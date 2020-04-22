PannErgy : GM – Proposals 0 04/22/2020 | 12:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING RELATING TO AGENDA ITEMS IN RELATION TO THE CALL PUBLISHED BY PANNERGY ON 17 APRIL 2020. 1-4. Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's operations in the business year of 2019. Corporate Governance Report. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Policy established according to the requirements of Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and the Amendment of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonisation. Decision on the emoluments for the members of the Board of Directors. Authorization of the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares. Election of the Company's auditor, the establishment of its remuneration. Election of a member of the Board of Directors. Amendment of the Company's Articles of Corporation in connection with agenda items no. 9. and no. 10. This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. Proposal for the annual General Meeting regarding Agenda Item no. 1 "Report of the Management Board on the activities of the Company in the business year of 2019 adoption of the report on the management, the Company's financial position and business policies" as well as Items no. 2, 3 and 4 The key elements of the report by the Management Board concerning Agenda Items 1 to 4 of the General Meeting are as follows: In the business year of 2019, the PannErgy Group continued the implementation of its previously announced strategy on utilising geothermal energy resources. As a result, the subsidiaries operated the geothermal systems and utilised the available geothermal resources at the expected high technical level at all production sites, in particular in Miskolc, Győr and Szentlőrinc. Green heat sales exceeded the figure from the base period by 20%, reaching 1,716 TJ per year. As a result, consolidated revenues amounted to HUF 5,648 million. The consolidated EBITDA of the Company was HUF 2,666 million, 19% higher than in the previous year, with substantial consolidated net profits. From a weather perspective, 2019 was a favourable year. The 2-8 °C ambient temperature range is ideal for geothermal heat sales during the heating season; in particular, the smaller the difference between the daily minimum and maximum temperature, the better. These conditions were present in 2019 to the appropriate extent, and the 2018/2019 district heating season lasted much longer than usual, generating a strong demand for heat from the geothermal systems in April and May. The Company continued to publish its quarterly production reports in 2019, striving to satisfy the public's demand for information even beyond the legal requirements. Among recent investments, the most significant event was when a third special technical production well and its expanded surface facilities were put into full service under the scope of the Győr project in 2019. During 2020, the Company also acquired a firm, obtaining a 100% stake in Well Research Kft. and consequently, the third reinjection well of the Miskolc Geothermal System, improving the annual EBITDA generation capacity by over HUF 150 million. The Company plans to continue implementing additional investment projects to improve efficiency and safety in 2020, with the ultimate aim of expanding and making more economically efficient the utilisation of energy in the geothermal resources it has reached. The Company hopes to enhance the services provided for its existing customers and to provide new customers with geothermal energy. The Company is continuously seeking for and assessing such opportunities. The Company plans to sell 1,646 TJ of heat in 2020. The planned range for EBITDA in 2020 is HUF 2,530 million to HUF 2,600 million, which is more moderate and modest than the actual data supported by the base value, achieved on the back of the especially favourable weather conditions. The quarterly breakdown of heat sales related to the EBITDA plans were presented in the Business and Management Report of the "PannErgy Nyrt. and its subsidiaries - Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report for 2019 in conformity with the IFRS". The closing share price of PannErgy Nyrt. fell by 3% from HUF 758 to HUF 738 in 2019. In line with the relevant decision of the annual General Meeting on 26 April 2019, the Company started the implementation of its treasury share buyback programme on 2 May 2019, by purchasing up to 1,000 ordinary shares per trading day in stock exchange trading, which was modified to 8,000 ordinary shares effective from 15 February 2020. Under the 2016-2019 stock option programme, the Company sold 109,999 treasury shares in the period under review. Continuing to observe the transparency requirements on the capital market, the Company published quarterly production reports and a half-year report in 2019 on its geothermal projects and overall operation. For 2019, the Company prepared and published separate and consolidated statements, both in accordance with the EU IFRS, containing a business and management report on the results of the work by the Management Board as well as the operation of PannErgy Nyrt. and the PannErgy Group, and also published several public announcements, knowledge of which is also essential for assessing the performance of the Group and the work of the Management Board. The consolidated net profit for the reporting year in accordance with the EU IFRS is HUF 734,898 thousand, and the balance sheet total is HUF 25,973,783 thousand. The separate net profit for the reporting year in accordance with the EU IFRS is HUF 43,478 thousand, and the balance sheet total is HUF 12,294,232 thousand. The Company publishes extraordinary and other announcements on shareholder information in accordance with the prevailing legislation, available, inter alia, at the website of the Company and the Budapest Stock Exchange. The Audit Committee at the Company has examined the Company's statements and the auditors' reports as well as the financial reporting processes in place at the Company and deemed them acceptable. The Management Board-in accordance with Sections 9(2) and 9(5) of Government Decree 102/2020 (10 April) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint- stock companies during the state of danger-proposes the following decisions to be adopted in the capacity of the General Meeting in respect of Agenda Items no. 1 to 4: PROPOSED DECISION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger and considering the report of the Management Board together with the opinion of the Audit Committee and the auditor-adopts the Company's 2019 report. The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting and considering the report of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the auditor-adopts the Company's individual (parent company), non-consolidated balance sheet, profit and loss account for 2019 as prepared in conformance to the EU IFRS, in line with the associated proposal and the auditor's report, with an identical total value of HUF 12,294,232k for assets and liabilities, and profit after taxes in an amount of HUF 43,478k (i.e. profit). The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting and considering the report of the Board of Directors, the opinion of the Audit Committee and the auditor- acknowledges and adopts the Company's consolidated report relating to PannErgy Plc.'s business operations in 2019, as prepared in conformance to the EU IFRS, with an identical total value of HUF 25,973,783k for assets and liabilities (balance sheet total), and profit according to the balance sheet in an amount of minus HUF 734,898k (i.e. profit). The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting-adopts the proposal of the Management Board to transfer the total amount of the Company's profit after taxes to the profit reserve, bearing in mind, among others, the reasonable, diligent and prudent management in light of the developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, and therefore the Company will not pay any dividend. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. PROPOSAL AND PROPOSED DECISION ON AGENDA ITEM NO. 5 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ENTITLED "DECISION ON ADOPTING THE CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT TO BE SUBMITTED TO BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE" The Management Board proposes to the General Meeting the following decision for Agenda Item no. 5 of the General Meeting. PROPOSED DECISION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger-adopts the Corporate Social Responsibility Report to be submitted to Budapest Stock Exchange. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. PROPOSAL AND PROPOSED DECISION ON AGENDA ITEM NO. 6 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ENTITLED "CONSULTATIVE VOTE ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACT LXVII OF 2019 ON THE ENCOURAGEMENT OF LONG-TERMSHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT AND THE AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN ACTS WITH THE PURPOSE OF LEGAL HARMONISATION" The Management Board proposes to the General Meeting the following decision for Agenda Item no. 6 of the General Meeting. PROPOSED DECISION: The Management Board-pursuant to Section 3:268(2) of the Hungarian Civil Code, acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint- stock companies during the state of danger-approves the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and the Amendment of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonisation, submitted to the General Meeting for a consultative vote, and proposes that it be adopted by the Management Board. The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting-authorises the Management Board to immediately publish the Remuneration Policy on the website of the Company, together with the date and result of the consultative vote cast by the Management Board in the capacity of the General Meeting. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. PROPOSAL AND DRAFT RESOLUTION TO AGENDA ITEM 7 "DECISION ON THE EMOLUMENTS FOR THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" In association with Agenda Item 7, the Board of Directors has proposed to the General Meeting to establish the emoluments of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to be a gross amount of HUF 195,000 a month from 1 May 2020, and the emoluments of the individual members to be a gross amount of HUF 155,000. DRAFT RESOLUTION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger-establishes that the remuneration of the Chairperson and other members of the Management Board shall be HUF 195,000/month and HUF 155,000/month, respectively, as of 1 May 2020. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. PROPOSAL AND DRAFT RESOLUTION TO AGENDA ITEM "8. AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PURCHASE TREASURY SHARES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3:233)" The Management Board proposes that the General Meeting grant authorization to the Management Board to purchase own shares up to an amount of HUF 1,000,000,000 (that is one billion Hungarian forints) at a share rate corresponding to at least HUF 1 and up to HUF 750 as the maximum. The authorization shall be valid for a period commencing on the day following the approval of the General Meeting, until 29 April 2021. The shares may be purchased solely in trading at the stock exchange. The purchase of own shares is supported by the stock exchange pricing of the Company's shares below the target price of OTP Bank Plc's analysts (HUF 1,196 per share on 16 January 2020) and the improvement of the Company's cash-generating capacity. The Management Board intends to implement the intensity and schedule of share purchases taking into account prudential considerations and the prevailing management opportunities, as the Group should operate safely with adequate investment and financial reserves, in addition to recently achieved energy production capacities. Reserves should grant coverage any scheduled and unexpected or emergency investment, operation and financial expenses. PROPOSED DECISION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger-authorizes the Management Board to purchase own shares up to an amount of HUF 1,000,000,000 (that is one billion Hungarian forints) at a share rate corresponding to at least HUF 1 and up to HUF 750 as the maximum. To the extent permitted by law and considering the provisions laid down in Section 3:222(1) of the Hungarian Civil Code, the Management Board is authorized to purchase ordinary shares of a HUF 20 nominal value up to a quantity with which the portfolio of own shares does not exceed, at any time during the term of the authorization, 25% of the total portfolio of shares issued. The authorization shall be valid in the period starting on 1 May 2020 and ending on 29 April 2021. The shares may be purchased solely in trading at the stock exchange. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. ELECTION OF THE COMPANY'S AUDITOR, THE ESTABLISHMENT OF ITS REMUNERATION, THE DETERMINATION OF THE SUBSTANTIAL ELEMENTS OF THE CONTRACT TO BE CONCLUDED WITH THE AUDITOR ON THE BASIS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE'S ASSOCIATED PROPOSAL" In association with Agenda Item no. 9, in line with the opinion of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors has proposed to the General Meeting that for the business year of 2020 (for the period ending on 30 April 2021) the Company should re-elect the current audit firm, i.e. elect Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft. (Venilia Vellum Auditing and Tax Counseling Ltd) to act as the Company's permanent auditor. The Board of Directors has proposed Rózsa Bukri to be elected as the person assuming personal responsibility for the auditing activities. DRAFT RESOLUTION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger - appoints as the permanent auditor of the Company for the business year of 2020 (i.e. for the period from 30 April 2020 to 30 April 2021): Data of the company: Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft. Company registration number: 01-09-566797 Tax number: 12229888-2-41 Registration number at the Chamber of Auditors: 000340 Registered address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3. Data of the natural person: Rózsa Bukri - member of the Chamber of Auditors Membership number at the Chamber: 001130 Number of the auditor ID card: 002395 Address: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fsz. 3. The Management Board has established that the maximum annual amount of the permanent auditor's remuneration shall be HUF 6,500,000 + VAT in relation to the auditing of the individual and consolidated annual reports, equally prepared in conformance to the EU IFRS. The other essential conditions of contracting with the permanent auditor shall be identical to the terms and conditions agreed earlier. The Management Board invites the Audit Committee to prepare the contract of the permanent auditor, and the Management Board to sign it. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. PROPOSAL AND PROPOSED DECISION ON AGENDA ITEM NO. 10 OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ENTITLED "APPOINTMENT OF A MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER" The Management Board-with respect to Agenda Item no. 10 and in accordance with the opinion of the Audit Committee-proposes that the General Meeting appoint Kálmán Rencsár (place and date of birth: 09/02/1956, Tompa; address: 6320 Solt, Posta utca 51; mother's name: Gabriella Siling) as a member of the Management Board as of today, for indefinite term. PROPOSED DECISION: The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger-appoints Kálmán Rencsár (place and date of birth: 09/02/1956, Tompa; address: 6320 Solt, Posta utca 51; mother's name: Gabriella Siling) as a member of the Management Board as of today, for indefinite term. * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail. PROPOSAL AND DRAFT RESOLUTION IN RELATION TO AGENDA ITEM "11. AMENDMENT OF THE COMPANY'S ARTICLES OF CORPORATION IN CONNECTION WITH AGENDA ITEMS NO. 9 AND 10 " The proposal of the Management Board on the modification of the Articles of Association is based on the appointment of the auditor under Agenda Item no. 9 for the business year of 2020 and of the member of the Management Board under Agenda Item no. 10. DRAFT RESOLUTION 1. The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger and in accordance with the Decision no. [•]/2020 (IV.30.) of the Management Board-modifies Section 47.2 of the Company's Articles of Association as follows (highlighted in italics and underlined italics): "The Company's Auditor shall be: name of the company: Venilia Vellum Könyvvizsgáló és Adótanácsadó Kft. registered seat: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fszt. 3. company registration number: 01-09-566797 registration number at the 000340 Chamber: Person in charge of auditing activities: name: Rózsa Bukri name at birth: Rózsa Bukri mother's name: Gizella Rozália Kamrás place of residence: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fszt. 3. Registration no. at the Chamber: 001130 Title as from: 30 April 2020 title until: 30 April 2021" The Management Board-acting in the capacity of the General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock companies during the state of danger and in accordance with the Decision no. [•]/2020 (IV.30.) of the Management Board-modifies Section 36 of the Company's Articles of Association as follows (highlighted in italics and underlined italics): Member of the Company's Management Board: Kálmán Rencsár (place and date of birth: 09/02/1956 Tompa; address: 6320 Solt, Posta utca 51; mother's name: Gabriella Siling) * * * This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 16:12:07 UTC

