PANTAFLIX AG: Eerik Budarz appointed Chief Financial Officer

09/27/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PANTAFLIX AG: Eerik Budarz appointed Chief Financial Officer

27.09.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG: Eerik Budarz appointed Chief Financial Officer


Munich, September 27, 2019. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is strengthening its corporate structures by appointing Eerik Budarz as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. In doing so, the media and technology company will promptly implement one of its core projects announced at the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Eerik Budarz has already performed various functions for PANTAFLIX AG. Among others, he assumed responsibility as Head of Capital Markets and was a member of the supervisory board. Prior to his assignments at PANTAFLIX AG, Mr. Budarz gathered valuable experience in the capital market environment where he was responsible for the investor relations activities at TecDAX-listed Pfeiffer Vaccum Technology AG. Before that, he worked in investment banking as Head of Engineering & Automotive Equity Research at Westend Brokers AG and in a similar position at Bankhaus B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co.

PANTAFLIX continues to expand its structures by filling the CFO position in order to promote its corporate strategy of value creation.

"Eerik Budarz boasts a great deal of experience, is well connected in the capital market, already knows the company inside-out from his previous positions and can therefore jump right into action. Now it is important to just as quickly address the next steps in driving the growth of PANTAFLIX AG forward with great commitment," says PANTAFLIX CEO Nicolas Paalzow.

"It is a great privilege for me to have the opportunity of contributing my efforts to PANTAFLIX on its path to profitability. I have already been committed to PANTAFLIX for several years and look forward to further enhancing existing partnerships and the good relationships with our investors," comments Eerik Budarz.

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


27.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 880993

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880993  27.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
