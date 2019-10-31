PannErgy : Other information

31 October 2019
Information
Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 31 October, 2019:
|
Share series
|
Book value
|
Issued number
|
Total book value
|
|
(HUF/share)
|
|
(HUF)
|
"A" series
|
20
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
|
Share capital
|
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 August, 2019:
|
Share
|
Issued
|
Number of
|
Voting right
|
Total
|
Number of
|
series
|
number
|
shares with
|
per share
|
voting
|
treasury
|
|
|
voting
|
|
rights
|
shares
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
"A" series
|
21.054.655
|
3.154.733
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
|
Total
|
21.054.655
|
3.154.733
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
|
PannErgy Nyrt.
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 17:01:10 UTC