PannErgy : Other Information

01 Oktober 2018
Information
Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 30 September, 2018:
|
Share series
|
Book value (HUF/share)
|
Issued number
|
Total book value
(HUF)
|
"A" series
|
20
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
|
Share capital
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December, 2016:
|
Share series
|
Issued number
|
Number of shares with voting rights
|
Voting right per share
|
Total voting rights
|
Number of treasury shares
|
"A" series
|
21.054.655
|
2.634.637
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
|
Total
|
21.054.655
|
2.634.637
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
PannErgy Nyrt.
Disclaimer
PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC