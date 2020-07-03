PannErgy : GM – Proposals

PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO THE AGENDA ITEMS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF THE

COMPANY

1. Resolution on the ex post approval of the Management Board's Resolution No. 2020.04.30./1adoptedinthecapacityoftheGeneralMeetingonthe2019reportand theuseofprofitaftertaxes

2. Resolution on the ex post approval of the Management Board's Resolution No. 2020.04.30./5 adopted in the capacity of the General Meeting on the authorization grantedbytheManagementBoardfortheacquisitionofownshares

3. Resolution on the evaluation of the work carried out by the members of the ManagementBoardinthebusinessyear2019andongrantingthedischargeavailable tothem

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradictionbetweenthesetwoversions,theHungarianversionshallprevail.

forAgendaItemNo.1oftheGeneralMeeting"Resolutiononthe expost approvalofthe ManagementBoard'sResolutionNo.2020.04.30./1adoptedinthecapacityoftheGeneral

Meetingonthe2019reportandtheuseofprofitaftertaxes"

In relation toResolutions No. 2020.04.30/1 and 5 adopted by the Management Board in the capacity of the General Meeting on 30April2020 pursuant toSection 9(2) of the Gvoernment Decree102/2020(10April)onderogatingprovisionsconcerningtheoperationofpartnershipsand corporationsduringthestateofdanger,shareholdersoftheCmo panyrepresentingatleast1%ofthevtoeshaverequestedtoconvenetheGeneralMeetingwiththeaimofthe theResolutions,inaccordancewithSections9(6)and9(7)oftheDecree.

expost apprvoalofFor the purposes of the ex post apprvoal of the General Meeting, based no Resolution No. 2020.04.30./1 oftheManagementBoardinthecapacityoftheGeneralMeetingproposedbythe shareholders:

"TheManagementBoarda-ctinginthecapacityoftheGeneralMeetinginaccordancewithSection 9(2) of the Gvoernment Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating provisinos governing the operationofpartnershipsandjoint-stockcmo paniesduringthestateofdangerandinconsideration ofthereportoftheManagementBoardtogetherwiththeopinionoftheAuditCommitteeandthe auditor-adoptstheCmo pany's2019report.

TheManagementBoarda-ctinginthecapacityoftheGeneralMeetingandinconsiderationofthe report of the Management Board, the Audit Cmo mittee and the Auditro-adopts the Cmo pany's individual (parent cmo pany), non-consolidated balance sheet, profit and loss account for 2019 as prepared in conformity with the EU IFRS, in line with the asscoiated proposal and the auditor's report, with an identical ttoal value of HUF 12,294,232k for assets and liabilities, and profit after taxesinanamountofHUF43,478k(i.e.prfoit).

TheManagementBoarda-ctinginthecapacityoftheGeneralMeetingandinconsiderationofthe report of the Management Board, the opinion of the Audit Committee and the Auditro- acknwo ledgesandadoptstheCmo pany'sconsolidatedreportrelatingtoPannErgyPlc.'sbusiness operationsin2019,aspreparedinconformitywithtotheEUIFRS,withanidenticalttoalvalueof HUF25,973,783kforassetsandliabilities(balancesheettotal),andprofitaccordingtothebalance sheetinanamountofminusHUF734,898k(i.e.prfoit).

The Management Boarda-cting in the capacity of the General Meetinga-dopts the proposal of the Management Board totransfer the ttoal amount of the Company's profit after taxes tothe profitreserve,bearinginmind,amongtohers,thereasonable,diligentandprudentmanagement in light of the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore the Cmo pany will not pay anydividend.

PannErgyNyrt.

H-1117BudapesB,t udaof kiú5t 6A. lhIV. e. m. Hungary

Souht BudaBusinessPark CégjegyzékszámR/egiset rednumber0: 1-10-041618 Telefon+: 3613232383;Fax+: 3613232373

AdószámV/ ATregn. umber1: 0558377-2-

EUadóigazgatásiszámE/ VUATregn. umber1H:U0558377

CBI BANKSFWI TCB:I BUH

FHUBI AU5NH: 3107000240250210651100005

EIBURAU1NH: 1107000240250210650000005

43

Shareholders representing at least 1% of the votes have requested that Resolution No. 2020.04.30./1 of PannErgy Plc.'s Management Board be ex post discussed and approved by the General Meeting exclusively within the scope of the utilisation of the profit after taxes and the paymentofdividends.

PROPOSEDRESOLUTIONS :

 TheManagementBaordproposesthefollowingresolutionrelatedttohepublishedAgendaItem no.1: "InaccordancewithSections113(4)to113(6)oftheActLVIIIof2020ontheTransitionalRules andEpidemiologicalPreparednessrelatedtotheCessationoftheStateofDanger,theGeneral MeetingapprovesthepartofResolutionNo.2020.04.30./1adoptedbytheManagementBoard in the capacity of the General Meeting on the use of profit after taxes (dividend payment) for 2019accordingtowhichtheGeneralMeetingshalltransferthetotalamountoftheCompany's 2019 profit after taxes to the profit reserve, and therefore the Company will not pay any dividend."

 The proposed resolution of shareholders requesting toconvene the General Meeting in accordancewiththepropsoaloftheGeneralMeetingof27/03/2020isasfollows: Inviewofanticipatedinvestmentpossibilitiesandneedsfor2020,thenecessityofholdingfree cash and cash equivalent assets required for a safe and prudent operation, and thus for sustaining a high level of financial and operational stability while allowing for flexibility, the GeneralMeetingrecommendsadividendpaymentofHUF17pershare.Startingdateofdividend payment:2November2020"

***

forAgendaItemNo.2oftheGeneralMeeting"Resolutiononthe eposxt approvalofthe ManagementBoard'sResolutionNo.2020.04.30./5adoptedinthecapacityoftheGeneral MeetingontheauthorizationgrantedbytheManagementBoardfortheacquisitionofown shares"

Basedon ResolutionNo.2020.04.30./5 of the Management Board in the capacity of the General Meeting:

"The Management Baord-acting in the capacity fothe General Meeting in accordance with Section 9(2) of Government Decree 102/2020 (April 10) on derogating prvoisions governing the operation of partnerships and joint-stock cmo panies during the state of danger-authorizes the Management Board topurchase own shares up toan amount of HUF1,000,000,000 (that is one billion Hungarian forints) at a share price amounting toat least HU1F and up toHU7F50 as the maximum.

Tothe extent permitted by law and in consideration of the provisions laid down in eSctino 3:222(1) of the Hungarian Civil Code, the Management Board is authorized topurchase ordinary sharesofaHU2F0(twentyHungarianforints)nmo inalvalueuptoaquantitywheretheportfolio ofownsharesdoesnot,atanytimeduringthetermfotheauthorization,exceed25%ofthettoal portfoliofosharesissued.

The authorization shall be valid during the perido starting on 1May2020 and ending on 29April2021.Thesharesmaybepurchasedsolelyintradingatthestockexchange."

PROPOSEDRESOLUTIONS :

expost apprvoalof

 The Management Board proposes the following resolution related tothe published Agenda Itemno.2: "InaccordancewitheSctinos113(4)to113(6)oftheActLVIIIof2020ontheTransitionalRules andEpidemiologicalPreparednessrelatedtotheCessationofthetSateofDanger,theGeneral Meeting apprvoes Resolution No. 2020.04.30./5 adopted by the Management Board in the capacityoftheGeneralMeetingontheauthorisatinograntedbytheBoardfortheacquisition ofownshares."

 TheproposedresolutionofshareholdersrequestingtoconvenetheGeneralMeeting: The General Meeting has granted authorization to the Management Board to purchase own shares up to an amount of HUF1,000,000,000 (i.e. one billion Hungarian forints) but at least HUF300,000,000.00(threehundredmillionHungarianforints)atasharepriceamountingtoat leastHU1FanduptoHU9F50asthemaximum. To the extent permitted by law and in consideration of the provisions laid down in Section 3:222(1) of the Hungarian Civil Code, the Management Board is authorized to purchase ordinary shares of a HU2F 0 nominal value up to a quantity where the portfolio of own shares doesnot,atanytimeduringthetermoftheauthorization,exceed25%ofthetotalportfolioof sharesissued. The authorization shall be valid during the period starting on 1May2020 and ending on 29April2021.Thesharesmaybepurchasedsolelyintradingatthestockexchange."

***

