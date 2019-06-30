Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PannErgy Nyrt    PANP   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT

(PANP)
No quotes available
-- HUF   0.00%
03:08pPANNERGY : Other information
PU
06/28PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/26PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Other information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

1 June 2019

Information

Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 30 June, 2019:

Share series

Book value

Issued number

Total book value

(HUF/share)

(HUF)

"A" series

20

21.054.655

421.093.100

Share capital

21.054.655

421.093.100

Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December, 2016:

Share

Issued

Number of

Voting right

Total

Number of

series

number

shares with

per share

voting

treasury

voting

rights

shares

rights

"A" series

21.054.655

3.073.533

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

Total

21.054.655

3.073.533

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

PannErgy Nyrt.

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 19:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANNERGY NYRT
03:08pPANNERGY : Other information
PU
06/28PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/26PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/24PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/14PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/11PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
06/01PANNERGY : Other information
PU
05/31PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/24PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
05/17PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
More news
Chart PANNERGY NYRT
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
István Töröcskei Director
Attila Juhász Director
Csaba Major Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT0.00%53
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.12.72%57 364
INNOGY SE2.38%26 348
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 057
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 178
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-0.78%7 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About