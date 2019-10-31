Log in
PANNERGY NYRT

PANNERGY NYRT

(PANNERGY)
No quotes available
-- HUF   0.00%
01:02pPANNERGY : Other information
PU
01:02pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
10/27PANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
PannErgy : Other information

10/31/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

31 October 2019

Information

Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 31 October, 2019:

Share series

Book value

Issued number

Total book value

(HUF/share)

(HUF)

"A" series

20

21.054.655

421.093.100

Share capital

21.054.655

421.093.100

Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 August, 2019:

Share

Issued

Number of

Voting right

Total

Number of

series

number

shares with

per share

voting

treasury

voting

rights

shares

rights

"A" series

21.054.655

3.154.733

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

Total

21.054.655

3.154.733

21.054.655

1

21.054.655

PannErgy Nyrt.

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 17:01:10 UTC
Financials ()
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 13 558 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 754,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
István Töröcskei Director
Attila Juhász Director
Csaba Major Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT0.00%46
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.10.20%54 844
INNOGY SE9.50%27 558
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 773
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.53.75%12 885
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 586
