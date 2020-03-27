PannErgy : GM – Proposals

starting on 1 May 2020 and ending on 29 April 2021. The shares may be purchased solely in trading at the stock exchange.
Resolution no. 2020.04.24./8 of the Board of Directors
In association with Agenda Item no. 10, in line with the opinion of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors has proposed to the General Meeting that for the business year of 2020 (for the period ending on 30 April 2021) the Company should re-elect the current audit firm, i.e. elect Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft. (Venilia Vellum Auditing and Tax Counseling Ltd) to act as the Company's permanent auditor.
The Board of Directors has proposed Rózsa Bukri to be elected as the person assuming personal responsibility for the auditing activities.
For the business year of 2020 (for the period starting on 17/30 April 2020 and ending on 30 April 2021), the General Meeting has elected
Data of the company:
Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft.
Company registration number: 01-09-566797
Tax number: 12229888-2-41
Registration number at the Chamber of Auditors: 000340
Registered address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3.
Data of the natural person:
Rózsa Bukri - member of the Chamber of Auditors
Membership number at the Chamber: 001130
Number of the auditor ID card: 002395
Address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3.
Mother's name at birth: Rozália Kamrás
Born: Budapest, 06.07.1973
Tax ID: 8389020572
as the person in charge of auditing activities. The General Meeting has established the annual remuneration of the permanent auditor as a maximum amount of HUF 6,500,000 + VAT in relation to the auditing of the individual and consolidated annual reports, equally prepared in conformance to the EU IFRSs. The other essential conditions of contracting with the permanent auditor shall be identical to the terms and conditions agreed earlier. The General Meeting has requested the Audit Committee to prepare the contract to be concluded with the permanent auditor, and the Board of Directors to sign the contract.