board of Directors to sign the contract.

Related document:

PE_9_Konyvvizsgalo_valasztas_AGM_20190412-26_hu_final.doc

Resolution no. 2019.03.19./9 of the Board of Directors

This proposal of the Board of Directors has been drafted to initiate the amendment of the Articles of Corporation because of the election of the auditor in the framework of Agenda Item no.10 for the business year of 2019.

Related document:

PE_10_Alapszabaly_modositas_AGM_20190412_26_hu_final.doc PE_11_Alapszabaly_AGM_20190412_26_hu_final.doc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

