Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Panoro Minerals Ltd.    PML   CA69863Q1037

PANORO MINERALS LTD. (PML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Panoro Minerals : Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, Peru

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, Peru

September 25, 2018

VANCOUVER, B.C., September 25, 2018 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panoro Trading (Cayman) Ltd. ('Panoro' or the 'Company') are pleased to announce that they have received the seventh Early Deposit payment of US$750,000 as part of the Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the 'Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement') with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ('WPMI'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX:WPM) (NYSE:WPM), in respect of the Cotabambas project located in Peru.

The principal terms of the Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement are as described in the Company's press release on March 21, 2016, whereby WPMI will pay Panoro upfront cash payments totalling US$140 million for 25% of the payable gold production and 100% of the payable silver production from the Company's Cotabambas Project in Peru. In addition, WPMI will make production payments to Panoro of the lesser of the market price and US$450 per payable ounce of gold and US$5.90 per payable ounce of silver delivered to WPMI over the life of the Cotabambas Project.

Panoro is entitled to receive US$14 million spread over a period of up to 9 years as an early deposit with payments to be used to fund corporate expenses related to the Cotabambas Project.The Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement includes provisions to accelerate these payments through WPMI's matching, up to certain limits, any third party financing by Panoro targeted for exploration at the Cotabambas Project.The balance of the US$126 million; should WPMI elect to proceed with the Cotabambas Early Deposit Agreement, is payable in instalments during construction of the Cotabambas Project.

Together with this payment, the total advanced to date is US$7.0 million, including the accelerated tranche of US$2.0 million received in December 2016.

About Panoro

Panoro Minerals is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project and its Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Project, both located in the strategically important area of southern Peru. The Company is well financed to expand, enhance and advance its projects in the region where infrastructure such as railway, roads, ports, water supply, power generation and transmission are readily available and expanding quickly.The region boasts the recent investment of over US$15 billion into the construction or expansion of four large open pit copper mines.

Since 2007, the Company has completed over 80,000 meters of exploration drilling at these two key projects leading to substantial increases in the mineral resource base for each, as summarized in the table below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project

Resource

Classification

Million

Tonnes

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Mo (%)

Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag

Indicated

117.1

0.42

0.23

2.74

0.001

Inferred

605.3

0.31

0.17

2.33

0.002

@ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech

Antilla Cu/Mo

Indicated

291.8

0.34

-

-

0.01

Inferred

90.5

0.26

-

-

0.007

@ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters

Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1

Antilla Cu

Project2

Process Feed, life of mine

million tonnes

483.1

118.7

Process Feed, daily

Tonnes

80,000

20,000

Strip Ratio, life of mine

1.25 : 1

1.38 : 1

Before

Tax1

NPV7.5%

million USD

1,053

520

IRR

%

20.4

34.7

Payback

years

3.2

2.6

After

Tax1

NPV7.5%

million USD

684

305

IRR

%

16.7

25.9

Payback

years

3.6

3.0

Annual Average Payable

Metals

Cu

thousand tonnes

70.5

21.0

Au

thousand ounces

95.1

-

Ag

thousand ounces

1,018.4

-

Mo

thousand tonnes

-

-

Initial Capital Cost

million USD

1,530

250

  1. Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb
  2. Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1,2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman A. Shaheen, M.B.A., P.Eng., P.E.
President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman A. Shaheen, President & CEO
Phone: 604.684.4246
Email: info@panoro.com
Web: www.panoro.com
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Laura Welsh
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (416) 939-3989
lwelsh@renmarkfinancial.com
Web: www.renmarkfinancial.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and involve risks and uncertainties.Examples of forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release include information and statements with respect to:

  • acceleration of payments by Wheaton Metals to match third party financing by Panoro targeted for exploration at the Cotabambas Project
  • payment by Wheaton Metals of US$140 million in installments
  • Panoro weathering the current depressed equity and commodity markets, minimizing dilution to existing shareholders and making targeted investments into exploration at the Cotabambas Project
  • mineral resource estimates and assumptions
  • the PEA, including, but not limited to, base case parameters and assumptions, forecasts of net present value, internal rate of return and payback;
  • copper concentrate grade from the Cotabambas Project;

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information.In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements.You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: metal prices and by-product credits; cut-off grades; short and long term power prices; processing recovery rates; mine plans and production scheduling; process and infrastructure design and implementation; accuracy of the estimation of operating and capital costs; applicable tax and royalty rates; open-pit design; accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and reserve and resource modeling; reliability of sampling and assay data; representativeness of mineralization; accuracy of metallurgical test work; and amenability of upgrading and blending mineralization.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

  • risks relating to metal price fluctuations;
  • risks relating to estimates of mineral resources, production, capital and operating costs, decommissioning or reclamation expenses, proving to be inaccurate;
  • the inherent operational risks associated with mining and mineral exploration, development, mine construction and operating activities, many of which are beyond Panoro's control;
  • risks relating to Panoro's ability to enforce Panoro's legal rights under permits or licenses or risk that Panoro's will become subject to litigation or arbitration that has an adverse outcome;
  • risks relating to Panoro's projects being in Peru, including political, economic and regulatory instability;
  • risks relating to the uncertainty of applications to obtain, extend or renew licenses and permits;
  • risks relating to potential challenges to Panoro's right to explore and/or develop its projects;
  • risks relating to mineral resource estimates being based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual circumstances;
  • risks relating to Panoro's operations being subject to environmental and remediation requirements, which may increase the cost of doing business and restrict Panoro's operations;
  • risks relating to being adversely affected by environmental, safety and regulatory risks, including increased regulatory burdens or delays and changes of law;
  • risks relating to inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance;
  • risks relating to the fact that Panoro's properties are not yet in commercial production;
  • risks relating to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and tax rates; and
  • risks relating to Panoro's ability to raise funding to continue its exploration, development and mining activities.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release.Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward‑looking information.The forward‑looking information contained in this news release is based on beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release.For the reasons set forth above, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Panoro does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and statements included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Panoro Minerals Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANORO MINERALS LTD.
12:01aPANORO MINERALS : Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precio..
PU
09/25PANORO MINERALS : Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precio..
AQ
09/04PANORO MINERALS : Announces Increased Copper Recovery Estimates at Antilla Coppe..
PU
09/04PANORO MINERALS LTD. : Announces Increased Copper Recovery Estimates at Antilla..
AQ
08/28PANORO MINERALS : Chaupec Target Exploration Delineating Skarn and Porphyry Mine..
PU
08/28PANORO MINERALS : Chaupec Target Exploration Delineating Skarn and Porphyry Mine..
AQ
08/20PANORO MINERALS : Announces the Approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ..
AQ
08/07PANORO MINERALS : announces Column Leaching Test Results for Antilla Copper Proj..
PU
08/07PANORO MINERALS LTD. : announces Column Leaching Test Results for Antilla Copper..
AQ
06/26PANORO MINERALS : Announces Filing of Antilla Copper Project Heap Leach & SX/EW ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
04/07Introducing The IMJI Copper Subsector Index 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
20173 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying 
2017West Musgrave Could Be A Turning Point For OZ Minerals 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 3,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 11,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 56,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40  CAD
Spread / Average Target 551%
Managers
NameTitle
Luquman A. Shaheen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Boden Chairman
Yves Barsimantov Vice President-Operations
Shannon M. Ross Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christian G. Pilon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANORO MINERALS LTD.44
BHP BILLITON PLC9.77%125 349
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.41%125 349
RIO TINTO-0.84%89 999
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.57%89 999
ANGLO AMERICAN12.05%31 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.