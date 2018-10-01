Log in
PANNERGY NYRT
PannErgy : Other Information

10/01/2018

01 Oktober 2018

Information

Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 30 September, 2018:

Share series

Book value (HUF/share)

Issued number

Total book value

(HUF)

"A" series

20

21.054.655

421.093.100

Share capital

21.054.655

421.093.100

Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December, 2016:

Share series

Issued number

Number of shares with voting rights

Voting right per share

Total voting rights

Number of treasury shares

"A" series

21.054.655

2.634.637

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

Total

21.054.655

2.634.637

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

PannErgy Nyrt.

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
István Töröcskei Director
Attila Juhász Director
Csaba Major Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT52
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.31%78 093
ENEL-14.00%54 014
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.5.07%52 470
INNOGY SE17.80%24 792
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 219
