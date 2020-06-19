PannErgy : Extraordinary information

Letter of invitation to the General Meeting of PannErgy Public Company Limited

The Board of Directors of PannErgy Public Company Limited by Shares (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56; company registration number: 01-10-041618; "PannErgy Plc" or the

"Company") hereby informs the honourable shareholders that Company

is holding its General Meeting ("General Meeting")

at 9.00 a.m. on 24 July 2020 (Friday)

at Pannergy Plc's registered seat (H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56.).

The General Meeting will be held in the presence of the shareholders, or their representatives/agents in person.

Should the General Meeting fail to constitute a quorum within 30 (thirty) minutes following the above time, the General Meeting repeated for the lack of quorum shall be held at a different venue, with unchanged agenda at 9.00 a.m. on 7 August 2020 (Friday). The rights of participation at the General Meeting repeated for the lack of quorum shall be identical to the rights of participation at the original General Meeting. The General Meeting repeated for the lack of quorum shall be deemed to constitute a quorum concerning the issues included in the original agenda as irrespective of the number of people being present.

Venue of the repeated General Meeting:

Agenda of the General Meeting:

Budapest, Lurdy Konferencia- és Rendezvényközpont, 1097 Budapest Könyves Kálmán krt. 12-14., 6. room, http://lurdykonferencia.hu/en/contact-us/

1. Resolution on the ex post approval of the Management Board's Resolution No. 2020.04.30./1 adopted in the capacity of the General Meeting on the 2019 report and the use of profit after taxes

2. Resolution on the ex post approval of the Management Board's Resolution No. 2020.04.30./5 adopted in the capacity of the General Meeting on the authorization granted by the Management Board for the acquisition of own shares

3. Resolution on the evaluation of the work carried out by the members of the

Management Board in the business year 2019 and on granting the discharge available to them

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43

EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

At the General Meeting, only those shareholders shall have the right to vote whose names are registered in the Shareholders' Ledger of the Company in the course of the shareholder identification that is to be initiated in connection with the closing of the said Shareholders' Ledger, and thus are included in the Shareholders' Ledger at 6.00 p.m. (time for the closing of the Shareholders' Ledger) on the second business day prior to the starting day of the General

Meeting.

The closing date for the identification of the shareholders shall be the 5th (fifth) business day at the stock exchange prior to the General Meeting or any other closing date specified in the relevant regulations of KELER Ltd in effect from time to time, i.e. 17 July 2020, and thus the

Company is closing the Shareholders' Ledger at 6.00 p.m. on 22 July 2020. Any alienation of shares following the closing time for the identification of shareholders shall not affect the membership rights that can be exercised at the General Meeting. The Board of Directors hereby recommends the honourable shareholders to consult with their respective securities account managers on the tasks in relation to the identification of the shareholders, as well as the associated deadlines.

Shareholders are entitled to attend the General Meeting, as well as vote in person or by way of their representatives. Any authorization for representation shall be provided in the form of a public deed or fully conclusive private deed and submitted during the registration prior to the General Meeting at the latest. Any authorization for representation shall be valid for the General Meeting announced in this letter of invitation or any definite period not exceeding 12 (twelve) months.

We kindly request the honourable shareholders and their authorized representatives to support the flawless course of registration by being present at the venue of the General Meeting at least 1 (one) hour before the starting time of the General Meeting. They are also requested to bring the documents required to confirm their personal identities and delegation as representatives, as well as the related authorizations.

On the basis of the data recorded in the Shareholders' Ledger, for the shareholders and their authorized representatives the Company's Board of Directors shall ensure the practical option to cast a vote with respect to each share at the venue of the General Meeting after the proper confirmation of their personal identities and execution of the attendance register.

Having fulfilled the relevant preconditions, any shareholder of the Company has the right to attend the General Meeting, request information in conformance to the relevant regulations, make observations and proposals, as well as vote in possession of any voting share.

Within the meaning of Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Corporation, at the General Meeting each equity share, with an individual face value of HUF 20, in words twenty Hungarian forints, shall entitle its holder to cast one vote.

Concerning the matters included in the agenda of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide all and any of the shareholders - upon their written inquiry submitted at least 8 (eight) days prior to the date of the General Meeting - with the necessary information. The Board











of Directors may refuse to provide the requested information only if it opines that the provision of such information would prejudice the Company's business secrets. The shareholders' right to request information shall not involve the right to inspect the Company's books and other business documents.

By putting forward their proposal complying with the rules that pertain to the details of the agenda, shareholders jointly representing at least one percent (1%) of the votes may request the Board of Directors in writing to include a certain issue into the agenda of the General Meeting, or propose a draft resolution in connection with a specific item included or to be included in the agenda. Shareholders representing at least one percent of the votes are entitled to exercise this right within 8 (eight) days following the publication of the announcement to summon the General Meeting. The Board of Directors shall publish a notice of the amended agenda, the draft resolutions put forward by the shareholders after the presentation of the given proposal to the General Meeting. The issue specified in the notice shall be deemed to have been included in the agenda.

The annual reports, proposals and proposed resolutions in relation to the agenda of the General Meeting may be reviewed from 4 July 2020 at the latest, at the Company's office in H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56., on business days from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., at the Company's website atwww.pannergy.comas well as at the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu). The public notice on the material information that has been included in the report prepared in conformance to the Accounting Act, as well as in the reports of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee will also be published by the Company in the form of a public disclosure.

Budapest, 19 June 2020

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.





PannErgy Plc's Board of Directors





